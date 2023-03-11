MARCH MADNESS 🏀:

trackfield-indoor-women-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 12, 2023

Arkansas sweeps the 2023 NCAA DI men's and women's indoor track and field championships

Arkansas track

🏆 Arkansas wins men's title, sweep 2023 indoor championships

The Arkansas Razorbacks won the men's 2023 indoor championship to become the first program since Oregon in 2016 to claim both the men's and women's indoor titles in the same season. The Razorbacks used three first-place finishes to win the title with 63 points.

scores

🏆: Click or tap here for complete results from the 2023 championships.

The win marks the Razorbacks' first indoor championship since 2014. Here's how Arkansas garnered its points:

EVENT WINNER (FINISH) POINTS
400 meters Christopher Bailey (5th) 4
200 meters Lance Lang (8th) 1
5000 meters Patrick Kiprop (6th) 3
Long jump Carey McLeod (1st) 10
Long jump Wayne Pinnock (4th) 5
Triple jump Jaydon Hibbert (1st) 10
Triple jump Carey McLeod (6th) 3
Shot put Jordan West (5th) 4
Heptathlon Ayden Owens-Delerme (2nd) 8
Heptathlon Yariel Soto-Torrado (6th) 3
Distance medley relay (DMR) (7th) 2
4x400 meter relay (1st) 10

Every men's event winner

Here is every men's event winner

EVENT WINNER SCHOOL
Pole Vault Sondre Guttormsen Princeton
Long jump Carey McLeod Arkansas
Weight Throw Isaiah Rogers Kennesaw Sate
High Jump Romaine Beckford South Florida
Triple Jump Jaydon Hibbert Arkansas
Shot Put Jordan Geist Arizona
Mile Luke Houser Washington
60 meter hurdles Giano Roberts Clemson
400 meters Elija Godwin Georgia
800 meters Yusuf Bizimana Texas
60 meters Terrence Jones Texas Tech
5000 meters Dylan Jacobs Tennessee
3000 meters Fouad Messaoudi Oklahoma State
200 meters Matthew Boling Georgia
Distance medley relay (DMR) Oklahoma State  
4x400 meter relay Arkansas

 

🏆 Arkansas wins the 2023 women's indoor track and field national championship

Arkansas won a thrilling 4x400m to earn the 2023 women's indoor track and field national championship. The Razorbacks used three first-place finishes and a deep group of 400 meter runners to win the title with 64 points.

scores

🏆: Click or tap here for complete results from the 2023 championships.

The win marks the Razorbacks' fourth indoor championship. Here's how Arkansas garnered its points:

EVENT WINNER (FINISH) POINTS
400 meters Britton Wilson (1st) 10
400 meters Rosey Effiong (4th) 5
400 meters Amber Anning (6th) 3
Mile Lauren Gregory (2nd) 8
60 meter hurdles Ackera Nugent (1st) 10
Pole vault Amanda Fassold (1st) 10
Distance medley relay (DMR) (2nd) 8
4x400 meter relay (1st) 10

Every women's event winner

Here is every women's event winner

EVENT WINNER SCHOOL
Pole Vault Amanda Fassold Arkansas
Long jump Jasmine Moore Florida
Weight Throw Jalani Davis Ole Miss
High Jump Lamara Distin Texas A&M
Triple Jump Jasmine Moore Florida
Shot Put Adelaide Aquilla Ohio State
Mile Olivia Howell Illinois
60 meter hurdles Ackera Nugent Arkansas
400 meters Britton Wilson Arkansas
800 meters Roisin Willis Stanford
60 meters Julien Alfred Texas
5000 meters Katelyn Tuohy NC State
3000 meters Katelyn Tuohy NC State
200 meters Julien Alfred Texas
Distance medley relay (DMR) Stanford  
4x400 meter relay Arkansas

