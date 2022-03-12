Watch: Florida's Grace Stark ties NCAA women's 60 meter hurdle record

Florida's Grace Stark tied the collegiate record of 7.78 seconds in the women's 60 meter hurdles en route to the 2022 indoor title. Stark now sits as the co-record holder with Clemson's Brianna Rollins, who set the mark in 2013.

Watch the race below.

The race began with a false start from LSU's Alia Armstrong. After regrouping, Stark dashed to the win. Kentucky's Masai Russell finished second in 7.95 seconds as only five women completed the race.

Stark's win gave Florida its first 60 meter hurdle champion in program history. Click or tap here for complete results.