NCAA.com | May 20, 2022

2022 NCAA DIII men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee announced today the participants in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

For each men’s individual event contested, including the decathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each women’s individual event contested, including the heptathlon, the top 22 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 16 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition.

The championships will be held May 26-28 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The complete list of qualifiers is available on the following website: https://tf.deltatiming.com/ncaa/2022-ncaa-d3-outdoor-championships.

For more information regarding the NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, log on to NCAA.com.

