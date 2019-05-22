2019 NCAA DII Track and Field Championships: Ashland men, Lincoln women win national titles

Ashland men and Lincoln women won the 2019 NCAA DII outdoor track and field titles, with Ashland's title coming down the final point.
Myles Pringle paced the Eagles with the team's first individual national championship title of the meet when he won the 400m dash for the second year in a row. Teammate Trevor Bassitt added a title of his own in the 400m hurdles. These two performances helped Ashland edge out runner-up Angelo State.
On the women's side, Lincoln won the 2019 title behind championship performances from Rene Medley in the 100m and 200m, Kissi-Ann Brown in the 400m, the 4x100m relay team of Shaian Vandenburg, Medley, Renea Ambersley and Christine Moss.
The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee announced the participants for both the men's and women's championships on May 14. A total of 754 student-athletes — 377 men and 377 women — will compete over three days in Kingsville, Texas.
The DII outdoor track and field championship: History
Head coach Victor Thomas led Lincoln (Mo.) to its eighth women's outdoor championship since 2003 last season. On the men's side, Texas A&M-Kingsville snapped St. Augustine's run of five-straight titles in capturing it's first DII men's outdoor title in program history.
Men's DII outdoor track and field history
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|SITE
|2019
|Ashland
|Jud Logan
|54
|Angelo State
|53
|Kingsville, TX
|2018
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|Ryan Dall
|65
|Ashland
|51
|Charlotte, N.C.
|2017
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|58
|Lincoln (MO)
|52
|Bradenton, Florida
|2016
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|85
|TAMU-Kingsville/Tiffin
|36
|Bradenton, Florida
|2015
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|53
|Findlay
|50
|Grand Valley State
|2014
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|112
|Adams State
|N/A
|Grand Valley State
|2013
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|105
|Ashland
|57
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|2012
|Adams State
|Damon Martin
|77
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|73
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|2011
|Abilene Christian
|Roosevelt Lofton
|68
|Adams State
|55
|Cal State Stanislaus
|2010
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|82
|Abilene Christian
|62
|Johnson C. Smith
|2009
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|94
|Abilene Christian
|86
|Angelo State
|2008
|Abilene Christian
|Don D. Hood
|108 1/2
|St. Augustine's
|102
|Cal Poly Pomona
|2007
|Abilene Christian
|Don D. Hood
|105 1/2
|St. Augustine's
|73
|Johnson C. Smith
|2006
|Abilene Christian
|Don D. Hood
|80
|St. Augustine's
|N/A
|Emporia State
|2005
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|109
|Adams State
|84
|Abilene Christian
|2004
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|75
|St. Augustine's
|74
|Cal Poly Pomona
|2003
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|102
|St. Augustine's
|69
|SIU Edwardsville
|2002
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|91
|St. Augustine's
|N/A
|Angelo State
|2001
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|80
|Abilene Christian
|N/A
|SIU Edwardsville
|2000
|Abilene Christian
|Jon Murray
|115
|St. Augustine's
|N/A
|St. Augustine's
|1999
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|93
|St. Augustine's
|N/A
|Emporia State
|1998
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|97
|Abilene Christian
|N/A
|SIU Edwardsville
|1997
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|151
|Angelo State
|N/A
|SIU Edwardsville
|1996
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|149
|St. Augustine's
|N/A
|UC Riverside
|1995
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|140 1/2
|Abilene Christian
|N/A
|Emporia State
|1994
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|118
|Abilene Christian
|N/A
|St. Augustine's
|1993
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|116
|Abilene Christian
|N/A
|Abilene Christian
|1992
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|95
|Abilene Christian
|N/A
|Angelo State
|1991
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|120
|Angelo State
|N/A
|Angelo State
|1990
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|111
|Cal State Northridge
|N/A
|Hampton
|1989
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|107 1/2
|Angelo State
|N/A
|Hampton
|1988
|Abilene Christian
|Don Hood
|112
|St. Augustine's
|N/A
|Angelo State
|1987
|Abilene Christian
|Don Hood
|127
|Southeastern Missouri State
|N/A
|Southeast Missouri State
|1986
|Abilene Christian
|Don Hood
|142
|Southeastern Missouri State
|N/A
|Cal State Los Angeles
|1985
|Abilene Christian
|Don Hood
|170 1/2
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|N/A
|Cal State Los Angeles
|1984
|Abilene Christian
|Don Hood
|246
|Angelo State
|N/A
|Southeast Missouri State
|1983
|Abilene Christian
|Don Hood
|169 1/2
|Angelo State
|N/A
|Southeast Missouri State
|1982
|Abilene Christian
|Don Hood
|121
|Cal Poly
|N/A
|Sacramento State
|1981
|Cal Poly
|Steve Miller
|92
|Southern Connecticut State
|N/A
|Western Illinois
|1980
|Cal Poly
|Steve Miller
|53
|Cal State. Los Angeles
|N/A
|Cal Poly Pomona
|1979
|Cal Poly
|Steve Miller
|95
