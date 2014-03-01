Seminoles become fifth program to sweep ACC championships

CLEMSON, S.C. -- In the 60-meter dash, Florida State’s Pemberton led with a time of 7.73, followed by Syracuse’s Shaina Harrison at 7.37 and Clemson’s Whitney Fountain at 7.44.

The mile run saw Florida State’s Colleen Quigley hold off teammate Hall for a first-place finish of 4:34.8, just off the ACC record of 4:34.11 set by former FSU standout Susan Kuijken in 2009. Hall took the silver at 4:34.94, and Notre Dame’s Kelly Curran placed third at 4:43.39. The converted times by Quigley and Hall ranked second and third nationally heading into the NCAA nationals at Albuquerque, N.M., March 14-15.

Notre Dame’s Jade Barber raced to a gold medal finish in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.19. Florida State’s Anne Zagre took second place at 8.31, and NC State’s Alexis Perry had the bronze medal finish at 8.38.

Virginia’s Jordan Lavender took the 400 in 52.75, followed by Notre Dame’s Margaret Bambgbose at 53.61 and Florida State’s Elizabeth Ichite at 53.99.

Virginia Tech took the top two spots in the 800, led by Amanda Smith at 2:06.69. Hanna Green followed at 2:08.20, an Duke’s Amina Banks was the bronze medalist at 2:08.327.

Miami freshman Shakima Wimbley took the 200 gold medal in 23.58. Virginia’s Lavender followed at 23.96, and NC State’s Paisley Simmons claimed the bronze in 24.29.

The 3,000 saw North Carolina’s Annie LeHardy lead the field at 9:20.03, while Virginia Tech’s Sarah Rapp took the silver medal at 9:21.03. Defending champion Juliet Bottorff of Duke claimed the bronze at 9:27.18.

In the closing 4x400 relay, Wimbley’s strong anchor carried Miami to a winning time of 3:38.54. Kelsey Balkwill, Taneisha Cordell and Jamika Glades ran the first three legs of the victory, which helped push the Hurricanes’ to their fourth-place overall team finish.

In the field events, Maryland’s Thea LaFond added to Friday’s heptathlon victory with a winning triple jump of 43-6½ (13.27m). Clemson’s Mimi Land followed at 42-9½ (13.04m), and North Carolina’s Tristine Johnson was the bronze medalist at 42-3 ½ (12.89m).

Miami’s Amber Monroe took the shot put gold medal with a throw of 56-4½ (17.17m). North Carolina’s Sarah Howard took the silver with a throw of 54-4½ (16.57m), edging NC State’s Tremanisha Taylor had a bronze throw of the same distance. Howard gained the edge by throwing a greater distance on an earlier attempt.

The pole vault was equally close, with both Virginia Tech’s Martina Schultze and Duke’s Megan Clark registering 14-5¼ (4,40). Schultze earned the gold medal on the tie-breaker, and Miami’s Alysha Newman took the bronze at 14-3¼ (4.35m). Schultze claimed the pole vault gold medal for the second straight year.

The top three finishers in each individual event and the members of each gold medal relay team earned All-ACC honors.