trackfield-indoor-women-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 11, 2022

WATCH: A new NCAA record set in the women's 60 meters — and it was only the prelims

Julien Alfred breaks collegiate record in 60m

The first heat of the women's 60 meters prelims started off fast — literally! In just 7.04 seconds, Texas's  Julien Alfred set a new collegiate record.

Watch the race above.

FOLLOW LIVE: Complete coverage of the 2022 DI indoor track and field championships.

Alfred leads all competitors in entering tomorrow's final with her time. Joining her among the finalists is Coastal Carolina's Melissa Jefferson; she set a new personal best in the event with a time of 7.10 seconds.

Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers.

