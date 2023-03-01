HOOPS:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 1, 2023

These programs have the most entries at the 2023 Division I indoor track and field championships

Julien Alfred breaks collegiate record in 60m

One-hundred seventeen schools have at least one entry into the 2023 Division I indoor track and field championships. From those 117 schools, 77 schools have multiple entries into this year’s championships.

Arkansas and Texas lead all schools with 24 total entries, followed by Florida with 21 entries. 

Here is a complete breakdown of the schools with the most NCAA track and field individual championship entries across men's and women's track and field.

  • Relay entries are counted as one entry even though there are four athletes on a relay team.
  • Athletes selected for multiple events are counted for each event (one person running in both the 100m and 200m equals two entries).

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI indoor track and field championships

Total entries by school

Here are the combined entries by school across men's and women's track and field for the DI indoor track and field championships.

NO. OF ENTRIES SCHOOL
24 Arkansas, Texas
21 Florida
20 Washington
17 Stanford
15 Tennessee
14 Georgia, Texas Tech
12 Alabama, BYU
11 Nebraska, Oregon
10 Kentucky, NC State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin
9 LSU, Oklahoma State, Southern California, Texas A&M
8 Michigan, Ohio State
7 Harvard
6 Baylor, Clemson, Florida State, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, South Carolina
5 Auburn, Houston, Notre Dame, Rutgers, UCLA
4 Arizona, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Mississippi State, South Dakota, New Mexico, Virginia
3 Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, High Point, Indiana, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee State, Oregon State, Rice, Princeton
2 Ball State, California, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Illinois, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Michigan State, Missouri, Montana State, North Carolina,  Pittsburgh, San Diego State, San Jose State, South Florida, Stephen F. Austin, Syracuse, TCU, Utah, Wake Forest, Youngstown State
1 40 schools
Total entries by school - Men

Eighty-six schools have entries into the DI men's indoor track and field championships, with Arkansas and Washington leading all schools with 13 entries each. Here is the full breakdown by school:

NO. OF ENTRIES SCHOOL
13 Arkansas, Washington
11 Florida
9 Stanford, Texas, Texas Tech
8 Tennessee
7 Nebraska
6 Georgia, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin
5 Alabama, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Kentucky, Iowa
4 Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Harvard, LSU
Louisville, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Southern California
3 Arizona State, Houston, Iowa State, Miami (FL), Michigan, Mississippi State,
NC State, Ohio State, Princeton, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech
2 Arizona, Butler, Liberty, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee State,
New Mexico, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Rutgers, UCLA,
Virginia, Wake Forest, Youngstown State
1 34 schools

Total entries by school - Women

Fifty schools have entries into the DI women's indoor track and field championships, with Texas leading all schools with 15 entries:
NO. OF ENTRIES SCHOOL
15 Texas
11 Arkansas
10 Florida, Oregon
8 Georgia
7 Alabama, BYU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Washington
6 Ole Miss, Stanford, Southern California, Texas A&M
5 Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas Tech
4 Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin
3 Colorado State, Duke, Harvard, High Point, Notre Dame
Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Rutgers, South Carolina, UCLA
2 Arizona, Ball State, Clemson, Colorado, Florida State, Houston,
Indiana, Louisville, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Rice,
San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah, Virginia
1 41 schools

