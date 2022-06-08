NCAA.com | June 8, 2022 Check out the schedule of events for Day 1 of 2022 DI outdoor track and field championships Trey Cunningham runs world-leading time into headwind at 2022 NCAA East prelims Share Wednesday sees the opening day of the 2022 DI track and field championships as the men kick off the action. Five individual champions will be crowned today, with event semifinals and the decathlon filling out the rest of the day. NCAA.com's Stan Becton will be there reporting live from each event. Events can be watched on ESPN2 beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST. Click or tap here to watch. Click or tap here for live results from every event | Click or tap here for the start lists Here's the full schedule for Day 1: Combined events Men's 100 meters (decathlon), 3:30 p.m. EST Men's long jump (decathlon), 4:10 p.m. EST Men's shot put (decathlon), 5:25 p.m. EST Men's high jump (decathlon), 6:40 p.m. EST Men's 400 meters (decathlon), 9:56 p.m. EST Field events Men's hammer (final), 5 p.m. EST Men's pole vault (final), 8 p.m. EST Men's javelin (final), 8:45 p.m. EST Men's long jump (final), 9 p.m. EST Men's shot put (final), 9:40 p.m. EST Track events Men's 4x100 relay (semifinal), 7:32 p.m. EST Men's 1500 meters (semifinal), 7:46 p.m. EST Men's 3000 steeplechase (semifinal), 8:02 p.m. EST Men's 110 hurdles (semifinal), 8:32 p.m. EST Men's 100 meters (semifinal), 8:46 p.m. EST Men's 400 meters (semifinal), 9 p.m. EST Men's 800 meters (semifinal), 9:14 p.m. EST Men's 400 hurdles (semifinal), 9:30 p.m. EST Men's 200 meters (semifinal), 9:44 p.m. EST Men's 10,000 meters (final), 10:06 p.m. EST Men's 4x400 relay (semifinal), 10:48 p.m. EST Click or tap here for a full schedule of the championships. WATCH: Florida's two track and field national champs speak after sweeping the titles Florida's Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh speak with NCAA.com's Stan Becton after the Gators sweep the 2022 DI outdoor track and field titles. READ MORE WATCH: Florida track and field blazes to 4x400-meter title win Florida won the 4x400 relay with a time of 2:58.88. READ MORE Florida wins the 2022 men's outdoor track and field team title Florida men's track and field won the 2022 outdoor national championship. READ MORE