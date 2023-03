Every athlete set to double — and maybe triple — at the 2023 DI indoor track and field championships

Sixty-eight women and 52 men are qualified and set to compete in at least two events at the 2023 DI men's and women's indoor track and field championships. Before the action begins on March 10, let's look at the athletes with the busiest days.

Women's

The Triplers

Tennessee's Charisma Taylor is the only woman set to triple in three individual events at 2023 indoor championships. Taylor will race in the 60 meter hurdles and compete in the long jump and triple jump.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Live updates of the DI indoor track and field championships

There are seven other women set to compete in three events, with two events individual and one event a relay. See the group below:

Julien Alfred | Texas | 60 meters, 200 meters, 4x400

Favour Ofili | LSU | 60 meters, 200 meters, 4x400

Amina Maatoug | Duke | Mile, 3000 meters, DMR

Amber Anning | Arkansas | 400 meters, 4x400, DMR

Juliette Whittaker | Stanford | 800 meters, 4x400, DMR

Roisin Willis | Stanford | 800 meters, 4x400, DMR

Katelyn Tuohy | NC State | 3000 meters, 5000 meters, DMR

The individual event doublers

Twenty-one women will be doubling in individual events at indoor championships. See a breakdown below:

Sprinters

Autumn Wilson | Georgia | 60 meters & 200 meters

Dajaz Defrand | Florida State | 60 meters & 200 meters

Ezinne Abba | Texas | 60 meters & 200 meters

Jacious Sears | Tennessee | 60 meters & 200 meters

Kaila Jackson | Georgia | 60 meters & 200 meters

Kevona Davis | Georgia | 60 meters & 200 meters

McKenzie Long | Ole Miss | 60 meters & 200 meters

Rosemary Chukwuma | Texas Tech | 60 meters & 200 meters

Jumpers

Ackelia Smith | Texas | Long jump & Triple jump

Emilia Sjostrand | San Jose State | Long jump & Triple jump

Jasmine Moore | Florida | Long jump & Triple jump

Titiana Marsh | Georgia | Long jump & Triple jump

Multis

Charity Griffith | Ball State | High jump & Pentathlon

Throwers

Jasmine Mitchell | Ole Miss | Shot put & Weight Throw

Jalani Davis | Ole Miss | Shot put & Weight Throw

Distance

Alexandra Carlson | Rutgers | Mile & 3000 meters

Kaylee Mitchell | Ohio State | Mile & 3000 meters

Maia Ramsden | Harvard | Mile & 3000 meters

Hilda Olemomoi | Alabama | 3000 meters & 5000 meters

Kelsey Chmiel | NC State | 3000 meters & 5000 meters

Mercy Chelangat | Alabama | 3000 meters & 5000 meters

The 4x400 meter relay doublers

These athletes will compete individually and in the 4x400 meter relay.

Nickisha Pryce | Arkansas | 400 meters

Paris Peoples | Arkansas | 400 meters

Rosey Effiong | Arkansas | 400 meters

Rhasidat Adeleke | Texas | 400 meters

Kennedy Simon | Texas | 400 meters

Talitha Diggs | Florida | 400 meters

Jermaisha Arnold | Texas A&M | 400 meters

Kennedy Wade | Texas A&M | 400 meters

Tierra Robinson-Jones | Texas A&M | 400 meters

Masai Russell | Kentucky | 60 hurdles

Yemi John | USC | 400 meters

Jan’Taijah Jones | 400 meters

Michaela Rose | LSU | 800 meters

Leah Phillips | LSU | 60 hurdles

Savannah Sutherland | Michigan | 400 meters

Ziyah Holman | Michigan | 400 meters

Aurora Rynda | Michigan | 800 meters

Yanla Ndjip-Nyemeck | UCLA | 60 hurdles

Marcia Sey | Ohio State | 60 hurdles

Amaya Ugarte | Ohio State | High jump

Jayla Jamison | South Carolina | 200 meters

ENTRIES: These programs have the most entries at the 2023 DI indoor championships

The DMR meter relay doublers

Here are the athletes that will be competing in the distance medley relay in addition to their individual event.

