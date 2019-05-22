2019 NCAA DII Track and Field Championships: Ashland men, Lincoln women win national titles

Ashland men and Lincoln women won the 2019 NCAA DII outdoor track and field titles, with Ashland's title coming down the final point.

Myles Pringle paced the Eagles with the team's first individual national championship title of the meet when he won the 400m dash for the second year in a row. Teammate Trevor Bassitt added a title of his own in the 400m hurdles. These two performances helped Ashland edge out runner-up Angelo State.

RESULTS AND SCHEDULES: Complete championship results

On the women's side, Lincoln won the 2019 title behind championship performances from Rene Medley in the 100m and 200m, Kissi-Ann Brown in the 400m, the 4x100m relay team of Shaian Vandenburg, Medley, Renea Ambersley and Christine Moss.

They can’t be stopped!



Lincoln (Mo.) Rene Medley wins the #D2TF women’s 200 meter title. pic.twitter.com/lJ6MhEpJdl — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) May 26, 2019

The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee announced the participants for both the men's and women's championships on May 14. A total of 754 student-athletes — 377 men and 377 women — will compete over three days in Kingsville, Texas.

The DII outdoor track and field championship: History

Head coach Victor Thomas led Lincoln (Mo.) to its eighth women's outdoor championship since 2003 last season. On the men's side, Texas A&M-Kingsville snapped St. Augustine's run of five-straight titles in capturing it's first DII men's outdoor title in program history.

Ashland wins the 2019 DII Men's Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Men's DII outdoor track and field history

YEAR SCHOOL COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE SITE 2019 Ashland Jud Logan 54 Angelo State 53 Kingsville, TX 2018 Texas A&M-Kingsville Ryan Dall 65 Ashland 51 Charlotte, N.C. 2017 St. Augustine's George Williams 58 Lincoln (MO) 52 Bradenton, Florida 2016 St. Augustine's George Williams 85 TAMU-Kingsville/Tiffin 36 Bradenton, Florida 2015 St. Augustine's George Williams 53 Findlay 50 Grand Valley State 2014 St. Augustine's George Williams 112 Adams State N/A Grand Valley State 2013 St. Augustine's George Williams 105 Ashland 57 Colorado State-Pueblo 2012 Adams State Damon Martin 77 Lincoln (Mo.) 73 Colorado State-Pueblo 2011 Abilene Christian Roosevelt Lofton 68 Adams State 55 Cal State Stanislaus 2010 St. Augustine's George Williams 82 Abilene Christian 62 Johnson C. Smith 2009 St. Augustine's George Williams 94 Abilene Christian 86 Angelo State 2008 Abilene Christian Don D. Hood 108 1/2 St. Augustine's 102 Cal Poly Pomona 2007 Abilene Christian Don D. Hood 105 1/2 St. Augustine's 73 Johnson C. Smith 2006 Abilene Christian Don D. Hood 80 St. Augustine's N/A Emporia State 2005 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 109 Adams State 84 Abilene Christian 2004 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 75 St. Augustine's 74 Cal Poly Pomona 2003 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 102 St. Augustine's 69 SIU Edwardsville 2002 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 91 St. Augustine's N/A Angelo State 2001 St. Augustine's George Williams 80 Abilene Christian N/A SIU Edwardsville 2000 Abilene Christian Jon Murray 115 St. Augustine's N/A St. Augustine's 1999 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 93 St. Augustine's N/A Emporia State 1998 St. Augustine's George Williams 97 Abilene Christian N/A SIU Edwardsville 1997 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 151 Angelo State N/A SIU Edwardsville 1996 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 149 St. Augustine's N/A UC Riverside 1995 St. Augustine's George Williams 140 1/2 Abilene Christian N/A Emporia State 1994 St. Augustine's George Williams 118 Abilene Christian N/A St. Augustine's 1993 St. Augustine's George Williams 116 Abilene Christian N/A Abilene Christian 1992 St. Augustine's George Williams 95 Abilene Christian N/A Angelo State

1991 St. Augustine's George Williams 120 Angelo State N/A Angelo State 1990 St. Augustine's George Williams 111 Cal State Northridge N/A Hampton 1989 St. Augustine's George Williams 107 1/2 Angelo State N/A Hampton 1988 Abilene Christian Don Hood 112 St. Augustine's N/A Angelo State 1987 Abilene Christian Don Hood 127 Southeastern Missouri State N/A Southeast Missouri State

1986 Abilene Christian Don Hood 142 Southeastern Missouri State N/A Cal State Los Angeles

1985 Abilene Christian Don Hood 170 1/2 Texas A&M-Commerce N/A Cal State Los Angeles 1984 Abilene Christian Don Hood 246 Angelo State N/A Southeast Missouri State 1983 Abilene Christian Don Hood 169 1/2 Angelo State N/A Southeast Missouri State 1982 Abilene Christian Don Hood 121 Cal Poly N/A Sacramento State 1981 Cal Poly Steve Miller 92 Southern Connecticut State N/A Western Illinois

