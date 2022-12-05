30 impact transfers to watch in the 2022-23 track and field season

The track and field transfer portal was active this offseason, with plenty of big names finding new homes for the 2022-23 season. I break down the most impactful transfers that you need to know this season.

Transfers are sorted by school, then alphabetically by last name

Men

Carey McLeod | Arkansas via Tennessee

Carey McLeod is a Tokyo Olympian, and now he heads to Arkansas as one of the premier athletes in track and field.

Radford Mullings | Arkansas via Arizona State

Radford Mullings transferred to Arkansas after finishing third in the 2022 discus.

Wayne Pinnock | Arkansas via Tennessee

Wayne Pinnock swept the NCAA long jump titles and finished ninth at the world championships. Now, he heads to Arkansas from Tennessee.

CONTENDERS: The top challengers for all 15 returning indoor NCAA track and field champions in 2022-23

Jordan West | Arkansas via Tennessee

Jordan West heads to Arkansas after finishing fourth in the 2022 outdoor shot put and sixth in the 2022 indoor shot put.

Favour Ashe | Auburn via Tennessee

Favour Ashe is one of the most electrifying sprinters in track and field, finishing third in the 2022 60 meter finals and second in the 2022 100 meter finals. Ashe also finished as a semifinalist at the world championships. He heads to Auburn to run under new head coach Leroy Burrell.

Robert Gregory | Florida via TCU

Robert Gregory heads to Florida after finishing as the runner-up for the indoor 200 meter title and a finalist in the outdoor 200.

Jevaughn Powell | Florida via UTEP

Jevaughn Powell, the Jamaican National champ in the 400 meters, heads to Florida from UTEP.

Corvell Todd | Florida via Southern Miss

Corvell Todd heads to Florida after finishing as the runner-up for the indoor high jump title.

Ismael Kone | Florida State via New Orleans

Ismael Kone ran 10.00 in the 100 meters at the NCAA East Preliminaries in 2022. Only five sprinters ran a wind-legal 10.00 or better last season, and Kone is one of four to return this year (Micah Williams, Matthew Boling and Davonte Burnett are the others).

Marc Minichello | Georgia via Penn

The 2022 men's javelin national champion heads to Georgia.

MUST WATCH: The top indoor track and field meets to watch in 2022-23

Brandon Hicklin | LSU via North Carolina A&T

Brandon Hicklin is one of the top returning long jumpers in the country, earning Big South field athlete of the year honors in 2022. He heads to LSU after top-10 finishes in the indoor and outdoor long-jump finals.

Claudio Romero | LSU via Virginia

The 2022 men's discus national champion heads to LSU.

Johnny Brackins | Southern California via Baylor

Johnny Brackins was one of the best freshmen in the NCAA last year, finishing seventh in the indoor long jump and qualifying in both the 110-meter hurdles and long jump during the outdoor season. He heads to Southern California to continue his career.

CHANGES: How USC & UCLA's move to the Big Ten impacts the college track and field landscape

Yaseen Abdalla | Tennessee via Texas

Yaseen Abdalla heads to Tennessee after a year at Texas where he won the indoor team title, a DMR title and the Big 12 5000 meter title.

Javonte Harding | Tennessee via North Carolina A&T

The 2022 indoor 200 meter champion heads to Tennessee from North Carolina A&T, following his head coach.

Dylan Jacobs | Tennessee via Notre Dame

Dylan Jacobs already made waves with his transfer to Tennessee during the cross country season, finishing fourth at the 2022 championships. Now, he heads into the track season, hoping to defend his 10,000 meter title.

Simen Guttormsen* | Texas via Princeton

Simen Guttormsen heads to Texas after fourth-place finishes in the pole vault during the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Sondre Guttormsen* | Texas via Princeton

After sweeping the NCAA pole vault titles and finishing 10th overall in the world championships final, Sondre Guttormsen transferred to Texas.

*The Guttormsens will not compete for Texas until the 2023-2024 season. They will compete at Princeton during the 2022-23 season.

MORE: Complete history of The Bowerman award

Caleb Dean | Texas Tech via Maryland

The Big Ten 400 meter hurdles runner-up heads to Texas Tech from Maryland.

Keyshawn King | Texas Tech via Stanford

Keyshawn King heads to Texas Tech from Stanford after finishing fourth in the outdoor triple jump.

2022 BOWERMAN FINALISTS: Men's finalists | Women's finalists

Women

An additional transfer, not mentioned below, is NCAA Champion Jorinde Van Klinken, who transferred from Arizona State to Oregon.

Sanaa Barnes | Auburn via Villanova

Sanna Barnes heads to Auburn after finishing fourth in the 2022 outdoor high jump finals.

Kynnedy Flannel | Florida via Texas

The most notable move in the women's track and field transfer portal came when Kynnedy Flannel announced her transfer to the Florida Gators, the defending indoor and outdoor national champions. Flannel is coming off a 2022 season where she finished fifth in the indoor 200, fourth in the outdoor 200 and ran the anchor leg on the NCAA title-winning 4x100 meter relay.

Jayla Hollis | Florida via Arkansas

Jayla Hollis heads for Florida from Arkansas, where she ran the second leg on the collegiate record-setting indoor 4x400 meter relay.

Jasmine Montgomery | Florida via Oregon

Jasmine Montgomery heads to Florida after qualifying for nationals in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 meter relay last year. She was the only freshman from the West region to qualify in the 100 meters.

👀: Here are the DI track and field teams with most NCAA championships

Laila Owens | Florida via Texas A&M

Laila Owens, a four-time All-American and indoor 200 meter finalist, stayed in the SEC with her transfer from Florida to Texas A&M.

Yasmin Brooks | Kentucky via Penn State

The Big Ten 100 meter hurdles runner-up heads to Kentucky from Penn State.

Nyagoa Bayak | Southern California via LSU

Nyagoa Bayak heads to Southern California after finishing fourth in the 2022 indoor high jump and sixth in the 2022 outdoor high jump.

Allie Jones | Southern California via Stanford

Allie Jones is one of the top returning heptathletes this season after finishing fourth at last year's national championships. Jones stays in the Pac-12 with her transfer from Stanford to Southern California.

🤔: Here are the differences between the indoor and outdoor track seasons

Dominique Ruotolo | Southern California via Oregon

Dominique Ruotolo heads down I-5 from the Ducks to the Trojans. She finished seventh in the outdoor triple-jump finals.

Jermaisha Arnold | Texas A&M via Coastal Carolina

Jermaisha Arnold heads to Texas A&m after finishing 10th in the 400 meter finals and running in the 4x100 meter relay finals last year.