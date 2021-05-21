2021 NCAA Division III men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee announced today the participants in the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

For each men’s individual event contested, including the decathlon, the top 17 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each women’s individual event contested, including the heptathlon, the top 19 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 14 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Live coverage of the 2021 DIII outdoor track and field championship

The championships will be held May 27-29 at the Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The complete list of qualifiers is available on the following website: https://tf.deltatiming.com/ncaa/2021-ncaa-d3-outdoor-championships

For more information regarding the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, log on to ncaa.com.