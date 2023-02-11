HOOPS:

Riley Sager | NCAA.com | February 11, 2023

Oregon's Jorinde Van Klinken sets collegiate shot put record

Oregon's Jorinde Van Klinken set collegiate shot put record of 19.57 m.

Oregon's Jorinde Van Klinken stunned fans as she set a new collegiate shot put record of 19.57 meters at the Don Kirby Elite invitation in Albuquerque, NM. 

Check out Van Klinken's record-breaking moment below:

The track and field star, who also holds a record for discus, inched past the previous shot put record by 0.01 m alongside her teammates Jaida Ross, who placed third in the invitational, and Mine De Klerk, who placed seventh.

