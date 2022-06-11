Florida wins the 2022 men's outdoor track and field team title

Florida men's track and field won the 2022 outdoor national championship. The Gators totaled 54 total points, with Texas finishing second with 38 points. The championship for Florida marks the program's 5th outdoor title and 10th overall.

Florida's scoring was led by Joseph Fahnbulleh; he scored 20 individual points with his 100 and 200 meter titles.

Seven of nine entries scored for the Gators. Here's a breakdown of how the Gators accumulated 54 points:

100 meters | 14 points

200 meters | 10 points

400 meters | 12 points

4x100 meters | 8 points

4x400 meters | 10 points

