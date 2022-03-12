Florida wins the 2022 NCAA DI women's indoor track and field championship

Florida has won the 2022 Division I women's indoor track and field title behind a 68-point effort that saw the Gators win five individual titles. The championship is Florida's first women's indoor title since 1992, ending a 30-year drought.

It's only the second time in NCAA history that a program has won five individual titles. Florida did so even with a scratch of its 4x400 meter relay team; the Gators wrapped up the title before the final event. Here are all of the events and point totals from the Gators.

EVENT Athlete Place Points Pentathlon Anna Hall First 10 60 meter hurdles Grace Stark First 10 400 meters Talitha Diggs First 10 Long jump Jasmine Moore First 10 Triple Jump Jasmine Moore First 10 Triple Jump Natricia Hooper Second 8 60 meters Grace Stark Fourth 5 60 meters Semira Killebrew Sixth 3 Long jump Claire Bryant Seventh 2

The title is the 10th total for Florida head coach Mike Holloway, but his first women's title. He's now the sixth coach in Division I history with 10 or more titles and only the second Black coach and first coach in Florida to do so.

Here's every individual event winner from the 2022 championships.