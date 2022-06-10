Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022 Here's how to watch and follow Friday's NCAA outdoor track and field finals Men's long jump at the 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships Share The Division I champions will be crowned in 14 men's outdoor track and field events Friday in the third day of the four-day NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore., starting with the high-jump final at 5:30 p.m. PT. On the women's side, five legs of the heptathlon will be held Friday and the champion will be crowned Saturday. Below you can find the streaming information for Friday's events. Outdoor Track and Field championships by event - Friday, June 10 Event Time (ET) Network Streaming Women's Hep 100m Hurdles 4:00 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Women's Hep High Jump 5:00 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Women's Hep Shot Put 7:00 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Men's High Jump 8:30 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Men's Discus 8:35 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Men's Triple Jump 9:20 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Trophy Ceremony 11:30 p.m. ESPN3 Watch Here Click or tap here for live results from every event | Click or tap here for the start lists NCAA.com's Stan Becton will be reporting live from each event. Below is the complete schedule for Friday. Click any of the links below to see live results for that event. Track Events 6:02 p.m. PT | 4x100 Relay | Final | Men 6:12 p.m. PT | 1500 Meters | Final | Men 6:24 p.m. PT | 3000 Steeplechase | Final | Men 6:42 p.m. PT | 110 Hurdles | Final | Men 6:52 p.m. PT | 100 Meters | Final | Men 7:02 p.m. PT | 400 Meters | Final | Men 7:14 p.m. PT | 800 Meters | Final | Men 7:27 p.m. PT | 400 Hurdles | Final | Men 7:37 p.m. PT | 200 Meters | Final | Men 7:43 p.m. PT | 200 Meters | Heptathlon | Women 7:55 p.m. PT | 5000 Meters | Final | Men 8:21 p.m. PT | 4x400 Relay | Final | Men Field Events 5:30 p.m. PT | High Jump | Final | Men 5:35 p.m. PT | Discus | Final | Men 6:20 p.m. PT | Triple Jump | Final | Men Combined Events 1 p.m. PT | 100 Hurdles | Heptathlon | Women 2 p.m. PT | High Jump | Heptathlon | Women 4 p.m. PT | Shot Put | Heptathlon | Women 7:43 p.m. PT | 200 Meters | Heptathlon | Women Click or tap here for a full schedule of the championships. WATCH: Florida's two track and field national champs speak after sweeping the titles Florida's Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh speak with NCAA.com's Stan Becton after the Gators sweep the 2022 DI outdoor track and field titles. READ MORE WATCH: Florida track and field blazes to 4x400-meter title win Florida won the 4x400 relay with a time of 2:58.88. READ MORE Florida wins the 2022 men's outdoor track and field team title Florida men's track and field won the 2022 outdoor national championship. READ MORE