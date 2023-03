Every collegiate indoor track and field record broken this season

It seems like a collegiate record falls every week in the 2023 season, with a double-digit amount of records already gone. Here's a list of every collegiate record broken during the 2022-23 DI track and field season.

Women's records

Date EVent athlete school mark 1/13 600 meters Britton Wilson Arkansas 1:25.16 WATCH 1/20 60 meter hurdles Masai Russell Kentucky 7.75 WATCH 1/21 60 meters Julien Alfred Texas 7.02 WATCH 1/28 Mile* Katelyn Tuohy NC State 4:24.26 WATCH 2/3 DMR 4 athletes Washington 10:46.62 WATCH 2/4 60 meters Julien Alfred Texas 7.00 WATCH 2/11 Shot put Jorinde Van Klinken Oregon 19.57m WATCH 2/11 3000 meters Katelyn Tuohy NC State 8:35.20 WATCH 2/25 60 meters Julien Alfred Texas 6.97 WATCH 2/25 400 meters Rhasidat Adeleke Texas 50.33 WATCH 2/25 400 meters Talitha Diggs Florida 50.15 WATCH 3/10 Long jump Jasmine Moore Florida 7.03m WATCH 3/10 60 meters Julien Alfred Texas 6.96 WATCH 3/10 60 meter hurdles Ackera Nugent Arkansas 7.72 WATCH 3/11 60 meters Julien Alfred Texas 6.94 WATCH 3/11 Triple Jump Jasmine Moore Florida 14.74m 3/11 Triple jump Jasmine Moore Florida 15.08m 3/11 Triple jump Jasmine Moore Florida 15.12m 3/11 400 meters Britton Wilson Arkansas 49.48 WATCH 3/11 200 meters Julien Alfred Texas 22.01m WATCH 3/11 4x400 meter relay 4 athletes Arkansas 3:21.75 WATCH

*Tuohy set the 1500 meters collegiate record at 4:06.49 en route to her mile record.

Men's records

Date EVent athlete school mark 12/3 500 meters Brian Herron Texas 59.87 WATCH 1/27 3000 meters Drew Bosley Northern Arizona 7:36.42 WATCH 1/27 Mile 6 athletes Washington Most from one team

to run sub-3:56.6 WATCH 2/17 DMR 4 athletes Oklahoma State 9:16.40 WATCH 3/10 Pole Vault Sondre Guttormsen Princeton 6.00 meters WATCH 3/11 Heptathlon Ayden Owens-Delerme Arkansas 6518 points 3/11 Heptathlon Kyle Garland Georgia 6639 points 3/11 Triple jump Jaydon Hibbert Arkansas 17.54 meters WATCH 3/11 3000 meters* Fouad Messaoudi Oklahoma State 7:48.10 WATCH

*Messaoudi set the 3000 meter-record for fastest run at altitude.