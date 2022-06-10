⚾️ SUPER REGIONALS:

trackfield-outdoor-men-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022

WATCH: Notre Dame's Dylan Jacobs uses final lap to win 2022 10K title

Men's 10K at 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships

Notre Dame's Dylan Jacobs won the men's 10000 meters title. Jacobs ran a final lap split of 55.45 to take the lead and finish in 28:12.32.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships

With the win, Jacobs is Notre Dame's second-ever men's outdoor 10,000-meter champion and the first since 2001.

Click or tap here for complete results from the event.

WATCH: Florida track and field blazes to 4x400-meter title win

Florida won the 4x400 relay with a time of 2:58.88.
Florida wins DI women's outdoor track and field title

Florida won the Division I women's outdoor track & field championship on Saturday, a first in the program's history.
