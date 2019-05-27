TRENDING:

WCWS: UCLA to meet Oklahoma for title

DI baseball regional scores

DII baseball championship

DIII baseball championship

trackfield-outdoor-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | May 30, 2019

2019 NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships advancing participants announced

Watch the stunning finish to USC's improbable track title

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants advancing to the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Follow live results here

The participants in individual and relay events qualified through competition at preliminary round sites held May 23-25 in Jacksonville, Florida and Sacramento, California.  Heptathlon and decathlon participants will compete for the first time at the finals.

OUTDOOR PRELIMS: Results from DI men's and women's preliminaries

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.

The complete list of participants is available on the following website.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: 10 student-athletes to keep your eye on at the DI championships

For more information regarding the Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, including how to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield

NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field: Results, schedule for men's and women's preliminaries

The NCAA DI Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field preliminary competitions are May 23-25. Get the results and schedule here.
READ MORE

10 track and field athletes to watch in the 2019 NCAA championships

The NCAA track and field championships features some of the fittest and fastest athletes in the country every year, and 2019 is no exception. Here are the five female and five male athletes you won't want to miss.
READ MORE

2019 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s outdoor track and field east and west preliminary championships selections

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships