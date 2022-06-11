Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 11, 2022 Florida wins the 2022 men's outdoor track and field team title Florida dominates 4x400, wins team national championship Share Florida men's track and field won the 2022 outdoor national championship. The Gators totaled 54 total points, with Texas finishing second with 38 points. The championship for Florida marks the program's 5th outdoor title and 10th overall. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships Florida's scoring was led by Joseph Fahnbulleh; he scored 20 individual points with his 100 and 200 meter titles. Seven of nine entries scored for the Gators. Here's a breakdown of how the Gators accumulated 54 points: 100 meters | 14 points 200 meters | 10 points 400 meters | 12 points 4x100 meters | 8 points 4x400 meters | 10 points Click or tap here for complete team scores and results. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap 🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history 🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M record | Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How 1 cm won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough | The 9 cm that won the long jump crown 🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens MORE: Wind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons WATCH: Florida's two track and field national champs speak after sweeping the titles Florida's Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh speak with NCAA.com's Stan Becton after the Gators sweep the 2022 DI outdoor track and field titles. READ MORE WATCH: Florida track and field blazes to 4x400-meter title win Florida won the 4x400 relay with a time of 2:58.88. READ MORE Florida wins DI women's outdoor track and field title Florida won the Division I women's outdoor track & field championship on Saturday, a first in the program's history. READ MORE