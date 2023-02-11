Oregon's Jorinde Van Klinken sets collegiate shot put record

Oregon's Jorinde Van Klinken stunned fans as she set a new collegiate shot put record of 19.57 meters at the Don Kirby Elite invitation in Albuquerque, NM.
Check out Van Klinken's record-breaking moment below:
JORINDE VAN KLINKEN!— oregontf (@OregonTF) February 11, 2023
COLLEGIATE RECORD!
1️⃣9️⃣.5️⃣7️⃣ METERS!
NO APOLOGIES FOR YELLING!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/O8JIzgzBNF
The track and field star, who also holds a record for discus, inched past the previous shot put record by 0.01 m alongside her teammates Jaida Ross, who placed third in the invitational, and Mine De Klerk, who placed seventh.