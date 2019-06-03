NCAA track and field: Schedule, results, how to live stream 2019 DI outdoor championships

Day 3 at the 2019 NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships will continue on Friday in Austin, Texas. The winner of the men's title will be crowned tonight after the conclusion of all events. The women's champion will be crowned on Saturday. Find updates, the event schedule and results below.
Heading into Day 3 competition, Mississippi State is atop of the leaderboard with 24 points, followed by Georgia (22), BYU (21), LSU (18) and Kansas (11).
On Day 2, event final winners included Arkansas' Victoria Hoggard in the pole vault (4.56 meters) and Florida's Yanis David in the long jump (6.84 meters). New Mexico's Weini Kelati won the 10000m final (33:10.84), while California's Camryn Rogers claimed the hammer throw title with a top mark of 71.50 meters.
Georgia's Johannes Erm won the decathlon crown.
Representatives from 142 different schools will participate in women's events, while 126 programs are represented in men's events. Tap or click here for the complete list of participants and event schedule.
All four days of championships will be available to live stream on ESPN, ESPNU or ESPN3. Find the full broadcast schedule below.
*All times are Eastern. All times and networks are subject to change.
All Final events are in bold
|
DAY
|
DATE/TIME
|
EVENT
|
NETWORK
|
WATCH LIVE
|
Wed
|
6/5/2019 3 p.m.
|
Hammer Throw Final (MEN)
|
ESPN3
|
Wed
|
6/5/2019 5:30 p.m.
|
Pole Vault Final (MEN)
|
ESPN3
|
Wed
|
6/5/2019 5:45 p.m.
|
Javelin Final (MEN)
|
ESPN3
|Wed
|6/5/2019 7 p.m.
|Long Jump Final (MEN)
JuVaughn Harrison (LSU)
|ESPN3
|Stream Live
|
Wed
|
6/5/2019 7:40 p.m.
|
Shot Put Final (MEN)
|
ESPN3
|Wed
|6/5/2019 10:08 p.m.
|10,000 Meters Final (MEN)
Clayton Young (BYU)
|ESPN2
|Thu
|6/6/2019 7:20p.m.
|Hammer Throw Final (WOMEN)
Camryn Rogers (California)
|ESPN3
|Stream Live
|Thu
|
6/6/2019 10:10 p.m.
|
Shot Put Final (WOMEN)
|
ESPN3
|Thu
|6/6/2019 10:15 p.m.
|Pole Vault Final (WOMEN)
Victoria Hoggard (Arkansas)
|ESPN3
|Stream Live
|Thu
|Decathlon (MEN)
Johannes Erm (Georgia)
|Thu
|6/6/2019 10:38 p.m.
|10,000 Meters Final (WOMEN)
Weini Kelati (New Mexico)
|ESPN2
|Thu
|6/6/2019 10:45 p.m.
|Long Jump Flights (WOMEN)
Yanis David (Florida)
|ESPN3
|Stream Live
|Fri
|6/7/2019 3:30 p.m.
|Javelin Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN3
|Stream Live
|
Fri
|
6/7/2019 3:30 p.m.
|
Heptathlon: 100 Meter Hurdles and High Jump Flight 1 (WOMEN)
|
ESPN3
|
Fri
|
6/7/2019 4:30 p.m.
|
Heptathlon: High Jump Flight 2 (WOMEN)
|
ESPN3
|
Fri
|
6/7/2019 6:30 p.m.
|
Heptathlon: Shot Put Flight 1 (WOMEN)
|
ESPN 3
|Fri
|6/7/2019 6:30 p.m.
|Heptathlon: Shot Put Flight 2 (WOMEN)
|ESPN3
|Stream Live
|
Fri
|
6/7/2019 8 p.m.
|
High Jump Final (MEN)
|
ESPN 3
|
Fri
|
6/7/2019 8:05 p.m.
|
Discus Final (MEN)
|
ESPN 3
|Fri
|6/7/2019 8:32 p.m.
