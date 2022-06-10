Here's how to watch and follow Friday's NCAA outdoor track and field finals

The Division I champions will be crowned in 14 men's outdoor track and field events Friday in the third day of the four-day NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore., starting with the high-jump final at 5:30 p.m. PT. On the women's side, five legs of the heptathlon will be held Friday and the champion will be crowned Saturday.

Below you can find the streaming information for Friday's events.

Click or tap here for live results from every event | Click or tap here for the start lists

NCAA.com's Stan Becton will be reporting live from each event.

Below is the complete schedule for Friday. Click any of the links below to see live results for that event.

Track Events

6:02 p.m. PT | 4x100 Relay | Final | Men

6:12 p.m. PT | 1500 Meters | Final | Men

6:24 p.m. PT | 3000 Steeplechase | Final | Men

6:42 p.m. PT | 110 Hurdles | Final | Men

6:52 p.m. PT | 100 Meters | Final | Men

7:02 p.m. PT | 400 Meters | Final | Men

7:14 p.m. PT | 800 Meters | Final | Men

7:27 p.m. PT | 400 Hurdles | Final | Men

7:37 p.m. PT | 200 Meters | Final | Men

7:43 p.m. PT | 200 Meters | Heptathlon | Women

7:55 p.m. PT | 5000 Meters | Final | Men

8:21 p.m. PT | 4x400 Relay | Final | Men

Field Events

5:30 p.m. PT | High Jump | Final | Men

5:35 p.m. PT | Discus | Final | Men

6:20 p.m. PT | Triple Jump | Final | Men

Combined Events

1 p.m. PT | 100 Hurdles | Heptathlon | Women

2 p.m. PT | High Jump | Heptathlon | Women

4 p.m. PT | Shot Put | Heptathlon | Women

7:43 p.m. PT | 200 Meters | Heptathlon | Women

Click or tap here for a full schedule of the championships.