|Cal State Northridge
|N/A
|Western Illinois
|1978
|Cal State Los Angeles
|Walt Williamson
|70
|Cal Poly
|N/A
|Western Illinois
|1977
|Cal State East Bay
|Jim Santos
|66
|UC Irvine
|N/A
|North Dakota State
|1976
|UC Irvine
|Len Miller
|56
|Eastern Illinois
|N/A
|Slippery Rock
|1975
|Cal State Northridge
|Clif Abel
|57
|Southeastern Louisiana
|N/A
|Sacaramento State
|1974
|Eastern Illinois, Norfolk State
|Maynard O'Brien, William Price
|51
|N/A
|N/A
|Eastern Illinois
|1973
|Norfolk State
|William Price
|54
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|N/A
|Wabash
|1972
|Eastern Michigan
|Bob Parks
|93
|Norfolk State
|N/A
|Ashland
|1971
|Kentucky State
|Ken Gibson
|42
|Cal Poly
|N/A
|Sacramento State
|1970
|Cal Poly
|Dick Purcell
|49
|C.W. Post
|N/A
|Macalester
|1969
|Cal Poly
|Dick Purcell
|76
|Occidental
|N/A
|Ashland
|1968
|Cal Poly
|Dick Purcell
|62
|UC Santa Barbara
|N/A
|Cal State East Bay
|1967
|Long Beach State
|Jack Rose
|77
|UC Santa Barbara
|N/A
|Weber State
|1966
|San Diego State
|Choc Sportsman
|67
|Long Beach State
|56
|Chicago
|1965
|San Diego State
|Richard Wells
|67
|Luther
|46
|Long Beach State
|1964
|Frenso State
|Cornelius Warmerdam
|87
|Long Beach State
|N/A
|Freson State
|1963
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Clifton Anderson
|98
|Fresno State
|N/A
|Chicago
Women's DII outdoor track and field history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|SITE
|2019
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|64
|Adams State
|54
|Kingsville, TX
|2018
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|60
|St. Augustine's
|48.5
|Charlotte, N.C.
|2017
|West Texas A&M
|Darren Flowers
|64
|Grand Valley State
|44
|Bradenton, Fla.
|2016
|Pittsburg State
|Russ Juwett
|52
|St. Augustine's
|51
|Bradenton, Fla.
|2015
|Central Missouri
|Kip Janvrin
|59
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|50
|Grand Valley State
|2014
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|64
|Johnson C. Smith
|59
|Grand Valley State
|2013
|Academy of Art
|Charles Ryan
|60
|Johnson C. Smith
|54
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|2012
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|90
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|79
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|2011
|Grand Valley State
|Jerry Baltes
|82 1/2
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|68
|Cal State-Stanislaus
|2010
|Angelo State
|James Reid
|87
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|73
|Johnson C. Smith
|2009
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|85
|Angelo State
|82
|Angelo State
|2008
|Abilene Christian
|Don D. Hood
|76 1/2
|Adams State
|55
|Cal Poly Pomona
|2007
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|82 1/2
|Abilene Christian
|82.50
|Johnson C. Smith
|2006
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|93
|Abilene Christian
|86
|Emporia State
|2005
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|108
|Cal State Bakersfield
|53
|Abilene Christian
|2004
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|85
|Adams State
|81
|Cal Poly Pomona
|2003
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|Victor Thomas
|98
|St. Augustine's
|69
|SIU Edwardsville
|2002
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|54
|North Dakota State
|N/A
|Angelo State
|2001
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|80
|Western State
|N/A
|SIU Edwardsville
|2000
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|77
|Abilene Christian
|N/A
|St. Augustine's
|1999
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|145 1/2
|St. Augustine's
|N/A
|Emporia State
|1998
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|120
|St. Augustine's
|N/A
|SIU Edwardsville
|1997
|St. Augustine's
|George Williams
|81
|Abilene Christian
|N/A
|SIU Edwardsville
|1996
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|136
|St. Augustine's
|N/A
|UC Riverside
|1995
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|106 1/2
|*Cal State Los Angeles
|N/A
|Emporia State
|1994
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|89 1/2
|*Cal State Los Angeles
|N/A
|St. Augustine's
|1993
|Alabama A&M
|Joe Henderson
|92
|Abilene Christian
|N/A
|Abilene Christian
|1992
|Alabama A&M
|Joe Henderson
|112
|Cal State Los Angeles
|N/A
|Angelo State
|1991
|Cal Poly
|Deanne Johnson
|72
|Alabama A&M
|N/A
|Angelo State
|1990
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|116
|Norfolk State
|N/A
|Hampton
|1989
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|103
|Abilene Christian
|N/A
|Hampton
|1988
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|109 1/2
|Alabama A&M
|N/A
|Angelo State
|1987
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|166
|Cal Poly
|N/A
|Southeast Missouri State
|1986
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|112
|Cal Poly
|N/A
|Cal State Los Angeles
|1985
|Abilene Christian
|Wes Kittley
|106
|Cal Poly
|N/A
|Cal State Los Angeles
|1984
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|169 1/2
|Alabama A&M
|N/A
|Southeast Missouri State
|1983
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|206
|Morgan State
|N/A
|Southeast Missouri State
|1982
|Cal Poly
|Lance Harter
|259
|Alabama A&M
|N/A
|Sacramento State
*Cal State Los Angeles' participation in the 1993-94-95 championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions. Alabama A&M's participation in the 1994 championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.