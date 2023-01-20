UPSET

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 20, 2023

WATCH: Kentucky's Masai Russell breaks NCAA 60 meter hurdles record

Kentucky Athletics Kentucky's Masai Russell set the 60 hurdles collegiate record Kentucky's Masai Russell set the 60 hurdles collegiate record

The 60 meter hurdles record has fallen... and it's only January. Kentucky's Masai Russell broke a record that was first set a decade ago at Texas Tech's Red Raider open, blazing through the final.

Watch the NCAA record-setting race below:

Russell's 7.75-second finish surpassed the 7.78-second record tied by Florida's Grace Stark in 2022's DI championships. As of Jan. 20, 2023, four of the five fastest collegiate 60 meter hurdle times have come over the last two years.

