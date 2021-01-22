Watch: Michigan freshman Ziyah Holman makes up 4-second deficit in 4x400

Newcomer Ziyah Holman made her NCAA debut Saturday with a record setting individual performance and a stunning anchor leg in the 4x400 meter relay.

Holman made up a 4-second deficit in the 4x400 to bring the Wolverines to a half-second victory with a time of 3:48.02 at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational.

Holman ran a 51.79 split.

ZIYAH HOLMAN @ohhthatszyyy!



She brings the Wolverines' 4x400 relay back from a 4-second deficit on the anchor leg to WIN by nearly half a second in 3:48.02!



The split: 51.79 🔥🔥🔥#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mMClS4TWFx — Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) January 16, 2021

The true freshman from Hyattsville, Maryland also set facility and meet records in the 600m with a 1:29.27, making her number three in school history, according to University of Michigan athletics.