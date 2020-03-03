HOOPS:

NCAA.com | March 3, 2020

2020 NCAA Division II men’s and women’s indoor track and field championship selections revealed

NCAA Photos The 2019 DII men's indoor track and field championships.

INDIANAPOLIS --- The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2020 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 540 participants, 270 men and 270 women, will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching the automatic and provisional standards established for each event. The complete list of qualifiers is available here. Heat sheets will be available at this same website by Monday, March 9.

The championships will be held March 13-14 in Birmingham, Alabama at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The University of Montevallo and the City of Birmingham will serve as co-hosts of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on www.NCAA.com