Marlena Preigh | Washington | 800 meters

Carley Thomas | Washington | 800 meters

Anna Gibson | Washington | Mile

Samantha Bush | NC State | 3000 meters

Klaudia Kazimierska | Oregon | Mile

Izzy hornton-Bott | Oregon | Mile

Lauren Gregory | Arkansas | Mile

Sadie Sargent | BYU | 3000 meters

Olivia Markezich | Notre Dame | 3000 meters

Jadin O’Brien | Notre Dame | Pentathlon

Taylor Roe | Oklahoma State | 3000 meters

The double-relay doublers

The following athletes are participating in both the 4x400 meter relay and the distance medley relay without any individual events at championships.

Ashanti Denton | Arkansas

Christal Mosley | Kentucky

Kate Jendrezak | UCLA

Rose Pittman | UCLA

Maya Valmon | Stanford

Cydney Wright | Stanford

Samantha Thomas | Stanford

Men's

The Tripler

BYU's Casey Clinger is the only man set to triple in three events at 2023 indoor championships. Clinger will race in the 3000 meters, 5000 meters and DMR.

The individual event doublers

Seventeen men will be doubling in individual events at indoor championships. See a breakdown below:

Sprinters

Marcellus Moore | Texas | 60 meters & 200 meters

Cole Beck | Virginia Tech | 60 meters & 200 meters

Alaba Akintola | Middle Tennesee State | 60 meters & 200 meters

Sprints/Jumps

PJ Austin | Florida | 60 meters & Long jump

Johnny Brackins | Southern California | 60 meters & Long jump

Jumpers

Jeremiah Davis | Florida State | Long Jump & Triple Jump

James Carter | Iowa | Long Jump & Triple Jump

Carey McLeod | Arkansas | Long Jump & Triple Jump

Throwers

Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan | Ole Miss | Shot put & Weight throw

Maxwell Otterdahl | Nebraska | Shot put & Weight throw

Jordan Geist | Arizona | Shot put & Weight throw

Distance

Ky Robinson | Stanford | 3000 meters & 5000 meters

Dylan Jacobs | Tennessee | 3000 meters & 5000 meters

Drew Bosley | Northern Arizona | 3000 meters & 5000 meters

Alex Maier | Oklahoma State | 3000 meters & 5000 meters

Brian Fay | Washington | Mile & 3000 meters

Anass Essayi | South Carolina | Mile & 3000 meters

WATCH LIST: The 2023 Bowerman watch list for men's and women's NCAA track and field

The 4x400 meter relay doublers

These athletes will compete individually and in the 4x400 meter relay.

Will Sumner | Georgia | 800 meters

Wanya McCoy | Clemson | 400 meters

Tarsis Orogot | Alabama | 200 meters

Tarees Rhoden | Clemson | 800 meters

Ryan Willie | Florida | 400 meters

Nathaniel Ezekiel | Baylor | 400 meters

Matthew Boling | Georgia | 200 meters

Justin Robinson | Arizona State | 400 meters

JeVaughn Powell | Florida | 400 meters

Jacory Patterson | Florida | 200 meters

Hasani Barr | Baylor | 400 meters

Emmanuel Bynum | Tennessee | 400 meters

Elija Godwin | Georgia | 400 meters

Demar Francis | Baylor | 200 meters

Christopher Bailey | Arkansas | 400 meters

Chris Robinson | Alabama | 400 meters

Ayden Owens-Delerme | Arkansas | Heptathlon

Auhmad Robinson | Texas A&M | 400 meters

The DMR meter relay doublers

Here are the athletes that will be competing in the distance medley relay in addition to their individual event.

Fouad Messaoudi | Oklahoma State | 3000 meters

Ryan Schoppe | Oklahoma State | 3000 meters

Joe Waskom | Washington | Mile

Cass Elliott | Washington | 800 meters

Kieran Lumb | Washington | 3000 meters

Adam Spence | Wisconsin | Mile

Jackson Sharp | Wisconsin | 3000 meters

Nick Foster | Michigan | Mile

Baylor Franklin | Ole Miss | 800 meters

Jonathan Jones | Texas | 800 meters

Yusuf Bizimana |Texas | 800 meters

Crayon Carrozza | Texas | 800 meters

RECORD-BREAKING: Every collegiate indoor track and field record broken this season

The double-relay doublers

The following athletes are participating in both the 4x400 meter relay and the distance medley relay without any individual events at championships.