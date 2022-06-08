⚾️ SUPER REGIONALS:

NCAA.com | June 8, 2022

Check out the schedule of events for Day 1 of 2022 DI outdoor track and field championships

Trey Cunningham runs world-leading time into headwind at 2022 NCAA East prelims

Wednesday sees the opening day of the 2022 DI track and field championships as the men kick off the action. Five individual champions will be crowned today, with event semifinals and the decathlon filling out the rest of the day.

NCAA.com's Stan Becton will be there reporting live from each event. Events can be watched on ESPN2 beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST. Click or tap here to watch. 

Click or tap here for live results from every event | Click or tap here for the start lists

Here's the full schedule for Day 1: 

Combined events

  • Men's 100 meters (decathlon), 3:30 p.m. EST 
  • Men's long jump (decathlon), 4:10 p.m. EST 
  • Men's shot put (decathlon), 5:25 p.m. EST 
  • Men's high jump (decathlon), 6:40 p.m. EST 
  • Men's 400 meters (decathlon), 9:56 p.m. EST 

Field events 

  • Men's hammer (final), 5 p.m. EST 
  • Men's pole vault (final), 8 p.m. EST 
  • Men's javelin (final), 8:45 p.m. EST 
  • Men's long jump (final), 9 p.m. EST 
  • Men's shot put (final), 9:40 p.m. EST 

Track events 

  • Men's 4x100 relay (semifinal), 7:32 p.m. EST
  • Men's 1500 meters (semifinal), 7:46 p.m. EST 
  • Men's 3000 steeplechase (semifinal), 8:02 p.m. EST 
  • Men's 110 hurdles (semifinal), 8:32 p.m. EST 
  • Men's 100 meters (semifinal), 8:46 p.m. EST 
  • Men's 400 meters (semifinal), 9 p.m. EST 
  • Men's 800 meters (semifinal), 9:14 p.m. EST 
  • Men's 400 hurdles (semifinal), 9:30 p.m. EST 
  • Men's 200 meters (semifinal), 9:44 p.m. EST 
  • Men's 10,000 meters (final), 10:06 p.m. EST 
  • Men's 4x400 relay (semifinal), 10:48 p.m. EST 

Click or tap here for a full schedule of the championships. 

