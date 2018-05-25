Both the men's and women's 2018 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships were won in runaway fashion as Texas A&M-Kingsville and Lincoln (Mo.) pulled away from the competition, respectively.

Texas A&M Kingsville won the men's team championship with a score of 65 – 14 points ahead of second-place Ashland – that was fueled by four victories on Saturday, including the men's 4 x 100-meter relay, Charles Greaves taking the triple jump at 16.08 (52-9 1/4), Richard Cervantes winning the shot put with a throw of 19.12 (62-8 3/4), and Javier Lopez taking first in the 110-meter hurdles in 13.71 seconds.

Lincoln (Mo.) won the women's team championship with a score of 60 – 11.5 points ahead of second-place St. Augustine's – after two event wins on Saturday, including the 4 x 100-meter relay and Rene Medley winning the 200-meter dash in 23.22 seconds.

Below are the top five schools in both genders at the conclusion of the DII Track and Field Championships.

WOMEN'S: SCHOOL POINTS Lincoln (Mo.) 60 St. Augustine's 48.5 Angelo State 42.5 Grand Valley State 39.5 Adams State 39

MEN'S SCHOOL POINTS TAMU-Kingsville 65 Ashland 51 Tiffin 50 St. Augustine's 42 Grand Valley State 39



Follow below for the full roundup of individual results from the 2018 championships:

Here were the winners from Saturday, May 26:

Men's Javelin

Winner: Nils Fischer, Angelo State, 75.19, 246-8

Women's Shot Put

Winner: Zada Swoopes, West Texas A&M, 16.52, 54-2 1/2

Men's Pole Vault

Winner: Jake Pinkston, Colorado Mines, 5.28, 17-3 3/4

Men's Triple Jump

Winner: Charles Greaves, TAMU-Kingsville, 16.08, 52-9 1/4

Women's Javelin

Winner: Madison Wolf, Fort Hays State, 49.11, 161-1

Men's 4x100

Winner: TAMU-Kingsville, 39.71

Men's Shot Put

Winner: Richard Cervantes, TAMU-Kingsville, 19.12, 62-8 3/4

Women's 4x100

Winner: Lincoln (Mo.), 44.51

Men's 1500m Run

Winner: David Ribich, Western Oregon, 3:45.34

Women's Discus Throw

Winner: Daisy Osakue, Angelo State, 55.00, 180-5

Women's 1500m Run

Winner: Sarah Berger, Walsh, 4:22.22

Men's 110m Hurdles

Winner: Javier Lopez, TAMU-Kingsville, 13.71

Women's 100m Hurdles

Winner: Janelle Perry, Ursuline, 13.35

Men's 400m

Winner: Myles Pringle, Ashland, 45.35

Women's 400m

Winner: Shannon Kalawan, St. Augustine's, 52.05

Men's 100m Dash

Winner: Mobolade Ajomale, Academy of Art, 10.18

Women's 100m Dash

Winner: Kandace Thomas, Adams State, 11.44

Men's 800m

Winner: Thomas Staines, CSU-Pueblo, 1:46.56

Women's 800m

Winner: Darroneshia Lott, Coker, 2:01.36

Men's 400m Hurdles

Winner: Landon Huslig, Oklahoma Christian, 49.67

Women's 400m Hurdles

Winner: Shannon Kalawan, St. Augustine's, 57.27

Men's 200m Dash

Winner: Mobolade Ajomale, Academy of Art, 20.45

Women's 200m Dash

Winner: Rene Medley, Lincoln (Mo.), 23.22

Men's 5000m

Winner: Zach Panning, Grand Valley State, 14:00.69

Women's 5000m

Winner: Caroline Kurgat, Alaska Anchorage, 16:22.62

Men's 4x400m

Winner: Ashland, 3:07.66

Women's 4x400m

Winner: St. Augustine's, 3:36.75

Here were the six winners of finals competitions from Friday, May 25:

Men's High Jump | 3:30 p.m. ET

Winner: Dakarai Hightower, St. Augustine's, 2.18 (7-1 3/4)

Men's Discus Throw | 4 p.m. ET

Winner: Bryan Burns, Missouri Southern, 57.56 (188-10)

Women's Triple Jump | 4:45 p.m. ET

Winner: Diana Cauldwell, Lincoln (Mo.), 13.16 (43-2 1/4)

Women's High Jump | 5:45 p.m. ET

Winner: Khadiya Hollingsworth, Minnesota State, 1.84 (6-0 1/2)

Men's 3000m Steeplechase | 7:15 p.m. ET

Winner: Gatien Airiau, Academy of Art, 8:47.99

Women's 3000m Steeplechase | 7:30 p.m. ET

Winner: Alicja Konieczek, Western State, 9:47.72

Here were the seven winners of finals competitions from Thursday, May 24:

Men's Hammer Throw | Noon ET

Winner: Marcus Myers, Walsh, 67.05

Women's Pole Vault | 2 p.m. ET

Winner: Courtney McQuaide, Slippery Rock, 3.95m (12-11 1/2)

Men's Long Jump | 2:30 p.m. ET

Winner: Brian Huber, MSU-Moorhead, 7.98m (26-2 1/4)

Women's Hammer Throw | 3 p.m. ET

Winner: Michaela Dendinger, Wayne State, 64.70 (212-3)

Women's Long Jump | 5:30 p.m. ET

Winner: Fatim Affessi, West Texas A&M, 6.32m (20-9)

Men's 10,000m | 8:10 p.m. ET

Winner: James Ngandu, Tiffin, 29:19.91

Women's 10,000m | 8:50 p.m. ET

Winner: Caroline Kurgat, Alaska Anchorage 34:13.80

The 2018 DII championships continue through Saturday, May 26. St. Augustine's is the four-time reigning men's national champion while Pittsburg State held off St. Augustine's for the 2017 women's title.