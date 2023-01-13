UPSET

trackfield-indoor-women-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 13, 2023

The 2023 Bowerman preseason watch list for men's and women's NCAA track and field

Jasmine Moore breaks Triple Jump collegiate record - 2022 NCAA Indoor

As the 2023 track and field season gets into full swing, it's time for an early look at potential winners of the Bowerman, an annual award presented to the most outstanding athletes in collegiate track and field. A preseason watch list for the 2023 Bowerman was released Jan.10-11, previewing some of the best in DI track and field.

2022 BOWERMAN: Trey Cunningham wins men's Bowerman | Abby Steiner wins women's Bowerman

Seven returning women's semifinalists from 2022 were automatically on the preseason watch list, with Cal's Camryn Rogers making the list as the lone returning finalist. Florida's Talitha Diggs and Texas A&M's Lamara Distin made their debut appearances on the watch list.

Four returning men's semifinalists from 2022 were automatically on the preseason watch list, with Arkansas' Ayden Owens-Delerme making the list as the lone returning finalist. Stanford's Charles Hicks, Arkansas' Wayne Pinnock and Northern Arizona's Nico Young made their debut appearances.

CONTENDERS: The top challengers for all 15 returning indoor NCAA track and field champions in 2022-23

The rest of the watch list was selected by the watch list committee, a subcommittee of the full Bowerman Advisory Board.

Throughout the season, only 10 men and 10 women will make each official watch list update. Athletes who received votes will also be listed. Three men and three women will be named finalists in late June, with the 2023 men's and women's Bowerman winners announced in December at the annual USTFCCCA convention in Denver, Colorado.

Checkout the complete watch lists below.

The Bowerman preseason watch list
Gender Athlete School Events
Women Julien Alfred Texas Sprints
  Adelaide Aquilla Ohio State Throws
  Alia Armstrong LSU Sprints/Hurdles
  Talitha Diggs Florida Sprints
  Lamara Distin Texas A&M Jumps
  Jasmine Moore Florida Jumps
  Favour Ofili LSU Sprints
  Camryn Rogers Cal Throws
  Jorinde Van Klinken Oregon Throws
  Britton Wilson Arkansas Sprints
Men Mykolas Alekna Cal Throws
  Matthew Boling Georgia Sprints/Jumps
  Sean "Squirrel" Burrell LSU Hurdles
  Kyle Garland Georgia Combined Events
  Sondre Guttormsen Princeton Pole Vault
  Charles Hicks Stanford Distance
  Ayden Owens-Delerme Arkansas Combined Events
  Wayne Pinnock Arkansas Jumps
  Turner Washington Arizona State Throws
  Nico Young Northern Arizona Distance

TRANSFERS: 30 impact transfers to watch in the 2022-23 track and field season

The following athletes received votes:

  • Women | Grace Stark | Florida | Sprints/Hurdles
  • Women | Katelyn Tuohy | NC State | Mid-Distance/Distance
  • Men| Jordan Geist | Arizona | Throws
  • Men| Eliud Kipsang | Alabama | Mid-Distance
  • Men| Carey McLeod | Arkansas | Jumps
  • Men| Zach McWhorter | Duke | Pole Vault
  • Men| Marc Minichello | Georgia | Javelin
  • Men| Jacory Patterson | Florida | Sprints
  • Men| Claudio Romero | LSU | Throws
  • Men| Micah Williams | Oregon | Sprints

COACHES: Why 6 coaching changes will shake up the 2023 track and field season

Preseason watchlist breakdown

By event

Event # on Men's Watch List # on Women's Watch List Total on Watch list
Sprints 0 4 4
Sprints/Hurdles 0 1 1
Hurdles 1 0 1
Sprints/Jumps 1 0 1
Throws 2 3 5
Jumps 1 2 3
Distance 2 0 2
Pole Vault 1 0 1
Combined Events 2 0 2

MUST WATCH: The top indoor track and field meets to watch in 2022-23

By school

Total on Watch list School
3 Arkansas, LSU
2 Cal, Florida, Georgia
1 Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon,
Princeton, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M

By conference

Total on Watch list School
11 SEC
5 Pac-12
1 Big 12, Big Ten, Big Sky, Ivy​​​​​

RIVALRY: 8 looming track and field rivalries to watch in 2023

Future watch list dates for the Bowerman 

Women's Bowerman future watch list dates
Event Date
First in-season watch list of indoor Feb. 1
Post-Indoor Conference March 1
Post-NCAA Indoor March 22
First watch list of outdoor April 12
Second watch list of outdoor May 3
Post-Outdoor May 17
Post-NCAA Prelims June 5
Post-NCAA Outdoor June 19
Finalists June 26
Winner December TBD
Men's Bowerman future watch list dates
Event Date
First in-season watch list of indoor Feb. 2
Post-Indoor Conference March 2
Post-NCAA Indoor March 23
First watch list of outdoor April 13
Second watch list of outdoor May 4
Post-Outdoor May 18
Post-NCAA Prelims June 6
Post-NCAA Outdoor June 20
Finalists June 27
Winner December TBD

Typically, the Bowerman watch list will release on the dates below at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesdays for women and 4 p.m. ET on Thursday for men. The dates in June are tentative as of Jan. 13. The winner will be announced at the 2023 USTFCCCA convention in Denver during December.

