2023 indoor college track championships: Schedule, selections, how to watch

This season's NCAA indoor track and field championships are March 10-11, 2023, at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It will be the first time the indoor championships have been held in New Mexico since 2014. Both the men's and women's championships are held simultaneously.

Here's more about the event, including how to watch, how to qualify and the schedule of events.

How to watch the 2023 NCAA DI indoor track and field championships

The 2023 NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships will air on the ESPN family of networks.

You can purchase tickets to the 2023 championships here.

The schedule of events for indoor track championships

The NCAA announced the 2023 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships schedule of events on Nov. 29, 2022. View the schedule below:

Click or tap here for a closer look at the complete schedule of events for the 2023 NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships

When and how the championship field is selected

The 2023 DI men and women's outdoor track and field selections will be from qualifying performances from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Feb. 26. Feb. 26 is the last date a qualifying performance may be achieved, except for conference championships. Monday, Feb. 27 will mark the last date a qualifying performance may be achieved for conference championships. The final list of meet participants will be available on Tuesday, Feb. 28. On Wednesday, March 8, the final championships start lists will be posted on the NCAA website.

The current indoor track and field rankings

Click or tap here to view the latest men's and women's track and field USTFCCCA rankings. Both will be updated throughout the season.

The past indoor track and field team champions

Here are the previous winners of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships. The women's championship began in the 1983 season while the men's championship began in the 1965 season.

DI women's track and field championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS SITE 2022 Florida Mike Holloway 68 Texas 56 Birmingham, Alabama 2021 Arkansas Lance Harter 68 Texas A&M 57 Fayetteville, Arkansas 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Arkansas Lance Harter 62 Southern California 51 Birmingham, Alabama 2018 Georgia Petros Kyprianou 61 Arkansas 49 Texas A&M 2017 Oregon Robert Johnson 84 Georgia 51 Texas A&M 2016 Oregon Robert Johnson 53 Arkansas 50 Birmingham, Alabama 2015 Arkansas Lance Harter 63 Oregon 46 1/2 Fayetteville, Arkansas 2014 Oregon Robert Johnson 44 Texas 43 1/2 New Mexico 2013 Oregon Robert Johnson 56 Kansas 44 Arkansas 2012 Oregon Vin Lananna 49 Kansas 30 Boise State 2011 Oregon Vin Lananna 67 Texas 38 Texas A&M 2010 Oregon Vin Lananna 61 Tennessee 36 Arkansas 2009 Tennessee J.J. Clark 42 Texas A&M 37 Texas A&M 2008 Arizona State Greg Kraft 51 LSU 43 Arkansas 2007 Arizona State Greg Kraft 38 LSU 33 Arkansas 2006 Texas Bev Kearney 51 Stanford 36 Arkansas 2005 Tennessee J.J. Clark 46 Florida 36 Arkansas 2004 LSU Pat Henry 52 Florida 51 Arkansas 2003 LSU Pat Henry 62 Florida, South Carolina 44 Arkansas 2002 LSU Pat Henry 57 UCLA 43 Arkansas 2001 UCLA Jeanette Bolden 53 1/2 South Carolina 40 Arkansas 2000 UCLA Jeanette Bolden 51 South Carolina 41 Arkansas 1999 Texas Bev Kearney 61 LSU 57 Indianapolis 1998 Texas Bev Kearney 60 LSU 30 Indianapolis 1997 LSU Pat Henry 49 Texas, Wisconsin 39 Indianapolis 1996 LSU Pat Henry 52 Georgia 34 Indianapolis 1995 LSU Pat Henry 40 UCLA 37 Indianapolis 1994 LSU Pat Henry 48 Alabama 29 Indianapolis 1993 LSU Pat Henry 49 Wisconsin 44 Indianapolis 1992 Florida Bev Kearney 50 Stanford 26 Indianapolis 1991 LSU Pat Henry 48 Texas 39 Indianapolis 1990 Texas Terry Crawford 50 Wisconsin 26 Indianapolis 1989 LSU Pat Henry 61 Villanova 34 Indianapolis 1988 Texas Terry Crawford 71 Villanova 52 Oklahoma City 1987 LSU Billy Maxwell 49 Tennessee 30 Oklahoma City 1986 Texas Terry Crawford 31 Southern California, Tennesee 26 Oklahoma City 1985 Florida State Gary Winckler 34 Texas 32 Syracuse, N.Y. 1984 Nebraska Gary Pepin 59 Tennessee 48 Syracuse, N.Y. 1983 Nebraska Gary Pepin 47 Tennessee 44 Pontiac, Mich.

