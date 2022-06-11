⚾️ SUPER REGIONALS:

trackfield-outdoor-men-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 11, 2022

Florida wins the 2022 men's outdoor track and field team title

Florida dominates 4x400, wins team national championship

Florida men's track and field won the 2022 outdoor national championship. The Gators totaled 54 total points, with Texas finishing second with 38 points. The championship for Florida marks the program's 5th outdoor title and 10th overall. 

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships

Florida's scoring was led by Joseph Fahnbulleh; he scored 20 individual points with his 100 and 200 meter titles.

Seven of nine entries scored for the Gators. Here's a breakdown of how the Gators accumulated 54 points:

  • 100 meters | 14 points
  • 200 meters | 10 points
  • 400 meters | 12 points
  • 4x100 meters | 8 points
  • 4x400 meters | 10 points
standings

Click or tap here for complete team scores and results.

WATCH: Florida's two track and field national champs speak after sweeping the titles

Florida's Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh speak with NCAA.com's Stan Becton after the Gators sweep the 2022 DI outdoor track and field titles.
WATCH: Florida track and field blazes to 4x400-meter title win

Florida won the 4x400 relay with a time of 2:58.88.
Florida wins DI women's outdoor track and field title

Florida won the Division I women's outdoor track &amp; field championship on Saturday, a first in the program's history.
