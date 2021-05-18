NCAA.com | May 18, 2021 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships qualifiers announced Ashland wins the 2019 DII Men's Outdoor Track & Field Championship Share INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 566 participants, 283 men and 283 women, will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching the automatic and provisional standards established for each event. The complete list of qualifiers is available at https://results.leonetiming.com/?mid=2251. Heat sheets will be available at this same website by Monday, May 24. The championships will be held May 27-29 in Allendale, Michigan at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium. Grand Valley State University and the West Michigan Sports Commission will serve as co-hosts of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on www.NCAA.com. Committee adds competitors to DI track and field preliminary-round meets The DI Competition Oversight Committee approved expanding the number of participants who will compete in individual events and added an additional day to the DI men’s and women’s outdoor track and field preliminary-round meets. READ MORE There's a new Tom Brady at Michigan and he runs track Imagine stepping onto your college campus and instantly becoming the talk of the town. That’s what the University of Michigan is like for Tom Brady. His life has been anything but normal since he shares the same name as the famous NFL quarterback. READ MORE Technology rule approved for NCAA indoor, outdoor track and field The use of technology to view video during track and field competitions was approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Wednesday, Aug. 13. READ MORE