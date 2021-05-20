2021 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s outdoor track and field preliminary championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions.

The preliminary competitions are scheduled for May 26 - 29. The University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida will host the East Preliminary and Texas A&M University, in College Station, Texas will host the West Preliminary. The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

The complete list of participants is available on the following website. For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, click or tap here.