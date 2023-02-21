Top freshmen from the 2023 indoor track and field regular season

The indoor track and field season isn't finished, yet freshmen across the country have already made an impact. Here are 10 men's and women's track and field freshmen that have stood out.

Freshman men

*Freshmen in this article are considered if they made their debut during the 2022-23 school year.

Jaydon Hibbert | Arkansas | Triple Jump

Jaydon Hibbert had plenty of hype surrounding his freshman season after his record-breaking performance this summer at the World U20 championships and the Jamaican triple jumper hasn't disappointed. On his first jump at his first meet, he jumped 16.73 meters.

Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan | Ole Miss | Weight throw, Shot put

In an event where strength is paramount, Ole Miss freshman Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan is already competing with seasoned veterans. He sits third in the weight throw at 23.05 meters and 11th in the shot put at 19.73 meters. Week after week, Robinson-O'Hagan continues to reset the Ole Miss weight throw record books.

Antione Andrews | Texas Tech | 60 meter hurdles

Antione Andrews has quickly become a threat to win the title in the 60 meter hurdles as just a freshman. He broke the 7.70-second barrier with ease, running 7.61 seconds at the Jarvis Scott Open, the second-fastest time in the NCAA in the regular season.

Jordan Anthony | Kentucky | 60 meters

Jordan Anthony has been the best freshman sprinter in the country this year. Anthony has run sub-6.6 three times this season and has a top-10 time in the country. Impressively, Anthony is putting up these times after playing football during the fall.

Graham Blanks | Harvard | Mile, 3000 meters, 5000 meters

Graham Blanks has carried momentum from a great cross country season into the indoor distance events. He's run the eighth-best 5000-meter time this season while also ranking inside the top 25 for the mile and 3000 meters.

Other freshmen who have stood out

Jason Holmes | North Carolina A&T | 60 meter hurdles

Brion Stephens | Louisville | High jump

Will Sumner | Georgia | 800m

Freshman women

*Freshmen in this article are considered if they made their debut during the 2022-23 school year.

Roisin Willis | Stanford | 800 meters

Roisin Willis is only a freshman, but she's already run the second-fastest 800-meter time in indoor history. Her 1:59.95 leads the nation and is a little more than one second from passing Athing Mu's NCAA record, which she also set in her freshman year.

Kaila Jackson | Georgia | 60 meters, 200 meters

Kailia Jackson has been the best freshman sprinter in the country this year, with running 7.18 seconds and 23.26 seconds in the 60 and 200 meters, respectively. Jackson has run sub-7.2 in the 60 at every meets she's run the event at this season.

Juliette Whittaker | Stanford | 800 meters

Like her teammate, Whittaker has also impressed in the 800 meters this season. Whittaker's 2:00.32 is the fourth-fastest in collegiate history, forming an impressive pairing for the Cardinal.

Rosa Santana | UNLV | Shot Put

Anytime a freshman thrower can compete at a championship level early in their career is impressive. Rosa Santana has done just that with her 17.93-meter season-best throw, which sits third nationally.

Kenna Stimmel | Virginia Tech | Pole Vault

Kenna Stimmel's 4.45 meter high in the pole vault is third in the country after the regular season. Stimmel had big shoes to fill after former Hokie Rachel Baxter won the indoor pole vault title last year, and the freshman has picked up where the champion left off.

Other freshmen who have stood out