NCAA.com | May 18, 2022 NCAA Division II men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced Share 2021 DII outdoor track & field: day three recap INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Track and Field Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships. A total of 754 participants, 377 men and 377 women, will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching a provisional standard established for each event. The complete list of qualifiers is available here. Heat sheets will be available at this same website by Monday, May 23. The championships will be held May 26-28 in Allendale, Michigan at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium. Grand Valley State University and the West Michigan Sports Commission will serve as co-hosts of the championships. The championships will be streamed live on NCAA.com.