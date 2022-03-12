Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 12, 2022 Watch: Florida's Grace Stark ties NCAA women's 60 meter hurdle record 2022 NCAA women's 60 meter hurdle championship Share Florida's Grace Stark tied the collegiate record of 7.78 seconds in the women's 60 meter hurdles en route to the 2022 indoor title. Stark now sits as the co-record holder with Clemson's Brianna Rollins, who set the mark in 2013. COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 Division I indoor track and field championships Watch the race below. 🤯 GRACE STARK 🤯The @GatorsTF star wins the 60M hurdles and now ties the NCAA record with her time of 7.78!!!!!💻ESPN 3 #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/jAarOLcIMv— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) March 13, 2022 The race began with a false start from LSU's Alia Armstrong. After regrouping, Stark dashed to the win. Kentucky's Masai Russell finished second in 7.95 seconds as only five women completed the race. Stark's win gave Florida its first 60 meter hurdle champion in program history. Click or tap here for complete results. How one centimeter broke a tie for the 2022 Division I long jump title One centimeter separated Florida’s Jasmine Moore and Texas Tech’s Monae’ Nichols in a thrilling long jump final at the 2022 NCAA indoor track and field championships. READ MORE Florida wins the 2022 NCAA DI women's indoor track and field championship Florida won the 2022 Division I women's indoor track and field championship, breaking a 30-year drought. READ MORE See 34 NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters from 1977 to 2021 Here's your one-stop shop to reminisce upon 34 buzzer-beaters in March Madness history. READ MORE