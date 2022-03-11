Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 11, 2022 WATCH: A new NCAA record set in the women's 60 meters — and it was only the prelims Julien Alfred breaks collegiate record in 60m Share The first heat of the women's 60 meters prelims started off fast — literally! In just 7.04 seconds, Texas's Julien Alfred set a new collegiate record. Watch the race above. FOLLOW LIVE: Complete coverage of the 2022 DI indoor track and field championships. Alfred leads all competitors in entering tomorrow's final with her time. Joining her among the finalists is Coastal Carolina's Melissa Jefferson; she set a new personal best in the event with a time of 7.10 seconds. Click or tap here for complete results and qualifiers. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🗓️ Schedule: 2022 outdoor season start date | 2022 outdoor championship information | 2022 meets to watch 👀 Things to know: How the NCAA championships work | Wind and scoring explained | The difference between indoor and outdoor 🏆 Titles: 2022 indoor championship recap | Programs with the most titles | Men's history | Women's history 🚨Must-watch Events: The comeback to end all comebacks | How one centimeter won the title 🤯 Records: Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🏟️ Hayward Field: Top moments 🔥 2021 men's olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker 🔥 2021 women's olympians: Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens College softball rankings: Florida State, UCLA climb into top 3 in D1Softball poll Oklahoma remains atop the rankings after a historic weekend in Hawaii, but there are changes among the Sooners’ closest pursuers. After unbeaten weeks, No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 UCLA climb two spots each. READ MORE Texas wins the 2022 NCAA DI men's indoor track and field championship Texas won the 2022 Division I men's indoor track and field championship, its first in program history. READ MORE See 34 NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters from 1977 to 2021 Here's your one-stop shop to reminisce upon 34 buzzer-beaters in March Madness history. READ MORE