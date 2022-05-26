Here's how Day 1 went in the preliminaries for DI men's outdoor track and field

Wednesday marked the first day of preliminaries for the DI men’s outdoor track and field championships.

Here are some of the highlights from the first day of action.

Florida State’s Trey Cunningham posted the best time in the 100m hurdles, clocking in at 13.21.

New Orleans’ Ismael Kone sprinted the 100m dash in 10 seconds flat, the best time of the day.

In the 400m race, Florida Allison set the time to beat, lappinig the track in 45.28 seconds.

In the javelin competition, Baylor’s Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi hit a mark of 81.22m, the best of the day.

Mississippi State long jumper Cameron Crump leaped 7.97m to sit atop the leaderboard.

To view all the results from the East prelims, tap or click here.

To view all the results from the West prelims, tap or click here.

The women’s prelims begin Thursday, the men return to action on Friday and the women will close out prelims on Saturday.

Championship action will start on June 9 and run through Jun 12.