TRENDING:

🤯 The madness in men's hoops is already here

🏊‍♀️ DII swim & dive, Day 2

⛹️‍♂️ Tracking all men's auto bids

🏀 Tracking all women's auto bids

SELECTION SUNDAY

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

GET READY
WATCH THE MEN’S SELECTIONS
trackfield-indoor-women-d3 flag

NCAA | March 5, 2023

NCAA Division III men's and women's Indoor Track and Field Championships qualifiers announced

DIII Indoor Track and Field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced today the participants in the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

For each men’s individual event contested, including the heptathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition.  For each women’s individual event contested, including the pentathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition.  For each relay event contested, the top 12 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition.  The championships will be held March 10-11 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, with Birmingham-Southern College and the City of Birmingham serving as hosts. 

CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE: Live updates of the 2023 DIII indoor track and field championships

The complete list of participants is available on the following website: https://tf.deltatiming.com/ncaa/2023-ncaa-d3-indoor-championships. This website is maintained by Delta Timing, a computer services company that provides results for track and field and cross country meets.

For more information regarding the Division III men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships, log on to http://www.ncaa.com.

Event-by-event predictions for the 2023 DI men's and women's indoor track and field championships

NCAA Digital's Stan Becton predicts the 2023 Division I men's and women's indoor track and field championships event-by-event.
READ MORE

Every athlete set to double — and maybe triple — at the 2023 DI indoor track and field championships

Sixty-eight women and 52 men are qualified and are set to compete in at least two events at the 2023 DI men's and women's indoor track and field championships.
READ MORE

The 2023 Bowerman watch list for men's and women's NCAA track and field

Here are the watch lists for the 2023 Bowerman, highlighting some of the best athletes in DI track and field.
READ MORE