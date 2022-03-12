Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 13, 2022 Florida wins the 2022 NCAA DI women's indoor track and field championship 2022 NCAA women's 60 meter hurdle championship Share Florida has won the 2022 Division I women's indoor track and field title behind a 68-point effort that saw the Gators win five individual titles. The championship is Florida's first women's indoor title since 1992, ending a 30-year drought. FLORIDA WINS IT ALL!2022 NCAA INDOOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/P0SIUScTIm— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 13, 2022 COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 Division I indoor track and field championships It's only the second time in NCAA history that a program has won five individual titles. Florida did so even with a scratch of its 4x400 meter relay team; the Gators wrapped up the title before the final event. Here are all of the events and point totals from the Gators. EVENT Athlete Place Points Pentathlon Anna Hall First 10 60 meter hurdles Grace Stark First 10 400 meters Talitha Diggs First 10 Long jump Jasmine Moore First 10 Triple Jump Jasmine Moore First 10 Triple Jump Natricia Hooper Second 8 60 meters Grace Stark Fourth 5 60 meters Semira Killebrew Sixth 3 Long jump Claire Bryant Seventh 2 IT’S GREAT TO BE A FLORIDA GATOR 🗣 pic.twitter.com/0Yme5f4VJ5— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 13, 2022 🏆: Click or tap here for results from every event the 2022 championships. The title is the 10th total for Florida head coach Mike Holloway, but his first women's title. He's now the sixth coach in Division I history with 10 or more titles and only the second Black coach and first coach in Florida to do so. A message for Gator Nation from @DiggsTalitha and the 2022 NCAA Indoor National Champions!Can’t wait to see you back in Gainesville! pic.twitter.com/0b77HzK2Oo— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 13, 2022 Here's every individual event winner from the 2022 championships. Pole vault | Rachel Baxter (Virginia Tech) Long jump | Jasmine Moore (Florida) Weight throw | Shey Taiwo (Ole Miss) 5000 m | Courtney Wayment (BYU) Distance medley relay | Arkansas Pentathlon | Anna Hall (Florida) High Jump | Lamara Distin (Texas A&M) Triple Jump | Jasmine Moore (Florida) Shot Put | Jorinde van Klinken (Arizona State) Mile | Micaela Degenero (Colorado) 60 M | Melissa Jefferson (Coastal Carolina) 400 M | Talitha Diggs (Florida) 800 M | Lindsey Butler (Virginia Tech) 60 M Hurdles | Grace Stark (Florida) 200 M | Abby Steiner (Kentucky) 3000 M | Taylor Roe (Oklahoma State) 4x400 M Relay | Arkansas 🏃Track and Field🏃 🗓️ Schedule: 2022 outdoor season start date | 2022 outdoor championship information | 2022 meets to watch 👀 Things to know: How the NCAA championships work | Wind and scoring explained | The difference between indoor and outdoor 🏆 Titles: 2022 indoor championship recap | Programs with the most titles | Men's history | Women's history 🚨Must-watch Events: The comeback to end all comebacks | How one centimeter won the title 🤯 Records: Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🏟️ Hayward Field: Top moments 🔥 2021 men's olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker 🔥 2021 women's olympians: Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens How one centimeter broke a tie for the 2022 Division I long jump title One centimeter separated Florida’s Jasmine Moore and Texas Tech’s Monae’ Nichols in a thrilling long jump final at the 2022 NCAA indoor track and field championships. READ MORE NCAA track and field: Florida's Grace Stark ties women's 60 meter hurdle record Florida's Grace Stark tied the collegiate record of 7.78 seconds in the women's 60 meter hurdles en route to the 2022 indoor championship. READ MORE See 34 NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters from 1977 to 2021 Here's your one-stop shop to reminisce upon 34 buzzer-beaters in March Madness history. READ MORE