1980 Cal Poly Steve Miller 53 Cal State. Los Angeles N/A Cal Poly Pomona 1979 Cal Poly Steve Miller 95 Cal State Northridge N/A Western Illinois

1978 Cal State Los Angeles Walt Williamson 70 Cal Poly N/A Western Illinois 1977 Cal State East Bay Jim Santos 66 UC Irvine N/A North Dakota State 1976 UC Irvine Len Miller 56 Eastern Illinois N/A Slippery Rock 1975 Cal State Northridge Clif Abel 57 Southeastern Louisiana N/A Sacaramento State 1974 Eastern Illinois, Norfolk State Maynard O'Brien, William Price 51 N/A N/A Eastern Illinois 1973 Norfolk State William Price 54 Lincoln (Mo.) N/A Wabash 1972 Eastern Michigan Bob Parks 93 Norfolk State N/A Ashland 1971 Kentucky State Ken Gibson 42 Cal Poly N/A Sacramento State 1970 Cal Poly Dick Purcell 49 C.W. Post N/A Macalester 1969 Cal Poly Dick Purcell 76 Occidental N/A Ashland 1968 Cal Poly Dick Purcell 62 UC Santa Barbara N/A Cal State East Bay 1967 Long Beach State Jack Rose 77 UC Santa Barbara N/A Weber State 1966 San Diego State Choc Sportsman 67 Long Beach State 56 Chicago 1965 San Diego State Richard Wells 67 Luther 46 Long Beach State 1964 Frenso State Cornelius Warmerdam 87 Long Beach State N/A Freson State 1963 Maryland-Eastern Shore Clifton Anderson 98 Fresno State N/A Chicago

Women's DII outdoor track and field history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE SITE 2019 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 64 Adams State 54 Kingsville, TX 2018 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 60 St. Augustine's 48.5 Charlotte, N.C. 2017 West Texas A&M Darren Flowers 64 Grand Valley State 44 Bradenton, Fla. 2016 Pittsburg State Russ Juwett 52 St. Augustine's 51 Bradenton, Fla. 2015 Central Missouri Kip Janvrin 59 Lincoln (Mo.) 50 Grand Valley State 2014 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 64 Johnson C. Smith 59 Grand Valley State 2013 Academy of Art Charles Ryan 60 Johnson C. Smith 54 Colorado State-Pueblo 2012 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 90 Lincoln (Mo.) 79 Colorado State-Pueblo 2011 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 82 1/2 Lincoln (Mo.) 68 Cal State-Stanislaus 2010 Angelo State James Reid 87 Lincoln (Mo.) 73 Johnson C. Smith 2009 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 85 Angelo State 82 Angelo State 2008 Abilene Christian Don D. Hood 76 1/2 Adams State 55 Cal Poly Pomona 2007 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 82 1/2 Abilene Christian 82.50 Johnson C. Smith 2006 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 93 Abilene Christian 86 Emporia State 2005 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 108 Cal State Bakersfield 53 Abilene Christian 2004 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 85 Adams State 81 Cal Poly Pomona 2003 Lincoln (Mo.) Victor Thomas 98 St. Augustine's 69 SIU Edwardsville 2002 St. Augustine's George Williams 54 North Dakota State N/A Angelo State 2001 St. Augustine's George Williams 80 Western State N/A SIU Edwardsville 2000 St. Augustine's George Williams 77 Abilene Christian N/A St. Augustine's 1999 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 145 1/2 St. Augustine's N/A Emporia State 1998 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 120 St. Augustine's N/A SIU Edwardsville 1997 St. Augustine's George Williams 81 Abilene Christian N/A SIU Edwardsville 1996 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 136 St. Augustine's N/A UC Riverside 1995 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 106 1/2 *Cal State Los Angeles N/A Emporia State 1994 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 89 1/2 *Cal State Los Angeles N/A St. Augustine's 1993 Alabama A&M Joe Henderson 92 Abilene Christian N/A Abilene Christian 1992 Alabama A&M Joe Henderson 112 Cal State Los Angeles N/A Angelo State 1991 Cal Poly Deanne Johnson 72 Alabama A&M N/A Angelo State 1990 Cal Poly Lance Harter 116 Norfolk State N/A Hampton 1989 Cal Poly Lance Harter 103 Abilene Christian N/A Hampton 1988 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 109 1/2 Alabama A&M N/A Angelo State 1987 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 166 Cal Poly N/A Southeast Missouri State 1986 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 112 Cal Poly N/A Cal State Los Angeles 1985 Abilene Christian Wes Kittley 106 Cal Poly N/A Cal State Los Angeles 1984 Cal Poly Lance Harter 169 1/2 Alabama A&M N/A Southeast Missouri State 1983 Cal Poly Lance Harter 206 Morgan State N/A Southeast Missouri State 1982 Cal Poly Lance Harter 259 Alabama A&M N/A Sacramento State

*Cal State Los Angeles' participation in the 1993-94-95 championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions. Alabama A&M's participation in the 1994 championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.