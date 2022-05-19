2022 NCAA DI outdoor track and field East and West preliminary championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions.

The preliminary competitions are scheduled for May 25-28. Indiana University, Bloomington, in Bloomington, Indiana will host the East Preliminary and University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, in Fayetteville, Arkansas will host the West Preliminary. The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships held June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.

The complete list of participants is available here.

For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.

