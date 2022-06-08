Check out the schedule of events for Day 1 of 2022 DI outdoor track and field championships

Wednesday sees the opening day of the 2022 DI track and field championships as the men kick off the action. Five individual champions will be crowned today, with event semifinals and the decathlon filling out the rest of the day.

NCAA.com's Stan Becton will be there reporting live from each event. Events can be watched on ESPN2 beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST. Click or tap here to watch.

Click or tap here for live results from every event | Click or tap here for the start lists

Here's the full schedule for Day 1:

Combined events

Men's 100 meters (decathlon), 3:30 p.m. EST

Men's long jump (decathlon), 4:10 p.m. EST

Men's shot put (decathlon), 5:25 p.m. EST

Men's high jump (decathlon), 6:40 p.m. EST

Men's 400 meters (decathlon), 9:56 p.m. EST

Field events

Men's hammer ( final ), 5 p.m. EST

Men's pole vault ( final ), 8 p.m. EST

Men's javelin ( f inal ), 8:45 p.m. EST

Men's long jump ( final ), 9 p.m. EST

Men's shot put (final), 9:40 p.m. EST

Track events

Men's 4x100 relay (semifinal), 7:32 p.m. EST

Men's 1500 meters (semifinal), 7:46 p.m. EST

Men's 3000 steeplechase (semifinal), 8:02 p.m. EST

Men's 110 hurdles (semifinal), 8:32 p.m. EST

Men's 100 meters (semifinal), 8:46 p.m. EST

Men's 400 meters (semifinal), 9 p.m. EST

Men's 800 meters (semifinal), 9:14 p.m. EST

Men's 400 hurdles (semifinal), 9:30 p.m. EST

Men's 200 meters (semifinal), 9:44 p.m. EST

Men's 10,000 meters ( final ), 10:06 p.m. EST

Men's 4x400 relay (semifinal), 10:48 p.m. EST

