WATCH: Texas' Julien Alfred sets the NCAA 60 meter record for the THIRD time

Third time's the charm? For Texas sprinter Julien Alfred, the third time's the norm after she broke the NCAA record in the 60 meters again at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in seven seconds flat.

Watch the race below.

She does it again! 🤘



Julien Alfred of @TexasTFXC lowers her own NCAA record in the 60 Meters to a flat 7️⃣.0️⃣0️⃣ 🤯#NCAATF x 🎥 @FloTrack pic.twitter.com/qU2Oh0NoEX — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) February 4, 2023

Alfred's 7.00-second finish breaks her collegiate record that she set two weeks ago. Alfred now owns the four fastest times over 60 meters ran by any woman in NCAA history at 7.00, 7.02, 7.04 and 7.05 seconds, respectively.