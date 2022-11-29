The 2022-23 indoor track and field season is finally here and there is an exciting slate of meets ahead. Here are some meets that you don't want to miss.

The top indoor track and field meets to watch in 2022-23

Season openers

Commonwealth College Opener | Dec. 3 | Host: Louisville

Clemson Opener | Dec. 2 | Host: Clemson

The indoor track season opens the first weekend of December. The Louisville and Clemson opening meets stand out as some of the best to start the season.

Return from the holidays

Arkansas Invitational | Jan. 13 | Host: Arkansas

Clemson Invitational | Jan. 13-14 | Host: Clemson

After a holiday break, two of the best indoor track and field facilities in the country host meets. The Arkansas and Clemson Invitationals will resume the season and should produce fast times across the board.

Mid-season races

Red Raider Open | Jan. 20-21 | Host: Texas Tech

Battle in Beantown | Jan. 21 | Host: Boston U

Bob Pollock | Jan. 27-28 | Host: Clemson

Razorback Invitational | Jan. 27-28 | Host: Arkansas

By mid-to-late January, indoor track teams will have long knocked off any rust and will be deep into the regular season. The end of January provides exciting meets in all corners of the country that will showcase sprinters, distance runners and more.

A national championship tune-up

New Mexico Collegiate Classic | Feb 3-4 | Host: New Mexico

The 2023 DI indoor national championships will be in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the same location as the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. Teams that attend the meet will get a chance to adjust to the high altitude of Albuquerque (5,312 feet) and run against elite competition.

The busiest weekend in indoor track and field

Tyson Invitational | Feb. 10-11 | Host: Arkansas

David Hemery Valentine Invitational | Feb. 10-11 | Host: Boston U

Music City Challenge | Feb. 10-11 | Host: Vanderbilt

Tiger Paw Invite | Feb. 10-11 | Host: Clemson

Husky Classic | Feb. 10-11 | Host: Washington

115th Millrose Games | Feb. 11 | The Armory in NYC

Exactly one month before the DI indoor track and field championships will be the busiest weekend in indoor collegiate track and field. Top-ranked teams and top athletes will go head-to-head. There are so many great meets this weekend that some teams are splitting up among multiple meets.

Last chance meets

JDL DMR Invitational | Feb. 17 | Winston-Salem, NC

Alex Wilson Invitational | Feb. 18 | Host: Notre Dame

This weekend will be the final regular season weekend of the 2022-23 season, with last-chance meets running around the country. The JDL DMR will give college teams one last chance to work on their DMR order, handoffs and more. With conference championships up next, this will be the final time for DMR squads to qualify for nationals

Postseason meets

Most DI conference championships will be run the weekend of Friday, Feb. 24. Two weeks later, the DI indoor track and field championships will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico starting March 10.