Oregon's Jorinde Van Klinken sets collegiate shot put record

Oregon's Jorinde Van Klinken stunned fans as she set a new collegiate shot put record of 19.57 meters at the Don Kirby Elite invitation in Albuquerque, NM.

Check out Van Klinken's record-breaking moment below:

The track and field star, who also holds a record for discus, inched past the previous shot put record by 0.01 m alongside her teammates Jaida Ross, who placed third in the invitational, and Mine De Klerk, who placed seventh.