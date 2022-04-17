Spring CHAMPS 🏆

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 17, 2022

WATCH: Florida's men's 4x400 meter relay breaks collegiate record

The Florida Gators men's track and field 4x400 meter relay broke a collegiate record at the Tom Jones Memorial.

Another week in track and field, another record down, this time coming at the Tom Jones Memorial. The Florida Gators ran the 4x400 meter relay on their home track, blazing past the previous collegiate record.

Watch the race below:

The Florida relay team featured Jacory Patterson, Ryan Willie, Jacob Miley and Champion Allison. The quartet's time of 2:58.53 was the first from collegiate men's 4x4 team to be sub-2:59.00.

Florida's performance gives the Gators the all-time collegiate records in the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay.

