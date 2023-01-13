The 2023 Bowerman watch list for men's and women's NCAA track and field

The 2023 track and field is underway and it's time for an early look at potential winners of the Bowerman, an annual award presented to the most outstanding athletes in collegiate track and field.
Here's latest watchlist — for men and women — highlighting some of the best in DI track and field.
About the watch list
The Bowerman watch list is selected by the watch list committee, a subcommittee of the full Bowerman Advisory Board.
Throughout the season, only 10 men and 10 women will make each official watch list update. Athletes who received votes will also be listed. Three men and three women will be named finalists in late June, with the 2023 men's and women's Bowerman winners announced in December at the annual USTFCCCA convention in Denver, Colorado.
Future watch list dates for the Bowerman
|Event
|Date
|First in-season watch list of indoor
|Feb. 1
|Post-Indoor Conference
|March 1
|Post-NCAA Indoor
|March 22
|First watch list of outdoor
|April 12
|Second watch list of outdoor
|May 3
|Post-Outdoor
|May 17
|Post-NCAA Prelims
|June 5
|Post-NCAA Outdoor
|June 19
|Finalists
|June 26
|Winner
|December TBD
Typically, the Bowerman watch list will release on the dates below at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesdays for women and 4 p.m. ET on Thursday for men. The dates in June are tentative as of Jan. 13. The winner will be announced at the 2023 USTFCCCA convention in Denver during December.
Past watchlists
Checkout the every 2023 watch list below.
Preseason watchlists
Seven returning women's semifinalists from 2022 were automatically on the preseason watch list, with Cal's Camryn Rogers making the list as the lone returning finalist. Florida's Talitha Diggs and Texas A&M's Lamara Distin made their debut appearances on the watch list.
Four returning men's semifinalists from 2022 were automatically on the preseason watch list, with Arkansas' Ayden Owens-Delerme making the list as the lone returning finalist. Stanford's Charles Hicks, Arkansas' Wayne Pinnock and Northern Arizona's Nico Young made their debut appearances.
|Gender
|Athlete
|School
|Events
|Women
|Julien Alfred
|Texas
|Sprints
|Adelaide Aquilla
|Ohio State
|Throws
|Alia Armstrong
|LSU
|Sprints/Hurdles
|Talitha Diggs
|Florida
|Sprints
|Lamara Distin
|Texas A&M
|Jumps
|Jasmine Moore
|Florida
|Jumps
|Favour Ofili
|LSU
|Sprints
|Camryn Rogers
|Cal
|Throws
|Jorinde Van Klinken
|Oregon
|Throws
|Britton Wilson
|Arkansas
|Sprints
|Men
|Mykolas Alekna
|Cal
|Throws
|Matthew Boling
|Georgia
|Sprints/Jumps
|Sean "Squirrel" Burrell
|LSU
|Hurdles
|Kyle Garland
|Georgia
|Combined Events
|Sondre Guttormsen
|Princeton
|Pole Vault
|Charles Hicks
|Stanford
|Distance
|Ayden Owens-Delerme
|Arkansas
|Combined Events
|Wayne Pinnock
|Arkansas
|Jumps
|Turner Washington
|Arizona State
|Throws
|Nico Young
|Northern Arizona
|Distance
The following athletes received votes:
- Women | Grace Stark | Florida | Sprints/Hurdles
- Women | Katelyn Tuohy | NC State | Mid-Distance/Distance
- Men| Jordan Geist | Arizona | Throws
- Men| Eliud Kipsang | Alabama | Mid-Distance
- Men| Carey McLeod | Arkansas | Jumps
- Men| Zach McWhorter | Duke | Pole Vault
- Men| Marc Minichello | Georgia | Javelin
- Men| Jacory Patterson | Florida | Sprints
- Men| Claudio Romero | LSU | Throws
- Men| Micah Williams | Oregon | Sprints
Preseason watchlist breakdown
By event
|Event
|# on Men's Watch List
|# on Women's Watch List
|Total on Watch list
|Sprints
|0
|4
|4
|Sprints/Hurdles
|0
|1
|1
|Hurdles
|1
|0
|1
|Sprints/Jumps
|1
|0
|1
|Throws
|2
|3
|5
|Jumps
|1
|2
|3
|Distance
|2
|0
|2
|Pole Vault
|1
|0
|1
|Combined Events
|2
|0
|2
By school
|Total on Watch list
|School
|3
|Arkansas, LSU
|2
|Cal, Florida, Georgia
|1
|Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon,
Princeton, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M
By conference
|Total on Watch list
|School
|11
|SEC
|5
|Pac-12
|1
|Big 12, Big Ten, Big Sky, Ivy