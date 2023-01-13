The 2023 Bowerman watch list for men's and women's NCAA track and field

The 2023 track and field is underway and it's time for an early look at potential winners of the Bowerman, an annual award presented to the most outstanding athletes in collegiate track and field.

Here's latest watchlist — for men and women — highlighting some of the best in DI track and field.

About the watch list

The Bowerman watch list is selected by the watch list committee, a subcommittee of the full Bowerman Advisory Board.

Throughout the season, only 10 men and 10 women will make each official watch list update. Athletes who received votes will also be listed. Three men and three women will be named finalists in late June, with the 2023 men's and women's Bowerman winners announced in December at the annual USTFCCCA convention in Denver, Colorado.

Future watch list dates for the Bowerman

Women's Bowerman future watch list dates Event Date First in-season watch list of indoor Feb. 1 Post-Indoor Conference March 1 Post-NCAA Indoor March 22 First watch list of outdoor April 12 Second watch list of outdoor May 3 Post-Outdoor May 17 Post-NCAA Prelims June 5 Post-NCAA Outdoor June 19 Finalists June 26 Winner December TBD

Men's Bowerman future watch list dates Event Date First in-season watch list of indoor Feb. 2 Post-Indoor Conference March 2 Post-NCAA Indoor March 23 First watch list of outdoor April 13 Second watch list of outdoor May 4 Post-Outdoor May 18 Post-NCAA Prelims June 6 Post-NCAA Outdoor June 20 Finalists June 27 Winner December TBD

Typically, the Bowerman watch list will release on the dates below at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesdays for women and 4 p.m. ET on Thursday for men. The dates in June are tentative as of Jan. 13. The winner will be announced at the 2023 USTFCCCA convention in Denver during December.

Past watchlists

Checkout the every 2023 watch list below.

Preseason watchlists

Seven returning women's semifinalists from 2022 were automatically on the preseason watch list, with Cal's Camryn Rogers making the list as the lone returning finalist. Florida's Talitha Diggs and Texas A&M's Lamara Distin made their debut appearances on the watch list.

Four returning men's semifinalists from 2022 were automatically on the preseason watch list, with Arkansas' Ayden Owens-Delerme making the list as the lone returning finalist. Stanford's Charles Hicks, Arkansas' Wayne Pinnock and Northern Arizona's Nico Young made their debut appearances.

The Bowerman preseason watch list Gender Athlete School Events Women Julien Alfred Texas Sprints Adelaide Aquilla Ohio State Throws Alia Armstrong LSU Sprints/Hurdles Talitha Diggs Florida Sprints Lamara Distin Texas A&M Jumps Jasmine Moore Florida Jumps Favour Ofili LSU Sprints Camryn Rogers Cal Throws Jorinde Van Klinken Oregon Throws Britton Wilson Arkansas Sprints Men Mykolas Alekna Cal Throws Matthew Boling Georgia Sprints/Jumps Sean "Squirrel" Burrell LSU Hurdles Kyle Garland Georgia Combined Events Sondre Guttormsen Princeton Pole Vault Charles Hicks Stanford Distance Ayden Owens-Delerme Arkansas Combined Events Wayne Pinnock Arkansas Jumps Turner Washington Arizona State Throws Nico Young Northern Arizona Distance

The following athletes received votes:

Women | Grace Stark | Florida | Sprints/Hurdles

Women | Katelyn Tuohy | NC State | Mid-Distance/Distance

Men| Jordan Geist | Arizona | Throws

Men| Eliud Kipsang | Alabama | Mid-Distance

Men| Carey McLeod | Arkansas | Jumps

Men| Zach McWhorter | Duke | Pole Vault

Men| Marc Minichello | Georgia | Javelin

Men| Jacory Patterson | Florida | Sprints

Men| Claudio Romero | LSU | Throws

Men| Micah Williams | Oregon | Sprints

Preseason watchlist breakdown

By event

Event # on Men's Watch List # on Women's Watch List Total on Watch list Sprints 0 4 4 Sprints/Hurdles 0 1 1 Hurdles 1 0 1 Sprints/Jumps 1 0 1 Throws 2 3 5 Jumps 1 2 3 Distance 2 0 2 Pole Vault 1 0 1 Combined Events 2 0 2

By school

Total on Watch list School 3 Arkansas, LSU 2 Cal, Florida, Georgia 1 Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon,

Princeton, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M

By conference