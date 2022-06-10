Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022 WATCH: Southeast Missouri State's Logan Blomquist sets new personal best to win 2022 hammer title Logan Blomquist wins 2022 NCAA men's hammer throw for SEMO's first-ever outdoor title Share Southeast Missouri State's Logan Blomquist won the 2022 DI men's hammer championship with a winning throw and personal best of 73.37 meters. Watch the win above. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships Blomquist led the nation entering the event. With his performance at the championships, he became the first outdoor champion in Southeast Missouri State history. Penn State's Tyler Merkley and Minnesota's Kostas Zaltos finished in second and third, respectively. Click or tap here for complete results from the event. The first champion has been crowned👑👏The Hammer Champion is Logan Blomquist of @SEMOTrack !#NCAATF pic.twitter.com/JiIXKKPxiw— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 8, 2022 🏃Track and Field🏃 🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap 🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history 🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M record | Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How 1 cm won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough | The 9 cm that won the long jump crown 🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens MORE: Wind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons