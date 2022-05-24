The 10 best 2022 men's track and field performances before NCAA preliminaries

The outdoor track and field postseason is here! With the East/West preliminary meets approaching, we're taking a look back at some of the top performances from this season.

We already looked at some of the top performances of the season's first half, so these will be focused on what's happened since then, with five performances from the east and west regions. Let's get started.

West

Mykolas Alekna | California

Mykolas Alekna's impressive start to his collegiate career continued with his performance at the Pac-12 Championships. Alekna entered as the nation's leader in the discus and added separation with a new nation-leading throw of 68.73 meters. The distance is a collegiate record.

UNDISPUTED. UNBELIEVABLE!!!



Mykolas Alekna sets a new all-time record thrown by a collegian with a heave of 68.73m (225-6)!!!



Again, he's just 19 years old. 😱😱😱#GoBears 🐻



Broadcast: https://t.co/G5fKSltMfB pic.twitter.com/KSyfGsZwjB — Cal XC/Track & Field (@CalTFXC) May 15, 2022

Logan Blomquist | Southeast Missouri State

At the Memphis Tiger Invitational, Southeast Missouri State's Logan Blomquist hit a distance of 73.18 in the hammer throw to lead the NCAA. Blomquist is the only collegiate male to break 73 meters this season.

Logan Blomquist is the 🆕 @NCAATrackField Hammer Throw leader this season!!!



Blomquist registered a career-best mark of 240-1 (73.18m) on his sixth and final throw at the 2022 Memphis Tiger Invitational.#LetsSoar | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/oimpz84FUZ — SEMO Track & XC 👟 🏆🏆 (@SEMOTrack) April 30, 2022

Micaiah Harris | Texas

Texas' Micaiah Harris pulled off the championship double in the 100 and 200 meters at the Big 12 Championships. The Longhorn finished the 100 meters in 9.93 seconds and the 200 meters in 19.72 seconds. Harris became the first-ever Texas male to sweep the short sprints, finishing as the Big 12 high point scorer. His 200-meter finish is the sixth-fastest all-time in all conditions.

It was the @Caiahchristen show yesterday 🔥



100m & 200m CHAMP & the 2022 Big 12 High Point Scorer 🤘 pic.twitter.com/OI9hwen0iN — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) May 16, 2022

Jonathan Jones | Texas

Jonathan Jones blazed around the track at the Big 12 Championships en route to a 44.43-second 400-meter 400 victory. That time set a new Big 12 record, Barbados national record and Texas program record.

.@Imthatjones4L is No. 3 in the WORLD & now a 5️⃣-time Big 12 CHAMPION 🤘 pic.twitter.com/YZjwT3Lutz — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) May 18, 2022

Micah Williams | Oregon

Micah Williams won the 100 and 200 meters at the Pac-12 Championships. In his double, Williams finished in 9.93 seconds in the 100 — a meet record — and a personal best of 20.05 seconds in the 200. In addition to the double, Williams also helped Oregon's 4x100 meter relay finish third.

East

Favour Ashe | Tennessee

Favour Ashe became the fifth-fastest 100-meter man across all conditions in collegiate history after winning the 100 meters at the LSU Invitational in 9.79 seconds. To put Ashe's time in perspective, the four other collegians with faster times all ended up winning Olympic or World medals.

Favour Ashe is SPEED! 🔥



❗ 9.79 (+3.0) ❗this weekend at the LSU Invitational - the fifth-fastest all-conditions time in NCAA history!#GBO ⏱ pic.twitter.com/9wCJwRPVIZ — Tennessee Track & Field/XC (@Vol_Track) May 2, 2022

Trey Cunningham | Florida State

Trey Cunningham's dominance in the hurdles added another notch to his belt with his 13.10-second win in the 110 meter hurdles at the North Florida College Invitational. Cunningham's finish gave him the world lead and set a personal best. The 13.10-second mark makes Cunningham the fourth-fastest in the 110 meters hurdles in collegiate history.

💪 TREY CUNNINGHAM 💪



The Florida State track star posted a 1⃣3⃣.1⃣0⃣ in the men's 110m hurdles and is now the 4th fastest performer in collegiate history and the 40th best performer in world history for this event!!#NCAATF x 🎥@FSU_Track pic.twitter.com/WQxh8AWqUL — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) May 1, 2022

Kyle Garland | Georgia

Kyle Garland set a new decathlon collegiate record at the USATF Combined Events Championships. The Georgia Bulldog scored 8,720 points, demolishing the previous collegiate record by 1,818 points. Garland qualified for the World Championships with the best performance from a US competitor since 2016 and the seventh-best American performance of all time.

#ICYMI #Dawgs Kyle Garland scored a day one ALL-TIME COLLEGIATE BEST in the decathlon (4,660 pts.) at the @usatf Combined Events Championships on Friday. Day 2 action begins at 3pmET in the 110mH.



Garland's take on his first five events...#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/DOLffgNvuz — Georgia Track&Field (@UGATrack) May 7, 2022

Ismael Kone | New Orleans

At the 2022 Southland Conference Championships, New Orleans' Ismael Kone set himself apart in the 100 meters. Kone won the title in 9.94 seconds; he was the only sub-10 second finisher as second place finished in 10.10 seconds. Kone's performance was elite, making him the third-fastest all-conditions collegian this season.

THIS JUST IN: KONE GOES SUB 10 IN THE 100M.

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯



9⃣.9⃣4⃣‼️‼️‼️‼️#ChampionshipCaliber😤 x #NOLAsTeam⚔️ pic.twitter.com/0bS9vSBRdC — New Orleans T&F / XC (@PrivateersTFXC) May 8, 2022

Adriaan Wildschutt | Florida State

Florida State's Adriaan Wildschutt was the best among an elite group of competitors in the 10,000 meters at the Payton Jordan Invitational. In a race that saw the top-five fastest times in the country in the event, Wildschutt finished first among collegiate athletes by almost two seconds with a time of 27:38.54.