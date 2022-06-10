WATCH: Notre Dame's Dylan Jacobs uses final lap to win 2022 10K title

Notre Dame's Dylan Jacobs won the men's 10000 meters title. Jacobs ran a final lap split of 55.45 to take the lead and finish in 28:12.32.

With the win, Jacobs is Notre Dame's second-ever men's outdoor 10,000-meter champion and the first since 2001.

