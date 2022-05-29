Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 29, 2022 Final site qualifiers announced for DI outdoor track and field championships Texas' Julien Alfred runs 10.80 in 100m at 2022 NCAA West prelims Share The qualifiers for the DI outdoor track and field championships from June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon have officially been announced. The qualifier lists come after athletes competed for their spots at the East and West Preliminary meets. The top performers advanced to the final site meet. Check out the qualifier lists below: Men's Qualifier List Women's Qualifier List COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships Joining the men's and women's qualifier lists are the combined-event athletes list, which were announced prior to the preliminary meets. 24 athletes will compete in the heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men). Check out the combined event lists below: Decathlon Qualifier List Heptathlon Qualifier List MORE: Here's how the outdoor track and field championships work 🏃Track and Field🏃 🏆: Updates from the 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap 🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history 🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M record | Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How one centimeter won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough 🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens MORE: Wind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons 2022 NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships advancements The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants advancing to the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships READ MORE Recapping the 2022 DI outdoor track and field east and west preliminaries results Here's what you need to know from the 2022 east and west preliminaries in Division I outdoor track and field. READ MORE Wisconsin Eau-Claire wins the 2022 DIII men's outdoor track & field championship; Loras wins women's title Wisconsin-Eau Claire wins the 2022 DIII men's outdoor track & field championship in Geneva, Ohio. Loras won the women's title. READ MORE