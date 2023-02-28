NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 540 participants, 270 men and 270 women, will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching a provisional standard established for each event. The complete list of qualifiers is available at https://results.leonetiming.com/?mid=5414. Heat sheets will be available at this same website by Monday, March 6.

The championships will be held March 10-11 in Virginia Beach, Virginia at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. Norfolk State University and Visit Virginia Beach will serve as co-hosts of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on www.NCAA.com.