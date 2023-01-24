2023 indoor college track championships: Schedule, selections, how to watch

This season's NCAA indoor track and field championships are March 10-11, 2023, at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It will be the first time the indoor championships have been held in New Mexico since 2014. Both the men's and women's championships are held simultaneously.
Here's more about the event, including how to watch, how to qualify and the schedule of events.
How to watch the 2023 NCAA DI indoor track and field championships
The 2023 NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships will air on the ESPN family of networks.
You can purchase tickets to the 2023 championships here.
The schedule of events for indoor track championships
The NCAA announced the 2023 NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships schedule of events on Nov. 29, 2022. View the schedule below:
Click or tap here for a closer look at the complete schedule of events for the 2023 NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships
When and how the championship field is selected
The 2023 DI men and women's outdoor track and field selections will be from qualifying performances from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Feb. 26. Feb. 26 is the last date a qualifying performance may be achieved, except for conference championships. Monday, Feb. 27 will mark the last date a qualifying performance may be achieved for conference championships. The final list of meet participants will be available on Tuesday, Feb. 28. On Wednesday, March 8, the final championships start lists will be posted on the NCAA website.
The current indoor track and field rankings
Click or tap here to view the latest men's and women's track and field USTFCCCA rankings. Both will be updated throughout the season.
The past indoor track and field team champions
Here are the previous winners of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships. The women's championship began in the 1983 season while the men's championship began in the 1965 season.
DI women's track and field championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|SITE
|2022
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|68
|Texas
|56
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2021
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|68
|Texas A&M
|57
|Fayetteville, Arkansas
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|62
|Southern California
|51
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2018
|Georgia
|Petros Kyprianou
|61
|Arkansas
|49
|Texas A&M
|2017
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|84
|Georgia
|51
|Texas A&M
|2016
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|53
|Arkansas
|50
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2015
|Arkansas
|Lance Harter
|63
|Oregon
|46 1/2
|Fayetteville, Arkansas
|2014
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|44
|Texas
|43 1/2
|New Mexico
|2013
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|56
|Kansas
|44
|Arkansas
|2012
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|49
|Kansas
|30
|Boise State
|2011
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|67
|Texas
|38
|Texas A&M
|2010
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|61
|Tennessee
|36
|Arkansas
|2009
|Tennessee
|J.J. Clark
|42
|Texas A&M
|37
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|51
|LSU
|43
|Arkansas
|2007
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|38
|LSU
|33
|Arkansas
|2006
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|51
|Stanford
|36
|Arkansas
|2005
|Tennessee
|J.J. Clark
|46
|Florida
|36
|Arkansas
|2004
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|52
|Florida
|51
|Arkansas
|2003
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|62
|Florida, South Carolina
|44
|Arkansas
|2002
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|57
|UCLA
|43
|Arkansas
|2001
|UCLA
|Jeanette Bolden
|53 1/2
|South Carolina
|40
|Arkansas
|2000
|UCLA
|Jeanette Bolden
|51
|South Carolina
|41
|Arkansas
|1999
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|61
|LSU
|57
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Texas
|Bev Kearney
|60
|LSU
|30
|Indianapolis
|1997
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|49
|Texas, Wisconsin
|39
|Indianapolis
|1996
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|52
|Georgia
|34
|Indianapolis
|1995
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|40
|UCLA
|37
|Indianapolis
|1994
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|48
|Alabama
|29
|Indianapolis
|1993
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|49
|Wisconsin
|44
|Indianapolis
|1992
|Florida
|Bev Kearney
|50
|Stanford
|26
|Indianapolis
|1991
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|48
|Texas
|39
|Indianapolis
|1990
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|50
|Wisconsin
|26
|Indianapolis
|1989
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|61
|Villanova
|34
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|71
|Villanova
|52
|Oklahoma City
|1987
|LSU
|Billy Maxwell
|49
|Tennessee
|30
|Oklahoma City
|1986
|Texas
|Terry Crawford
|31
|Southern California, Tennesee
|26
|Oklahoma City
|1985
|Florida State
|Gary Winckler
|34
|Texas
|32
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1984
|Nebraska
|Gary Pepin
|59
|Tennessee
|48
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1983
|Nebraska
|Gary Pepin
|47
|Tennessee
|44
|Pontiac, Mich.
