Arkansas sweeps the 2023 NCAA DI men's and women's indoor track and field championships

🏆 Arkansas wins men's title, sweep 2023 indoor championships

The Arkansas Razorbacks won the men's 2023 indoor championship to become the first program since Oregon in 2016 to claim both the men's and women's indoor titles in the same season. The Razorbacks used three first-place finishes to win the title with 63 points.

🏆: Click or tap here for complete results from the 2023 championships.

The win marks the Razorbacks' first indoor championship since 2014. Here's how Arkansas garnered its points:

EVENT WINNER (FINISH) POINTS 400 meters Christopher Bailey (5th) 4 200 meters Lance Lang (8th) 1 5000 meters Patrick Kiprop (6th) 3 Long jump Carey McLeod (1st) 10 Long jump Wayne Pinnock (4th) 5 Triple jump Jaydon Hibbert (1st) 10 Triple jump Carey McLeod (6th) 3 Shot put Jordan West (5th) 4 Heptathlon Ayden Owens-Delerme (2nd) 8 Heptathlon Yariel Soto-Torrado (6th) 3 Distance medley relay (DMR) (7th) 2 4x400 meter relay (1st) 10

Every men's event winner

Every men's event winner

EVENT WINNER SCHOOL Pole Vault Sondre Guttormsen Princeton Long jump Carey McLeod Arkansas Weight Throw Isaiah Rogers Kennesaw Sate High Jump Romaine Beckford South Florida Triple Jump Jaydon Hibbert Arkansas Shot Put Jordan Geist Arizona Mile Luke Houser Washington 60 meter hurdles Giano Roberts Clemson 400 meters Elija Godwin Georgia 800 meters Yusuf Bizimana Texas 60 meters Terrence Jones Texas Tech 5000 meters Dylan Jacobs Tennessee 3000 meters Fouad Messaoudi Oklahoma State 200 meters Matthew Boling Georgia Distance medley relay (DMR) Oklahoma State 4x400 meter relay Arkansas

🏆 Arkansas wins the 2023 women's indoor track and field national championship

Arkansas won a thrilling 4x400m to earn the 2023 women's indoor track and field national championship. The Razorbacks used three first-place finishes and a deep group of 400 meter runners to win the title with 64 points.

🏆: Click or tap here for complete results from the 2023 championships.

The win marks the Razorbacks' fourth indoor championship. Here's how Arkansas garnered its points:

EVENT WINNER (FINISH) POINTS 400 meters Britton Wilson (1st) 10 400 meters Rosey Effiong (4th) 5 400 meters Amber Anning (6th) 3 Mile Lauren Gregory (2nd) 8 60 meter hurdles Ackera Nugent (1st) 10 Pole vault Amanda Fassold (1st) 10 Distance medley relay (DMR) (2nd) 8 4x400 meter relay (1st) 10

Every women's event winner

Every women's event winner