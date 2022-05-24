Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 24, 2022 The 10 best 2022 men's track and field performances before NCAA preliminaries JuVaughn Harrison wins 2021 NCAA outdoor high jump championship Share The outdoor track and field postseason is here! With the East/West preliminary meets approaching, we're taking a look back at some of the top performances from this season. We already looked at some of the top performances of the season's first half, so these will be focused on what's happened since then, with five performances from the east and west regions. Let's get started. West Mykolas Alekna | California Mykolas Alekna's impressive start to his collegiate career continued with his performance at the Pac-12 Championships. Alekna entered as the nation's leader in the discus and added separation with a new nation-leading throw of 68.73 meters. The distance is a collegiate record. UNDISPUTED. UNBELIEVABLE!!!Mykolas Alekna sets a new all-time record thrown by a collegian with a heave of 68.73m (225-6)!!! Again, he's just 19 years old. 😱😱😱#GoBears 🐻Broadcast: https://t.co/G5fKSltMfB pic.twitter.com/KSyfGsZwjB— Cal XC/Track & Field (@CalTFXC) May 15, 2022 COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships Logan Blomquist | Southeast Missouri State At the Memphis Tiger Invitational, Southeast Missouri State's Logan Blomquist hit a distance of 73.18 in the hammer throw to lead the NCAA. Blomquist is the only collegiate male to break 73 meters this season. Logan Blomquist is the 🆕 @NCAATrackField Hammer Throw leader this season!!! Blomquist registered a career-best mark of 240-1 (73.18m) on his sixth and final throw at the 2022 Memphis Tiger Invitational.#LetsSoar | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/oimpz84FUZ— SEMO Track & XC 👟 🏆🏆 (@SEMOTrack) April 30, 2022 Micaiah Harris | Texas Texas' Micaiah Harris pulled off the championship double in the 100 and 200 meters at the Big 12 Championships. The Longhorn finished the 100 meters in 9.93 seconds and the 200 meters in 19.72 seconds. Harris became the first-ever Texas male to sweep the short sprints, finishing as the Big 12 high point scorer. His 200-meter finish is the sixth-fastest all-time in all conditions. It was the @Caiahchristen show yesterday 🔥100m & 200m CHAMP & the 2022 Big 12 High Point Scorer 🤘 pic.twitter.com/OI9hwen0iN— Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) May 16, 2022 WATCH: Florida's men's 4x400 meter relay breaks collegiate record Jonathan Jones | Texas Jonathan Jones blazed around the track at the Big 12 Championships en route to a 44.43-second 400-meter 400 victory. That time set a new Big 12 record, Barbados national record and Texas program record. .@Imthatjones4L is No. 3 in the WORLD & now a 5️⃣-time Big 12 CHAMPION 🤘 pic.twitter.com/YZjwT3Lutz— Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) May 18, 2022 Micah Williams | Oregon Micah Williams won the 100 and 200 meters at the Pac-12 Championships. In his double, Williams finished in 9.93 seconds in the 100 — a meet record — and a personal best of 20.05 seconds in the 200. In addition to the double, Williams also helped Oregon's 4x100 meter relay finish third. Put on for your state!9️⃣.9️⃣3️⃣ - 𝒎𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅#GoDucks | @micahjwilliams_ 📺 @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/2qdRv4vV7s— oregontf (@OregonTF) May 15, 2022 RELATED: 10 can't-miss performances from the men's track and field season's first half East Favour Ashe | Tennessee Favour Ashe became the fifth-fastest 100-meter man across all conditions in collegiate history after winning the 100 meters at the LSU Invitational in 9.79 seconds. To put Ashe's time in perspective, the four other collegians with faster times all ended up winning Olympic or World medals. Favour Ashe is SPEED! 🔥❗ 9.79 (+3.0) ❗this weekend at the LSU Invitational - the fifth-fastest all-conditions time in NCAA history!#GBO ⏱ pic.twitter.com/9wCJwRPVIZ— Tennessee Track & Field/XC (@Vol_Track) May 2, 2022 Trey Cunningham | Florida State Trey Cunningham's dominance in the hurdles added another notch to his belt with his 13.10-second win in the 110 meter hurdles at the North Florida College Invitational. Cunningham's finish gave him the world lead and set a personal best. The 13.10-second mark makes Cunningham the fourth-fastest in the 110 meters hurdles in collegiate history. 💪 TREY CUNNINGHAM 💪The Florida State track star posted a 1⃣3⃣.1⃣0⃣ in the men's 110m hurdles and is now the 4th fastest performer in collegiate history and the 40th best performer in world history for this event!!#NCAATF x 🎥@FSU_Track pic.twitter.com/WQxh8AWqUL— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) May 1, 2022 MORE: Here's how the outdoor track and field championships work Kyle Garland | Georgia Kyle Garland set a new decathlon collegiate record at the USATF Combined Events Championships. The Georgia Bulldog scored 8,720 points, demolishing the previous collegiate record by 1,818 points. Garland qualified for the World Championships with the best performance from a US competitor since 2016 and the seventh-best American performance of all time. #ICYMI #Dawgs Kyle Garland scored a day one ALL-TIME COLLEGIATE BEST in the decathlon (4,660 pts.) at the @usatf Combined Events Championships on Friday. Day 2 action begins at 3pmET in the 110mH.Garland's take on his first five events...#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/DOLffgNvuz— Georgia Track&Field (@UGATrack) May 7, 2022 Ismael Kone | New Orleans At the 2022 Southland Conference Championships, New Orleans' Ismael Kone set himself apart in the 100 meters. Kone won the title in 9.94 seconds; he was the only sub-10 second finisher as second place finished in 10.10 seconds. Kone's performance was elite, making him the third-fastest all-conditions collegian this season. THIS JUST IN: KONE GOES SUB 10 IN THE 100M.🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯9⃣.9⃣4⃣‼️‼️‼️‼️#ChampionshipCaliber😤 x #NOLAsTeam⚔️ pic.twitter.com/0bS9vSBRdC— New Orleans T&F / XC (@PrivateersTFXC) May 8, 2022 Adriaan Wildschutt | Florida State Florida State's Adriaan Wildschutt was the best among an elite group of competitors in the 10,000 meters at the Payton Jordan Invitational. In a race that saw the top-five fastest times in the country in the event, Wildschutt finished first among collegiate athletes by almost two seconds with a time of 27:38.54. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🗓️ : 2022 outdoor season start date | 2022 outdoor championship information | 2022 meets to watch B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 🏆: 2022 indoor championship recap | Programs with the most titles | Men's history | Women's history | Bowerman history 🚨: The comeback to end all comebacks | How one centimeter won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough 🤯 : Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🏟️ Hayward Field: Top moments 🔥 2021 men's olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker 🔥 2021 women's olympians: Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens 👀 : How the NCAA championships work | Wind and scoring explained | The difference between indoor and outdoor | How the first USTFCCCA rankings predict the women's champion Here's how Day 1 went in preliminaries for DI men's outdoor track and field A full recap of all the action from Day 1 of preliminaries in DI outdoor track and field. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DIII men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced The 2022 DIII men's and women's outdoor track and field championship selections have been announced. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DI outdoor track and field East and West preliminary championships selections The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions. READ MORE