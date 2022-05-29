Final site qualifiers announced for DI outdoor track and field championships

The qualifiers for the DI outdoor track and field championships from June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon have officially been announced. The qualifier lists come after athletes competed for their spots at the East and West Preliminary meets. The top performers advanced to the final site meet.

Check out the qualifier lists below:

Joining the men's and women's qualifier lists are the combined-event athletes list, which were announced prior to the preliminary meets. 24 athletes will compete in the heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).

Check out the combined event lists below:

