Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 17, 2022 WATCH: Florida's men's 4x400 meter relay breaks collegiate record Share Another week in track and field, another record down, this time coming at the Tom Jones Memorial. The Florida Gators ran the 4x400 meter relay on their home track, blazing past the previous collegiate record. Watch the race below: No 4x400 team in collegiate history has ever run under 2:59.00.Florida just ran 2:58.53 in April!The Gators now have the men's collegiate records in the 4x1 and 4x4!- @jacoryp77- @RyanWilliee- @Jdmileyy- @IamChampallison pic.twitter.com/ZBRz1eALYD— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 16, 2022 The Florida relay team featured Jacory Patterson, Ryan Willie, Jacob Miley and Champion Allison. The quartet's time of 2:58.53 was the first from collegiate men's 4x4 team to be sub-2:59.00. "Brought the record back down south"The Gators wanted the collegiate record.So they went and grabbed it.2:58.53Gainesville, Fla.4-16-22The team of: - @jacoryp77- @RyanWilliee- @Jdmileyy- @IamChampallison pic.twitter.com/c5ubweZtnK— Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 16, 2022 Florida's performance gives the Gators the all-time collegiate records in the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay.