Both the men's and women's 2018 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships were won in runaway fashion as Texas A&M-Kingsville and Lincoln (Mo.) pulled away from the competition, respectively.
Texas A&M Kingsville won the men's team championship with a score of 65 – 14 points ahead of second-place Ashland – that was fueled by four victories on Saturday, including the men's 4 x 100-meter relay, Charles Greaves taking the triple jump at 16.08 (52-9 1/4), Richard Cervantes winning the shot put with a throw of 19.12 (62-8 3/4), and Javier Lopez taking first in the 110-meter hurdles in 13.71 seconds.
Lincoln (Mo.) won the women's team championship with a score of 60 – 11.5 points ahead of second-place St. Augustine's – after two event wins on Saturday, including the 4 x 100-meter relay and Rene Medley winning the 200-meter dash in 23.22 seconds.
Below are the top five schools in both genders at the conclusion of the DII Track and Field Championships.
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|60
|St. Augustine's
|48.5
|Angelo State
|42.5
|Grand Valley State
|39.5
|Adams State
|39
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|TAMU-Kingsville
|65
|Ashland
|51
|Tiffin
|50
|St. Augustine's
|42
|Grand Valley State
|39
Follow below for the full roundup of individual results from the 2018 championships:
Here were the winners from Saturday, May 26:
Men's Javelin
Winner: Nils Fischer, Angelo State, 75.19, 246-8
Women's Shot Put
Winner: Zada Swoopes, West Texas A&M, 16.52, 54-2 1/2
Men's Pole Vault
Winner: Jake Pinkston, Colorado Mines, 5.28, 17-3 3/4
Men's Triple Jump
Winner: Charles Greaves, TAMU-Kingsville, 16.08, 52-9 1/4
Women's Javelin
Winner: Madison Wolf, Fort Hays State, 49.11, 161-1
Men's 4x100
Winner: TAMU-Kingsville, 39.71
Men's Shot Put
Winner: Richard Cervantes, TAMU-Kingsville, 19.12, 62-8 3/4
Women's 4x100
Winner: Lincoln (Mo.), 44.51
Men's 1500m Run
Winner: David Ribich, Western Oregon, 3:45.34
Women's Discus Throw
Winner: Daisy Osakue, Angelo State, 55.00, 180-5
Women's 1500m Run
Winner: Sarah Berger, Walsh, 4:22.22
Men's 110m Hurdles
Winner: Javier Lopez, TAMU-Kingsville, 13.71
Women's 100m Hurdles
Winner: Janelle Perry, Ursuline, 13.35
Men's 400m
Winner: Myles Pringle, Ashland, 45.35
Women's 400m
Winner: Shannon Kalawan, St. Augustine's, 52.05
Men's 100m Dash
Winner: Mobolade Ajomale, Academy of Art, 10.18
Women's 100m Dash
Winner: Kandace Thomas, Adams State, 11.44
Men's 800m
Winner: Thomas Staines, CSU-Pueblo, 1:46.56
Women's 800m
Winner: Darroneshia Lott, Coker, 2:01.36
Men's 400m Hurdles
Winner: Landon Huslig, Oklahoma Christian, 49.67
Women's 400m Hurdles
Winner: Shannon Kalawan, St. Augustine's, 57.27
Men's 200m Dash
Winner: Mobolade Ajomale, Academy of Art, 20.45
Women's 200m Dash
Winner: Rene Medley, Lincoln (Mo.), 23.22
Men's 5000m
Winner: Zach Panning, Grand Valley State, 14:00.69
Women's 5000m
Winner: Caroline Kurgat, Alaska Anchorage, 16:22.62
Men's 4x400m
Winner: Ashland, 3:07.66
Women's 4x400m
Winner: St. Augustine's, 3:36.75
Here were the six winners of finals competitions from Friday, May 25:
Men's High Jump | 3:30 p.m. ET
Winner: Dakarai Hightower, St. Augustine's, 2.18 (7-1 3/4)
Men's Discus Throw | 4 p.m. ET
Winner: Bryan Burns, Missouri Southern, 57.56 (188-10)
Women's Triple Jump | 4:45 p.m. ET
Winner: Diana Cauldwell, Lincoln (Mo.), 13.16 (43-2 1/4)
Women's High Jump | 5:45 p.m. ET
Winner: Khadiya Hollingsworth, Minnesota State, 1.84 (6-0 1/2)
Men's 3000m Steeplechase | 7:15 p.m. ET
Winner: Gatien Airiau, Academy of Art, 8:47.99
Women's 3000m Steeplechase | 7:30 p.m. ET
Winner: Alicja Konieczek, Western State, 9:47.72
Here were the seven winners of finals competitions from Thursday, May 24:
Men's Hammer Throw | Noon ET
Winner: Marcus Myers, Walsh, 67.05
Women's Pole Vault | 2 p.m. ET
Winner: Courtney McQuaide, Slippery Rock, 3.95m (12-11 1/2)
Men's Long Jump | 2:30 p.m. ET
Winner: Brian Huber, MSU-Moorhead, 7.98m (26-2 1/4)
Women's Hammer Throw | 3 p.m. ET
Winner: Michaela Dendinger, Wayne State, 64.70 (212-3)
Women's Long Jump | 5:30 p.m. ET
Winner: Fatim Affessi, West Texas A&M, 6.32m (20-9)
Men's 10,000m | 8:10 p.m. ET
Winner: James Ngandu, Tiffin, 29:19.91
Women's 10,000m | 8:50 p.m. ET
Winner: Caroline Kurgat, Alaska Anchorage 34:13.80
The 2018 DII championships continue through Saturday, May 26. St. Augustine's is the four-time reigning men's national champion while Pittsburg State held off St. Augustine's for the 2017 women's title.