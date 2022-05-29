CHAMPS 🏆

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | May 29, 2022

Final site qualifiers announced for DI outdoor track and field championships

Texas' Julien Alfred runs 10.80 in 100m at 2022 NCAA West prelims

The qualifiers for the DI outdoor track and field championships from June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon have officially been announced. The qualifier lists come after athletes competed for their spots at the East and West Preliminary meets. The top performers advanced to the final site meet.

Check out the qualifier lists below:

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships

Joining the men's and women's qualifier lists are the combined-event athletes list, which were announced prior to the preliminary meets. 24 athletes will compete in the heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).

Check out the combined event lists below:

MORE: Here's how the outdoor track and field championships work

