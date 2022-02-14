Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 15, 2022 Kentucky, LSU and North Carolina A&T highlight a record-breaking indoor track & field weekend Arkansas captures the 2021 DI Women's Track and Field Championship Share If you missed 2022's Valentine's Day weekend in indoor track and field, you missed a lovely weekend of action filled with record-breaking times. Here's a rundown of some of the exciting performances from athletes around the country. Kentucky's Abby Steiner sets 200-meter record Kentucky's Abby Steiner's name was already atop the NCAA 200 meter record book entering this weekend, but there was one problem. Steiner's name was not alone since she only tied the all-time mark in the 2021 DI indoor track and field championships. That problem would fall to the wayside this weekend at Clemson's Tiger Paw Invitational. Steiner broke the 200-meter record, dashing to a time of 22.37 seconds, beating Harvard's Gabby Thomas' (2018) and her own record by .01 seconds. Steiner's time of 22.37 seconds sits second in American indoor track history, trailing only the 1996 record of 22.33 seconds held by Gwen Torrence. After Steiner already set the record in women's 300 meters at Louisville's Cardinal Classic on Dec. 11, her 2022 season is becoming one for the ages. The Wildcats continue to impress As if Steiner's performance wasn't enough, the rest of Kentucky's women's indoor track and field team had stand-out performances of their own. In the 4x400, a relay team of Steiner, Megan Moss, Karimah Davis and Alexis Holmes ran a world-leading 3:27.27 time, good for fourth all-time in NCAA indoor track. 3:27.27: THE 😼s HAVE THE WORLD LEADING 4X400M! Dajour Miles, Abby Steiner, Karimah Davis and Alexis Holmes win the 4x400m relay with a school record and world-leading time!#UKTF pic.twitter.com/YJzbTFnmGo — UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) February 12, 2022 Holmes' success running 400 meters continued in her solo act as she blazed to a time of 51.27 seconds, the fastest in the NCAA this season. 51.27 🤯 .@trackqueenlex runs THE FASTEST 400m time in @NCAATrackField this season 😳🔥 📺 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/XESoiFDXRI — UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) February 11, 2022 Clemson's indoor track is fast If you couldn't tell by now, Clemson's Rock Norman Track & Field Complex is fast. The 60-meter hurdles continued a speedy showing as two more NCAA athletes posted personal bests. North Carolina A&T's Paula Salmon and Kentucky's Masai Russell finished second and third, respectively, in the 60-meter hurdles (Jamaican professional Danielle Williams finished first at 7.75 seconds), each setting personal bests. Russell, a senior hailing from the prestigious Bullis School, went under eight seconds for the first time in her career, finishing in 7.93 seconds. In front of her was Salmon, whose time of 7.83 seconds was the second-fastest time in NCAA indoor history at the time. The keyword there is was thanks to the next performance on the list. Wait! You thought we were finished? You know better! We present to you the second-fastest women's 60mh time (7.83) in collegiate history brought to you by Ms. Paula Salmon. @NCATAGGIES @USTFCCCA @NCAATrackField #AggiePride @ncattfxc pic.twitter.com/uRXtILMuUP — N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) February 12, 2022 LSU's Alia Armstrong accelerates up the history books At Arkansas' Tyson Invitational, LSU's Alia Armstrong's 60-meter hurdle performance took the track community's notice. Armstrong won the event in 7.81 seconds. Let's put that time into perspective. Armstrong's 60 meter hurdle time is: The No. 2 time in NCAA history The ninth-fastest time in US history An LSU record The fastest 2022 time in the NCAA and the world Wanna see the second fastest performer in collegiate history 👀 ▪️ @aliaarmstrong_ ▪️ 7⃣.8⃣1⃣#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/QoZLb6MnF0 — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) February 12, 2022 Alia's performance came in front of her mom, who made a surprise visit after booking a last-minute flight. It's safe to say Alia's mom's visit was every bit worth it after such a performance. 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙡𝙮 𝙇𝙤𝙫𝙚 Alia Armstrong and her mother, Alicia, have a bond so strong. Alicia bought a last minute flight early Friday morning to come see her daughter compete in Fayetteville Friday night. What a performance she got to witness. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/8JfSkaDmJA — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) February 13, 2022 The men's 60-meter hurdle continues the show If the women's 60-meter hurdle at the Tyson Invitational wasn't enough for you, the men's 60-meter hurdle did not disappoint. Florida State's Trey Cunningham ran a personal best 7.42 second in the event, the third-best all-time performance in NCAA history. In the 60 meter hurdles, Cunningham only trails NCAA track and field legends like Florida's Grant Holloway (7.35 seconds) and Kentucky's Daniel Roberts (7.41 seconds). IS HE HUMAN?!?!?!?!?!?!? Trey Cunningham climbs to third all-time in the 60m hurdles clocking in at 7⃣.4⃣2⃣#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/mh6sH1tZ2g — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) February 12, 2022 The Seminole success did not stop there Florida State's weekend success continued with Adriaan Wildschutt in the 5K. Wildschutt ran 13:09.30 in the event, good for the second-fastest all-time showing in NCAA history. It's the fastest time since 2012, where Arizona's Lawi Lalang ran 13:08.24. EXCUSE ME ADRIAAN‼️‼️‼️‼️ 🚨He just ran the SECOND-FASTEST time in 𝗡𝗖𝗔𝗔 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 at 13:09.30🚨#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/9MqkBwIUiJ — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) February 13, 2022 We knew Florida's men's 4x400 is fast. It just got faster Florida's men's 4x400 relay team entered the Tyson Invitational leading the NCAA and the world in the indoor event. That wasn't good enough for the Gators as they lowered the NCAA-leading and world-leading time by over a second, finishing in 3:02.09. What makes that time even more impressive is that Iowa ran its fastest time in program history, 3:02.40, in the same race, but the Hawkeyes were still over half a second behind Florida's new time. Notre Dame's Yared Nuguse grabs his second NCAA record If you didn't know the name Yared Nuguse because he was an Olympic qualifier or because he holds the NCAA outdoor 1500 meter record, you should know his name after this weekend. At Boston University's David Hemery Valentine Invitational, Nuguse set the men's 3000-meter record with his time of 7:38.13. That broke the 2004 record — that's 18 years ago — of 7:38.59 held by Arkansas' Alistair Cragg. Yared Nuguse is done chasing indoor records. 📺: https://t.co/3eltzrc3HW pic.twitter.com/xLd8OycZmj — FloTrack (@FloTrack) February 13, 2022 If you’re wondering what the splits look like from a collegiate record-setting run in the Men’s 3000 Meters, you’re in luck 🍀 7:38.13 for Yared Nuguse pic.twitter.com/FBbByTJurb — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) February 13, 2022 Canadian records can fall too Michigan's Aurora Rynda set a new Canadian record in the 600 meters at Wisconsin's Windy City invite. Her time of 1:27.05 sits first in the NCAA and the world this year. The mark ranks 50th in the world all-time across all track sizes. Wolverine Aurora Rynda ran 1:27.05 in the 600m at the Windy City Invite! She's now: - A Canadian Record holder - No. 1 in NCAA standings and No. 1 in the world this year - No. 50 in the world all-time (all track sizes) #NCAATF x 🎥 @UMichTrack pic.twitter.com/sGz6HAqkRo — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) February 12, 2022 A historic season in the men's mile continues In the 2022 indoor season, a number of men have run below four minutes in the mile. This weekend at Vanderbilt's Music City Challenge, Ole Miss' Mario Garcia Romo continued impressive showings in the mile. Garcia Romo ran 3:53.36 in the mile, the fastest time ever by any NCAA athlete on an oversized track. Yet, Garcia Romo was not