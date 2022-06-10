Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022 WATCH: Notre Dame's Dylan Jacobs uses final lap to win 2022 10K title Men's 10K at 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships Share Notre Dame's Dylan Jacobs won the men's 10000 meters title. Jacobs ran a final lap split of 55.45 to take the lead and finish in 28:12.32. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships With the win, Jacobs is Notre Dame's second-ever men's outdoor 10,000-meter champion and the first since 2001. Click or tap here for complete results from the event. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap 🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history 🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M record | Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How 1 cm won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough | The 9 cm that won the long jump crown 🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens MORE: Wind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons WATCH: Florida's two track and field national champs speak after sweeping the titles Florida's Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh speak with NCAA.com's Stan Becton after the Gators sweep the 2022 DI outdoor track and field titles. READ MORE WATCH: Florida track and field blazes to 4x400-meter title win Florida won the 4x400 relay with a time of 2:58.88. READ MORE Florida wins DI women's outdoor track and field title Florida won the Division I women's outdoor track & field championship on Saturday, a first in the program's history. READ MORE