DI men's track and field championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2022 Texas Edrick Floréal 47 North Carolina A&T 36 Birmingham, Alabama 2021 Oregon Robert Johnson 79 LSU 56 Fayetteville, Arkansas 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Florida Mike Holloway 55 Houston 44 Birmingham, Alabama 2018 Florida Mike Holloway 40 USC 37 College Station, Texas 2017 Texas A&M Pat Henry 46 Florida 45.5 College Station, Texas 2016 Oregon Robert Johnson 62 Arkansas 39 Birmingham, Alabama 2015 Oregon Robert Johnson 74 Florida 50 Fayetteville, Ark. 2014 Oregon Robert Johnson 62 Arkansas 54 New Mexico 2013 Arkansas Chris Bucknam 74 Florida 59 Arkansas 2012 Florida Mike Holloway 52 Arkansas 47 Boise State 2011 Florida Mike Holloway 52 Texas A&M 40 College Station, Texas 2010 Florida Mike Holloway 57 Oregon/Texas A&M 44 Arkansas 2009 Oregon Vin Lananna 54 Florida 36 Texas A&M 2008 Arizona State Greg Kraft 44 Florida State 41 Arkansas 2007 Wisconsin Ed Nuttycombe 40 Florida State 35 Arkansas 2006 Arkansas John McDonnell 53 LSU 41 Arkansas 2005 Arkansas John McDonnell 56 Florida 46 Arkansas 2004 LSU Pat Henry 44 *Arkansas/Florida 38 Arkansas 2003 Arkansas John McDonnell 54 Auburn 30 Arkansas 2002 Tennessee Bill Webb 62.5 Alabama 47 Arkansas 2001 LSU Pat Henry 34 TCU 33 Arkansas 2000 Arkansas John McDonnell 69.5 Stanford 52 Arkansas 1999 Arkansas John McDonnell 65 Stanford 42.5 Indianapolis 1998 Arkansas John McDonnell 56 Stanford 36.5 Indianapolis 1997 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 Auburn 27 Indianapolis 1996 George Mason John Cook 39 Nebraska 31.5 Indianapolis 1995 Arkansas John McDonnell 59 George Mason/Tennessee 26 Indianapolis 1994 Arkansas John McDonnell 94 Tennessee 40 Indianapolis 1993 Arkansas John McDonnell 66 Clemson 30 Indianapolis 1992 Arkansas John McDonnell 53 Clemson 46 Indianapolis 1991 Arkansas John McDonnell 34 Georgetown 27 Indianapolis 1990 Arkansas John McDonnell 44 Florida 29 Indianapolis 1989 Arkansas John McDonnell 34 Florida 31 Indianapolis 1988 Arkansas John McDonnell 34 Illinois 29 Oklahoma City 1987 Arkansas John McDonnell 39 SMU 31 Oklahoma City 1986 Arkansas John McDonnell 49 Villanova 22 Oklahoma City 1985 Arkansas John McDonnell 70 Tennessee 29 Syracuse, N.Y. 1984 Arkansas John McDonnell 38 Washington State 28 Syracuse, N.Y. 1983 SMU Ted McLaughlin 43 Villanova 32 Pontiac, Mich. 1982 UTEP John Wedel 67 Arkansas 30 Pontiac, Mich. 1981 UTEP Ted Banks 76 SMU 51 Detroit 1980 UTEP Ted Banks 76 Villanova 42 Detroit 1979 Villanova Jim Elliott 52 UTEP 51 Detroit 1978 UTEP Ted Banks 44 Auburn 38 Detroit 1977 Washington State John Chaplin 25.5 UTEP 25 Detroit 1976 UTEP Ted Banks 23 Villanova 15 Detroit 1975 UTEP Ted Banks 36 Kansas 17.5 Detroit 1974 UTEP Ted Banks 19 Colorado 18 Detroit 1973 Manhattan Fred Dwyer 18 Kansas/Kent State/UTEP 12 Detroit 1972 Southern California Vern Wolfe 19 Bowling Green/Michigan State 18 Detroit 1971 Villanova Jim Elliott 22 UTEP 19.25 Detroit 1970 Kansas Bob Timmons 27.5 Villanova 26 Detroit 1969 Kansas Bob Timmons 41.5 Villanova 33 Detroit 1968 Villanova Jim Elliott 35.3 Southern California 25 Detroit 1967 Southern California Vern Wolfe 26 Oklahoma 17 Detroit 1966 Kansas Bob Timmons 14 Southern California 13 Detroit 1965 Missouri Tom Botts 14 Oklahoma State 12 Detroit

*Second-place finish vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.