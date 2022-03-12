🏀 MARCH MADNESS

trackfield-indoor-women-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 13, 2022

Florida wins the 2022 NCAA DI women's indoor track and field championship

2022 NCAA women's 60 meter hurdle championship

Florida has won the 2022 Division I women's indoor track and field title behind a 68-point effort that saw the Gators win five individual titles. The championship is Florida's first women's indoor title since 1992, ending a 30-year drought.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 Division I indoor track and field championships

It's only the second time in NCAA history that a program has won five individual titles. Florida did so even with a scratch of its 4x400 meter relay team; the Gators wrapped up the title before the final event. Here are all of the events and point totals from the Gators.

EVENT Athlete Place Points 
Pentathlon Anna Hall First 10
60 meter hurdles Grace Stark First 10
400 meters Talitha Diggs First 10
Long jump Jasmine Moore First 10
Triple Jump Jasmine Moore First 10
Triple Jump Natricia Hooper Second 8
60 meters Grace Stark Fourth 5
60 meters Semira Killebrew Sixth 3
Long jump Claire Bryant Seventh 2

🏆: Click or tap here for results from every event the 2022 championships.

The title is the 10th total for Florida head coach Mike Holloway, but his first women's title. He's now the sixth coach in Division I history with 10 or more titles and only the second Black coach and first coach in Florida to do so.

Here's every individual event winner from the 2022 championships.

  • Pole vault | Rachel Baxter (Virginia Tech)
  • Long jump | Jasmine Moore (Florida)
  • Weight throw | Shey Taiwo (Ole Miss)
  • 5000 m | Courtney Wayment (BYU)
  • Distance medley relay |  Arkansas
  • Pentathlon | Anna Hall (Florida)
  • High Jump | Lamara Distin (Texas A&M)
  • Triple Jump | Jasmine Moore (Florida)
  • Shot Put | Jorinde van Klinken (Arizona State)
  • Mile | Micaela Degenero (Colorado)
  • 60 M | Melissa Jefferson (Coastal Carolina)
  • 400 M | Talitha Diggs (Florida)
  • 800 M | Lindsey Butler (Virginia Tech)
  • 60 M Hurdles | Grace Stark (Florida)
  • 200 M | Abby Steiner (Kentucky)
  • 3000 M | Taylor Roe (Oklahoma State)
  • 4x400 M Relay | Arkansas

How one centimeter broke a tie for the 2022 Division I long jump title

One centimeter separated Florida’s Jasmine Moore and Texas Tech’s Monae’ Nichols in a thrilling long jump final at the 2022 NCAA indoor track and field championships.
READ MORE

NCAA track and field: Florida's Grace Stark ties women's 60 meter hurdle record

Florida's Grace Stark tied the collegiate record of 7.78 seconds in the women's 60 meter hurdles en route to the 2022 indoor championship.
READ MORE

See 34 NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters from 1977 to 2021

Here's your one-stop shop to reminisce upon 34 buzzer-beaters in March Madness history.
READ MORE

