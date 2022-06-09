Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022 Recapping Day 1 of the DI outdoor track and field championships Men's 10K at 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships Share EUGENE, OR. — There were 10 men's semifinal competitions on Wednesday of the Division I outdoor track and field championships. The men's champions were determined in the following events: javelin, 10000 meters, pole vault, shot put, long jump and hammer. Here's what you may have missed. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships Champions Here are today's champions: Hammer Southeast Missouri State's Logan Blomquist won the 2022 DI men's hammer championship with a winning throw and personal best of 73.37 meters. Blomquist led the nation entering the event. With his performance at the championships, he became the first outdoor champion in Southeast Missouri State history. Penn State's Tyler Merkley and Minnesota's Kostas Zaltos finished in second and third, respectively. Logan Blomquist wins 2022 NCAA men's hammer throw for SEMO's first-ever outdoor title Click or tap here for complete results from the event. Long jump After five lead changes, Tennessee's Wayne Pinnock won the 2022 DI long jump title. Pinnock jumped 8.00 meters on his sixth jump to tie for the longest jump of the day. Pinnock and Florida State's Jeremiah Davis each hit the eight-meter mark, but Pinnock's second-furthest jump of 7.96 meters gave him the win. Pinnock's 2022 outdoor championship gives him the season sweep; he won the indoor title during the winter. Men's long jump at the 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships Click or tap here for complete results from the event. 10000 meters Notre Dame's Dylan Jacobs won the men's 10000 meters title. Jacobs ran a final lap split of 55.45 to take the lead and finish in 28:12.32. With the win, Jacobs is Notre Dame's second-ever men's outdoor 10000 meter champion and the first since 2001. Men's 10K at 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships Click or tap here for complete results from the event. Pole Vault Princeton's Sondre Guttormsen won men's pole vault title. He vaulted a personal-best 5.75 meters to win the title. With the win, he swept the 2022 indoor and outdoor pole vault titles. Sam Houston's Clayton Fritsch and Kentucky's Keaton Daniel finished in second and third, respectively. Click or tap here for complete results from the event. Javelin Penn's Marc Minichello won the men's javelin title, thanks to his 81.17-meter winning throw on his third attempt. Minichello set a program and Ivy-league record in the win. He's the first Penn men's javelin champion since 2003. Click or tap here for complete results from the event. Shot put Texas' Adrian Piperi won the men's shot put title. Piperi threw 21.52 meters to win the event. Piperi set the tone from the jump, hitting the winning mark on his first attempt. It's Piperi's second time winning the outdoor shot put title; he previously won in 2019. Being a two-time natty champ is a vibe 🤘 pic.twitter.com/AKZnhc1SOz— Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) June 9, 2022 Click or tap here for complete results from the event. Decathlon One day of the men's decathlon is in the books. Arkansas' Ayden Owens-Delerme leads all competitors with a score of 4490. Georgia's Kyle Garland is in second with a score of 4441. Both are on pace to break the DI championships record. Speaking of records, Owens-Delerme set a new decathlon 400 meters record, finishing in 46.10 seconds. Texas' Leo Neugebauer sits third with a score of 4435; he led all competitors until the final event. Click or tap here for complete decathlon results. Notable results 110 meter hurdles Florida State's Trey Cunningham blazed through the 110 meter hurdles in 13.21 seconds to lead all competitors. 200 meters In the 200 meters, Florida's Joseph Fanbulleh ran the fastest legal time, finishing in 20.10 seconds. North Carolina A&T's Javonte Harding was disqualified for a lane violation after finishing in 19.98 seconds. 400 meters Florida's Champion Allison ran the fastest 400-meter time today, finishing in 44.29 seconds. Allison's performance set a school record and tied him as the 12th-fastest collegian all time. 4x400 meter relay In the 4x400 meter relay, Texas ran the fastest time, finishing in 3:00.31. North Carolina A&T grabbed the final spot after Baylor was disqualified after a protest. Complete semifinal results Here are the results from semifinal events today: Men's 4x100 relay | Top finisher: Houston Men's 1500 meters | Top finisher: Jonathan Davis, Illinois Men's 3000 steeplechase | Top finisher: Duncan Hamilton, Montana State Men's 110 hurdles | Top finisher: Trey Cunningham, Florida State Men's 100 meters | Top finisher: Micah Williams, Oregon Men's 400 meters | Top finisher: Champion Allison, Florida Men's 800 meters | Top finisher: Navasky Anderson, Mississippi State Men's 400 hurdles | Top finisher: Malik Metivier, Texas Tech Men's 200 meters | Top finisher: Joseph Fanbulleh, Florida Men's 4x400 relay | Top finisher: Texas 