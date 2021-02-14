Texas A&M women's 4x400m relay team breaks collegiate record

The Texas A&M women’s 4x400m relay team stunned the track & field world by clocking 3:26.27 to break the all-time collegiate record as the Aggies wrapped up the Tyson Invitational on Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

The Aggie foursome of Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson, Charokee Young and Athing Mu combined to stop the clock at 3:26.27, breaking the four-year-old collegiate record of 3:27.03 previously set by Southern California’s Cameron Pettigrew, Amalie Luel, Deanna Hill and Kendall Ellis.

Martin came out the blocks hot, clocking 53.04 in the first 400m. Richardson, running second leg, split 51.86 before handing the baton to Young. Trailing Florida, Young blew past the Gators with a 51.12 split before Athing Mu ran a 50.27 400m as the Aggies made history.

The time not only set a collegiate record, but is a world-leading mark and is the ninth-best performance in world history and set a Randal Tyson Track Center facility record. The quartet became the No. 4 relay team in world history.

🤯🤯🤯



⏱️ 3:26.27

➡️ Collegiate Record

➡️ World Leading

➡️ No. 4 Relay team in world history

➡️ No. 9 best performance in world history pic.twitter.com/UZCRBFNwrO — Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country (@aggietfxc) February 13, 2021

Along with the 4x400m coming away victorious, Tyra Gittens also claimed an event title. She won the high jump with a clearance of 1.88m/6-2. It was the second highest jump in Aggie history, only behind her own school record of 1.91m/6-3.25. Lamara Distin finished third with a jump of 1.82m/5-11.5, which is No. 5 on the Texas A&M performer list.

Mason Corbin cleared 2.08m/6-9.75 to finish second in the men’s high jump, a half inch short of his personal best.

A day after claiming victory in the long jump, Deborah Acquah placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 13.58m/44-6.75.

Other notables on the track include Jon Bishop and Allon Clay, each recording a top-five finish in their respective events. Clay clocked a personal best 1:48.45 to place fifth in the 800m. His time makes him the fastest freshman in the NCAA this season and is ranked No. 7 on the Aggie all-time performer list.

Bishop recorded a personal best mile time of 4:01.97, which makes him the fifth best performer in school history.