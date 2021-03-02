TRENDING

NCAA | March 2, 2021

2021 NCAA Division I men's and women's indoor track and field championship selections revealed

NCAA Photos 2021 DI indoor track and field championship. DI indoor track and field selections were announced March 2 for the 2021 championship.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants who will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The championships, hosted by the University of Arkansas, will be held March 11-13 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.  This is a closed event and fans will not be allowed in attendance.

The complete list of participants is available here.

Live championship coverage will be streamed on ESPN3. Additional details on times of the live ESPN3 coverage will be forthcoming. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, March 14 on ESPNU. 

For more information regarding the Division I indoor track and field championships, click or tap here.

