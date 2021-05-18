NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 566 participants, 283 men and 283 women, will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching the automatic and provisional standards established for each event. The complete list of qualifiers is available at https://results.leonetiming.com/?mid=2251. Heat sheets will be available at this same website by Monday, May 24.

The championships will be held May 27-29 in Allendale, Michigan at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium. Grand Valley State University and the West Michigan Sports Commission will serve as co-hosts of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on www.NCAA.com .