WATCH: Texas' Julien Alfred sets NCAA 60m record — again

The 60 meter record has fallen... again. And Texas star Julien Alfred broke the record... again. Alfred broke her own collegiate record at New Mexico's Dr. MLK Jr. Invitational, dashing through the final.

Watch the NCAA record-setting race below:

JULIEN ALFRED SETS THE NEW NCAA 60m RECORD AT 7.02 🔥🤘 pic.twitter.com/B3fNcmGBJ8 — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) January 21, 2023

Previously, Alfred set the NCAA record in the women's 60 meters in the 2022 DI indoor championship preliminary heats.

Alfred now owns the three fastest times over 60 meters ran by any woman in NCAA history at 7.02, 7.04 and 7.05 seconds, respectively. Her 7.02- and 7.05-second times both came at the Dr. MLK Jr. Invitational hosted by New Mexico.