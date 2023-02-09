Here's what to know about the collegians in the 115th Millrose Games

NCAA athletes are set to compete in the 2023 Millrose Games from Feb. 9-11 at The Armory in New York City. The Millrose Games are one of the biggest — if not the biggest — stages in indoor track and field, with elite professional, collegiate and high school athletes flocking in from around the country.

So many events and athletes to follow could be overwhelming at first glance, which is why I've broken down some of the top storylines to follow for NCAA athletes at the Millrose Games this weekend.

A collegiate record holder is back in action

By now, you've probably heard the name Katelyn Tuohy if you follow collegiate track and field. Tuohy is one of six individual athletes across genders to have set an NCAA record this season, with the NC State star setting the collegiate record in the mile. Tuohy will be making her debut in the 3000 meters at the Millrose Games, with the potential to run her THIRD NCAA-leading mark of the year.

The 3000 meters is loaded

Alabama's Mercy Chelangat will join Tuohy in the 3000 meters at Millrose. Like Tuohy, Chelangat has an NCAA individual cross country title of her own and has long been considered one of the premier collegiate distance runners in the sport. While these two won't be running alone on the track, we'll still get a chance to see a head-to-head matchup between two of the best in the sport.

The men's side has just as many big names. Tennessee's Dylan Jacobs and Northern Arizona's Nico Young received votes in the latest Bowerman watch list and will compete in the 3000 meters. Oklahoma State's Alex Maier will also be racing in the event and he's no slouch, finishing fifth at the 2022 DI cross country championships and second in the 10,000 meters at the 2022 DI outdoor championships.

If there's any event across genders to watch, it's the 3000 meters.

World Champs vs. collegians vs. high school phenom

Albany's Travis Williams is the lone collegiate athlete competing in a loaded 60-meter field at the Millrose games. Williams will be racing against some of the world's best, including world champion sprinters Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles.

If the world champions aren't enough to spark your interest, then maybe watching Williams race against high school dual-sport phenom Nyckoles Harbor in the 60 meters will. Harbor is a five-star defensive end committed to South Carolina that has already run a 6.64 60 meter dash this season.

The men's 60 meters will be one to watch across all levels.

There will be two northeastern focused relay fields

There will be two collegiate 4x400 meter relay races at the 2023 Millrose Games, one for men and one for women. Both relays will feature teams hailing from the northeastern U.S. as four women's teams and five men's teams are set to race. See the full teams below.

College Women's 4x400 meter relay School Athletes Colgate Carollin Mellin, Clare Gillis, Graeson Landsberg, Sara Tabibian Fordham Kyla Hill, Alexandra Williams, Mary Kathryn Underwood, Molly Mulvaney Central Connecticut Magnalen Camara, Kaylee Gravel, Ashley Dana, Tamara Rawles Rochester Megan Bell, Kate Isaac, Susan Bansbach, Kristin Hardy

College Men's 4x400 meter relay Schools Athletes Colgate Dylan Wehrly, Ryan Krill, Luca Sturgeon, Ethan Eisner Fordham Matthew Nurse, Kevin Callaghan, Isaiah James, Chris Martinez NJIT Elisha Bugasch, Lossenie Fofana, Jordan Lee, Matthew Bacchi Manhattan Harrison Alonzo, Noah Jefferson, Andrew Simard, Brian Odour Rochester Mitchell Lienert, Gabe Lundy, Brendan McCollum, Daniel Ford

Every NCAA Athlete competing at the Millrose Games

Not counting relays, there are 22 individual collegiate athletes set to participate at the 2023 Millrose Games, according to the listed entries as of Feb. 9. See the full list below.