Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 10, 2022

WATCH: Southeast Missouri State's Logan Blomquist sets new personal best to win 2022 hammer title

Logan Blomquist wins 2022 NCAA men's hammer throw for SEMO's first-ever outdoor title

Southeast Missouri State's Logan Blomquist won the 2022 DI men's hammer championship with a winning throw and personal best of 73.37 meters. Watch the win above.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships

Blomquist led the nation entering the event. With his performance at the championships, he became the first outdoor champion in Southeast Missouri State history.

Penn State's Tyler Merkley and Minnesota's Kostas Zaltos finished in second and third, respectively.

Click or tap here for complete results from the event.