|4x100 Meter Relay Final (MEN)
|ESPN
|Fri
|
6/7/2019 8:40 p.m.
|
Triple Jump Flight 1 (MEN)
|
ESPN3
|Fri
|6/7/2019 8:40 p.m.
|Triple Jump Flight 2 (MEN)
|ESPN3
|Stream Live
|Fri
|6/7/2019 8:41 p.m.
|1500 Meters Final (MEN)
|ESPN
|Fri
|6/7/2019 8:54 p.m.
|3000 Meter Steeplechase Final (MEN)
|ESPN
|Fri
|6/7/2019 9:12 p.m.
|110 Meter Hurdles Final (MEN)
|ESPN
|Fri
|6/7/2019 9:22 p.m.
|100 Meters Final (MEN)
|ESPN
|Fri
|6/7/2019 9:32 p.m.
|400 Meters Final (MEN)
|ESPN
|Fri
|6/7/2019 9:44 p.m.
|800 Meters Final (MEN)
|ESPN
|Fri
|6/7/2019 9:57 p.m.
|400 Meter Hurdles Final (MEN)
|ESPN
|Fri
|6/7/2019 10:07 p.m.
|200 Meters Final (MEN)
|ESPN
|Fri
|6/7/2019 10:13 p.m.
|Heptathlon: 200 Meters (WOMEN)
|Fri
|6/7/2019 10:25 p.m.
|5000 Meters Final (MEN)
|ESPN
|Fri
|6/7/2019 10:51 p.m.
|4x400 Meter Relay Final (MEN)
|ESPN
|
Sat
|
6/8/2019 2:30 p.m.
|
Heptathlon: Long Jump Flight 1 (WOMEN)
|
ESPN3
|Sat
|6/8/2019 2:30 p.m.
|Heptathlon: Long Jump Flight 2 (WOMEN)
|ESPN3
|Stream Live
|
Sat
|
6/8/2019 3:45 p.m.
|
Heptathlon: Javelin (WOMEN)
|
ESPN3
|Sat
|6/8/2019 6 p.m.
|High Jump Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN3
|Stream Live
|Sat
|6/8/2019 6:05 p.m.
|Discus Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN3
|Stream Live
|Sat
|6/8/2019 6:30 p.m.
|Running Events
|ESPN2
|Sat
|6/8/2019 6:32 p.m.
|4x100 Meter Relay Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN2
|Sat
|6/8/2019 6:40 p.m.
|Triple Jump Flight 1 (WOMEN)
|ESPN3
|Stream Live
|Sat
|6/8/2019 6:40 p.m.
|Triple Jump Flight 2 (WOMEN)
|ESPN3
|Stream Live
|Sat
|6/8/2019 6:41 p.m.
|1500 Meters Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN2
|Sat
|6/8/2019 6:54 p.m.
|3000 Meter Steeplechase Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN2
|Sat
|6/8/2019 7:12 p.m.
|100 Meter Hurdles Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN2
|Sat
|6/8/2019 7:22 p.m.
|100 Meters Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN2
|Sat
|6/8/2019 7:32 p.m.
|400 Meters Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN2
|Sat
|6/8/2019 7:44 p.m.
|800 Meters Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN2
|Sat
|6/8/2019 7:57 p.m.
|400 Meter Hurdles Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN2
|Sat
|6/8/2019 8:07 p.m.
|200 Meters Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN2
|Sat
|6/8/2019 8:25 p.m.
|5000 Meters Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN2
|Sat
|6/8/2019 8:51 p.m.
|4x400 Meters Relay Final (WOMEN)
|ESPN2
NCAA track and field championships history
Georgia men and Southern California women took home the 2018 NCAA outdoor track and field team championships. The Bulldogs edged out fellow SEC program Florida for the men's title, 52-42.
USC's women's title was won in stunning fashion, behind a photo finish in the 4x400 relay event. In the final event of the championship, the Trojans' relay team erased a huge deficit on the anchor leg to clinch the team title.
Below is the full outdoor championship history for both genders.
DI WOMEN'S OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
