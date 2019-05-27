2019 NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships advancing participants announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants advancing to the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The participants in individual and relay events qualified through competition at preliminary round sites held May 23-25 in Jacksonville, Florida and Sacramento, California. Heptathlon and decathlon participants will compete for the first time at the finals.

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.

