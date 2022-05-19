NCAA | May 19, 2022 2022 NCAA DI outdoor track and field East and West preliminary championships selections 2022 midseason superlatives for women's outdoor track and field Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions. The preliminary competitions are scheduled for May 25-28. Indiana University, Bloomington, in Bloomington, Indiana will host the East Preliminary and University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, in Fayetteville, Arkansas will host the West Preliminary. The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships held June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon. The complete list of participants is available here. For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield. LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire DI men's and women's outdoor T&F championships here 🏃Track and Field🏃 🗓️ : 2022 outdoor season start date | 2022 outdoor championship information | 2022 meets to watch B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 🏆: 2022 indoor championship recap | Programs with the most titles | Men's history | Women's history | Bowerman history 🚨: The comeback to end all comebacks | How one centimeter won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough 🤯 : Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🏟️ Hayward Field: Top moments 🔥 2021 men's olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker 🔥 2021 women's olympians: Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens 👀 : How the NCAA championships work | Wind and scoring explained | The difference between indoor and outdoor | How the first USTFCCCA rankings predict the women's champion 2022 NCAA DIII men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced The 2022 DIII men's and women's outdoor track and field championship selections have been announced. READ MORE NCAA Division II men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced The 2022 DII men's and women's outdoor track and field championships will be held May 26-28 in Allendale, Michigan at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium. READ MORE The best 5 performances from outdoor track and field conference battles The 2022 track and field conference championships across the country provided amazing battles. Check out the best from the weekend. READ MORE