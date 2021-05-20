Phil Pierce | NCAA.com | May 20, 2021 2021 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s outdoor track and field preliminary championships selections Michigan's Ziyah Holman makes incredible comeback in 4x400 relay Share INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions. MORE: Full 2021 spring championship selection show schedule The preliminary competitions are scheduled for May 26 - 29. The University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida will host the East Preliminary and Texas A&M University, in College Station, Texas will host the West Preliminary. The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon. The complete list of participants is available on the following website. For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, click or tap here. 2021 NCAA Division III men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee announced today the participants in the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. READ MORE NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships qualifiers announced The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. READ MORE Committee adds competitors to DI track and field preliminary-round meets The DI Competition Oversight Committee approved expanding the number of participants who will compete in individual events and added an additional day to the DI men’s and women’s outdoor track and field preliminary-round meets. READ MORE