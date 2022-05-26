NCAA.com | May 26, 2022 Here's how Day 1 went in the preliminaries for DI men's outdoor track and field 2022 midseason superlatives for women's outdoor track and field Share Wednesday marked the first day of preliminaries for the DI men’s outdoor track and field championships. Here are some of the highlights from the first day of action. Florida State’s Trey Cunningham posted the best time in the 100m hurdles, clocking in at 13.21. New Orleans’ Ismael Kone sprinted the 100m dash in 10 seconds flat, the best time of the day. In the 400m race, Florida Allison set the time to beat, lappinig the track in 45.28 seconds. In the javelin competition, Baylor’s Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi hit a mark of 81.22m, the best of the day. Mississippi State long jumper Cameron Crump leaped 7.97m to sit atop the leaderboard. To view all the results from the East prelims, tap or click here. To view all the results from the West prelims, tap or click here. The women’s prelims begin Thursday, the men return to action on Friday and the women will close out prelims on Saturday. Championship action will start on June 9 and run through Jun 12. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🗓️ : 2022 outdoor season start date | 2022 outdoor championship information | 2022 meets to watch B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 🏆: 2022 indoor championship recap | Programs with the most titles | Men's history | Women's history | Bowerman history 🚨: The comeback to end all comebacks | How one centimeter won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough 🤯 : Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🏟️ Hayward Field: Top moments 🔥 2021 men's olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker 🔥 2021 women's olympians: Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens 👀 : How the NCAA championships work | Wind and scoring explained | The difference between indoor and outdoor | How the first USTFCCCA rankings predict the women's champion The 10 best 2022 men's track and field performances before NCAA preliminaries With the East/West preliminary meets approaching, we're taking a look back at some of the top performances from men's track and field this season. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DIII men's and women's outdoor track and field championships qualifiers announced The 2022 DIII men's and women's outdoor track and field championship selections have been announced. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DI outdoor track and field East and West preliminary championships selections The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions. READ MORE