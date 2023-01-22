Watch: Michigan relay team's remarkable comeback win after fall on track

Michigan 4x400 relay overcame a big fall during the first leg of the relay, only to win the race in the end.

You may hear "We fall down, but we get up" and think of the iconic Donnie McClurkin gospel song, but the phrase has a new meaning for the Michigan track program after what happened during the women's 4x400 meter relay at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational.

During the first leg of the relay, Wolverine Sophie Isom fell down, yet by the relay's end, Michigan won the race.

Watch the stunning comeback below:

As you see, Isom fell during the first leg, leading to almost a 30-second deficit. Isom didn't give up, though, recovering and passing the baton to Savannah Sutherland. Sutherland ran down Michigan State and Purdue on her leg, before Aurora Rynda and Ziyah Holman closed the race with an eight-second victory in 3:42.43.

It was an impressive comeback win and a stunning showing of perseverance by Michigan's relay team.