DI men's track and field championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Texas
|Edrick Floréal
|47
|North Carolina A&T
|36
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2021
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|79
|LSU
|56
|Fayetteville, Arkansas
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|55
|Houston
|44
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2018
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|40
|USC
|37
|College Station, Texas
|2017
|Texas A&M
|Pat Henry
|46
|Florida
|45.5
|College Station, Texas
|2016
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|62
|Arkansas
|39
|Birmingham, Alabama
|2015
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|74
|Florida
|50
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|2014
|Oregon
|Robert Johnson
|62
|Arkansas
|54
|New Mexico
|2013
|Arkansas
|Chris Bucknam
|74
|Florida
|59
|Arkansas
|2012
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|52
|Arkansas
|47
|Boise State
|2011
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|52
|Texas A&M
|40
|College Station, Texas
|2010
|Florida
|Mike Holloway
|57
|Oregon/Texas A&M
|44
|Arkansas
|2009
|Oregon
|Vin Lananna
|54
|Florida
|36
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Arizona State
|Greg Kraft
|44
|Florida State
|41
|Arkansas
|2007
|Wisconsin
|Ed Nuttycombe
|40
|Florida State
|35
|Arkansas
|2006
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|53
|LSU
|41
|Arkansas
|2005
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|56
|Florida
|46
|Arkansas
|2004
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|44
|*Arkansas/Florida
|38
|Arkansas
|2003
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|54
|Auburn
|30
|Arkansas
|2002
|Tennessee
|Bill Webb
|62.5
|Alabama
|47
|Arkansas
|2001
|LSU
|Pat Henry
|34
|TCU
|33
|Arkansas
|2000
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|69.5
|Stanford
|52
|Arkansas
|1999
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|65
|Stanford
|42.5
|Indianapolis
|1998
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|56
|Stanford
|36.5
|Indianapolis
|1997
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|Auburn
|27
|Indianapolis
|1996
|George Mason
|John Cook
|39
|Nebraska
|31.5
|Indianapolis
|1995
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|59
|George Mason/Tennessee
|26
|Indianapolis
|1994
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|94
|Tennessee
|40
|Indianapolis
|1993
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|66
|Clemson
|30
|Indianapolis
|1992
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|53
|Clemson
|46
|Indianapolis
|1991
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|34
|Georgetown
|27
|Indianapolis
|1990
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|44
|Florida
|29
|Indianapolis
|1989
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|34
|Florida
|31
|Indianapolis
|1988
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|34
|Illinois
|29
|Oklahoma City
|1987
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|39
|SMU
|31
|Oklahoma City
|1986
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|49
|Villanova
|22
|Oklahoma City
|1985
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|70
|Tennessee
|29
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1984
|Arkansas
|John McDonnell
|38
|Washington State
|28
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1983
|SMU
|Ted McLaughlin
|43
|Villanova
|32
|Pontiac, Mich.
|1982
|UTEP
|John Wedel
|67
|Arkansas
|30
|Pontiac, Mich.
|1981
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|76
|SMU
|51
|Detroit
|1980
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|76
|Villanova
|42
|Detroit
|1979
|Villanova
|Jim Elliott
|52
|UTEP
|51
|Detroit
|1978
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|44
|Auburn
|38
|Detroit
|1977
|Washington State
|John Chaplin
|25.5
|UTEP
|25
|Detroit
|1976
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|23
|Villanova
|15
|Detroit
|1975
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|36
|Kansas
|17.5
|Detroit
|1974
|UTEP
|Ted Banks
|19
|Colorado
|18
|Detroit
|1973
|Manhattan
|Fred Dwyer
|18
|Kansas/Kent State/UTEP
|12
|Detroit
|1972
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|19
|Bowling Green/Michigan State
|18
|Detroit
|1971
|Villanova
|Jim Elliott
|22
|UTEP
|19.25
|Detroit
|1970
|Kansas
|Bob Timmons
|27.5
|Villanova
|26
|Detroit
|1969
|Kansas
|Bob Timmons
|41.5
|Villanova
|33
|Detroit
|1968
|Villanova
|Jim Elliott
|35.3
|Southern California
|25
|Detroit
|1967
|Southern California
|Vern Wolfe
|26
|Oklahoma
|17
|Detroit
|1966
|Kansas
|Bob Timmons
|14
|Southern California
|13
|Detroit
|1965
|Missouri
|Tom Botts
|14
|Oklahoma State
|12
|Detroit
*Second-place finish vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.