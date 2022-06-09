Recapping Day 1 of the DI outdoor track and field championships

EUGENE, OR. — There were 10 men's semifinal competitions on Wednesday of the Division I outdoor track and field championships. The men's champions were determined in the following events: javelin, 10000 meters, pole vault, shot put, long jump and hammer. Here's what you may have missed.

Champions

Here are today's champions:

Hammer

Southeast Missouri State's Logan Blomquist won the 2022 DI men's hammer championship with a winning throw and personal best of 73.37 meters. Blomquist led the nation entering the event. With his performance at the championships, he became the first outdoor champion in Southeast Missouri State history.

Penn State's Tyler Merkley and Minnesota's Kostas Zaltos finished in second and third, respectively.

Long jump

After five lead changes, Tennessee's Wayne Pinnock won the 2022 DI long jump title. Pinnock jumped 8.00 meters on his sixth jump to tie for the longest jump of the day. Pinnock and Florida State's Jeremiah Davis each hit the eight-meter mark, but Pinnock's second-furthest jump of 7.96 meters gave him the win.

Pinnock's 2022 outdoor championship gives him the season sweep; he won the indoor title during the winter.

10000 meters

Notre Dame's Dylan Jacobs won the men's 10000 meters title. Jacobs ran a final lap split of 55.45 to take the lead and finish in 28:12.32. With the win, Jacobs is Notre Dame's second-ever men's outdoor 10000 meter champion and the first since 2001.

Pole Vault

Princeton's Sondre Guttormsen won men's pole vault title. He vaulted a personal-best 5.75 meters to win the title. With the win, he swept the 2022 indoor and outdoor pole vault titles.

Sam Houston's Clayton Fritsch and Kentucky's Keaton Daniel finished in second and third, respectively.

Javelin

Penn's Marc Minichello won the men's javelin title, thanks to his 81.17-meter winning throw on his third attempt. Minichello set a program and Ivy-league record in the win. He's the first Penn men's javelin champion since 2003.

Shot put

Texas' Adrian Piperi won the men's shot put title. Piperi threw 21.52 meters to win the event. Piperi set the tone from the jump, hitting the winning mark on his first attempt. It's Piperi's second time winning the outdoor shot put title; he previously won in 2019.

Being a two-time natty champ is a vibe 🤘 pic.twitter.com/AKZnhc1SOz — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) June 9, 2022

Decathlon

One day of the men's decathlon is in the books. Arkansas' Ayden Owens-Delerme leads all competitors with a score of 4490. Georgia's Kyle Garland is in second with a score of 4441. Both are on pace to break the DI championships record. Speaking of records, Owens-Delerme set a new decathlon 400 meters record, finishing in 46.10 seconds.

Texas' Leo Neugebauer sits third with a score of 4435; he led all competitors until the final event.

Notable results

110 meter hurdles

Florida State's Trey Cunningham blazed through the 110 meter hurdles in 13.21 seconds to lead all competitors.

200 meters

In the 200 meters, Florida's Joseph Fanbulleh ran the fastest legal time, finishing in 20.10 seconds. North Carolina A&T's Javonte Harding was disqualified for a lane violation after finishing in 19.98 seconds.

400 meters

Florida's Champion Allison ran the fastest 400-meter time today, finishing in 44.29 seconds. Allison's performance set a school record and tied him as the 12th-fastest collegian all time.

4x400 meter relay

In the 4x400 meter relay, Texas ran the fastest time, finishing in 3:00.31. North Carolina A&T grabbed the final spot after Baylor was disqualified after a protest.

Complete semifinal results

Here are the results from semifinal events today:

The 2022 Division I outdoor track and field championships continue tomorrow, June 8, with women's action.