Elizabeth LaFleur | NCAA.com | January 22, 2021

Watch: Michigan freshman Ziyah Holman makes up 4-second deficit in 4x400

Michigan's Ziyah Holman makes incredible comeback in 4x400 relay

Newcomer Ziyah Holman made her NCAA debut Saturday with a record setting individual performance and a stunning anchor leg in the 4x400 meter relay.

Holman made up a 4-second deficit in the 4x400 to bring the Wolverines to a half-second victory with a time of 3:48.02 at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational.

Holman ran a 51.79 split.  

The true freshman from Hyattsville, Maryland also set facility and meet records in the 600m with a 1:29.27, making her number three in school history, according to University of Michigan athletics. 

 