alone in his success; for the first time in collegiate history, three competitors ran under 3:55 while the entire top-10 ran under the four-minute mark. Take a bow, @mariogarciaromo 👏 🎥 @USTFCCCA #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/QQzZeqGklO — Ole Miss Track&Field (@OleMissTrack) February 12, 2022 Throwers get in on the record breaking In the women's weight throw, Ole Miss' Shey Taiwo stole the show with her 25.19-meter throw in the fourth round. Taiwo's throw leads the world, is the third-best throw in NCAA history and is the seventh-best throw in world history. Taiwo now gives Ole Miss three of the top four collegiate throwers in the event, joining teammates Jasmine Mitchell and Jalani Davis. Taiwo’s 25.19m throw tonight came in the fourth round and wound up giving her the win by nearly four feet over Rebel great and 2x defending U.S. champ Janeah Stewart 👀@USTFCCCA | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/UTnaVd2VW1 — Ole Miss Track&Field (@OleMissTrack) February 12, 2022 The Aggies ascend On Valentine's Day 2022, North Carolina A&T's men's track and field again found itself at the top of the national rankings after a spectacular weekend from Leonard Mustari and Randolph Ross at the Tiger Paw Invitational (yes, we're back at Clemson again). Mustari, a true freshman, set a record in the 60-meter hurdles with a 7.55 time. That mark is the fastest-ever indoor time over 42-inch hurdles by a world under-20 athlete. May we have your attention, please! @NCATAGGIES & the track loving world, we present to you the fastest Under-20 (years of age) 60mh time in world history!!!! @ncattfxc Leonard Mustari runs 7.55. #AggiePride @USTFCCCA pic.twitter.com/qO6weaRd7t — N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) February 11, 2022 Ross continued his speedy season, lowering his world-leading mark in the 400 meters to 44.83. That's now the sixth-best mark all-time in NCAA indoor track and field. Georgia's Elija Godwin also stood out in the event, clocking 45.38. WATCH: Randolph Ross Jr. of @ncattfxc (@NCATAGGIES) improves his world-leading mark in the Men's 400 Meters to 44.83 & becomes the sixth-fastest performer in collegiate history! pic.twitter.com/8aWixnLBPl — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) February 11, 2022 Texas's Jonathan Jones makes noise in the 800 Texas's Jonathan Jones set a program record at the Tiger Paw Invitational in the 800 meters with a time of 1:46.93. That's the second-fastest college 800-meter performance this season. Are you not entertained?! @Imthatjones4L runs an NCAA-leading & Texas program record time of 1:46.93 in the 800m 🔥🤘 pic.twitter.com/F0SShCsRNK — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) February 12, 2022 Portland State's Katie Camarena's big day breaks Big Sky records Since Katie Camarena transferred into Portland State from UC Santa Barbara she's broken six records in a short time. The record-breaking continued at Washington's Husky Classic this weekend. Camarena became the first woman in Big Sky history to break nine minutes in the 3000 meters en route to a third-place finish. Camarena also set the conference record in the mile with a time of 4:32.27, lowering the Portland State record by 19 seconds. Portland State's Katie Camarena wins the Husky Classic invite mile in 4:32.27!@psuviksTF @USTFCCCA @NCAATrackField 📺 https://t.co/TfSrpZt6SY pic.twitter.com/P7ApRAhj3O — RunnerSpace (@runnerspace) February 12, 2022 Division II dazzles This weekend, a record was broken at every level of NCAA track and field. At the Division II level of indoor track and field, athletes continued a weekend of spectacular performances, highlighted by none other than West Texas A&M University sprinter Benjamin Azamati. Azamati, a Tokyo Olympian, set a new DII national record, running 6.54 in the 60-meter dash. Azamati's record-breaking performance came against a field of other DI sprinters, but his win was no surprise to those who know his track record — no pun intended. Benjamin Azamati upsets a DI field to run new DII 6.54 60m national record!! 📺: https://t.co/CdGjh7krKj pic.twitter.com/R0DD1VLRe9 — FloTrack (@FloTrack) February 10, 2022 