2016 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2016 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions.

The preliminary competitions are scheduled for May 26 - 28. The University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida hosts the east region and the west region is at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas. The qualifiers out of these regions compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships held June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.