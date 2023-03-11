Arkansas sweeps the 2023 NCAA DI men's and women's indoor track and field championships

🏆 Arkansas wins men's title, sweep 2023 indoor championships
The Arkansas Razorbacks won the men's 2023 indoor championship to become the first program since Oregon in 2016 to claim both the men's and women's indoor titles in the same season. The Razorbacks used three first-place finishes to win the title with 63 points.
🏆: Click or tap here for complete results from the 2023 championships.
The win marks the Razorbacks' first indoor championship since 2014. Here's how Arkansas garnered its points:
|EVENT
|WINNER (FINISH)
|POINTS
|400 meters
|Christopher Bailey (5th)
|4
|200 meters
|Lance Lang (8th)
|1
|5000 meters
|Patrick Kiprop (6th)
|3
|Long jump
|Carey McLeod (1st)
|10
|Long jump
|Wayne Pinnock (4th)
|5
|Triple jump
|Jaydon Hibbert (1st)
|10
|Triple jump
|Carey McLeod (6th)
|3
|Shot put
|Jordan West (5th)
|4
|Heptathlon
|Ayden Owens-Delerme (2nd)
|8
|Heptathlon
|Yariel Soto-Torrado (6th)
|3
|Distance medley relay (DMR)
|(7th)
|2
|4x400 meter relay
|(1st)
|10
Every men's event winner
|EVENT
|WINNER
|SCHOOL
|Pole Vault
|Sondre Guttormsen
|Princeton
|Long jump
|Carey McLeod
|Arkansas
|Weight Throw
|Isaiah Rogers
|Kennesaw Sate
|High Jump
|Romaine Beckford
|South Florida
|Triple Jump
|Jaydon Hibbert
|Arkansas
|Shot Put
|Jordan Geist
|Arizona
|Mile
|Luke Houser
|Washington
|60 meter hurdles
|Giano Roberts
|Clemson
|400 meters
|Elija Godwin
|Georgia
|800 meters
|Yusuf Bizimana
|Texas
|60 meters
|Terrence Jones
|Texas Tech
|5000 meters
|Dylan Jacobs
|Tennessee
|3000 meters
|Fouad Messaoudi
|Oklahoma State
|200 meters
|Matthew Boling
|Georgia
|Distance medley relay (DMR)
|Oklahoma State
|4x400 meter relay
|Arkansas
🏆 Arkansas wins the 2023 women's indoor track and field national championship
Arkansas won a thrilling 4x400m to earn the 2023 women's indoor track and field national championship. The Razorbacks used three first-place finishes and a deep group of 400 meter runners to win the title with 64 points.
The win marks the Razorbacks' fourth indoor championship. Here's how Arkansas garnered its points:
|EVENT
|WINNER (FINISH)
|POINTS
|400 meters
|Britton Wilson (1st)
|10
|400 meters
|Rosey Effiong (4th)
|5
|400 meters
|Amber Anning (6th)
|3
|Mile
|Lauren Gregory (2nd)
|8
|60 meter hurdles
|Ackera Nugent (1st)
|10
|Pole vault
|Amanda Fassold (1st)
|10
|Distance medley relay (DMR)
|(2nd)
|8
|4x400 meter relay
|(1st)
|10
Every women's event winner
|EVENT
|WINNER
|SCHOOL
|Pole Vault
|Amanda Fassold
|Arkansas
|Long jump
|Jasmine Moore
|Florida
|Weight Throw
|Jalani Davis
|Ole Miss
|High Jump
|Lamara Distin
|Texas A&M
|Triple Jump
|Jasmine Moore
|Florida
|Shot Put
|Adelaide Aquilla
|Ohio State
|Mile
|Olivia Howell
|Illinois
|60 meter hurdles
|Ackera Nugent
|Arkansas
|400 meters
|Britton Wilson
|Arkansas
|800 meters
|Roisin Willis
|Stanford
|60 meters
|Julien Alfred
|Texas
|5000 meters
|Katelyn Tuohy
|NC State
|3000 meters
|Katelyn Tuohy
|NC State
|200 meters
|Julien Alfred
|Texas
|Distance medley relay (DMR)
|Stanford
|4x400 meter relay
|Arkansas