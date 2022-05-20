NCAA.com | May 20, 2022 2022 NCAA DIII men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced 2021 DIII outdoor track & field championship: day three full replay Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee announced today the participants in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. For each men’s individual event contested, including the decathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each women’s individual event contested, including the heptathlon, the top 22 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 16 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition. The championships will be held May 26-28 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The complete list of qualifiers is available on the following website: https://tf.deltatiming.com/ncaa/2022-ncaa-d3-outdoor-championships. For more information regarding the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, log on to NCAA.com. Here's how Day 1 went in preliminaries for DI men's outdoor track and field A full recap of all the action from Day 1 of preliminaries in DI outdoor track and field. READ MORE The 10 best 2022 men's track and field performances before NCAA preliminaries With the East/West preliminary meets approaching, we're taking a look back at some of the top performances from men's track and field this season. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DI outdoor track and field East and West preliminary championships selections The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions. READ MORE