TRENDING 📈

🚨 Stanford and Auburn punch tickets to 2022 MCWS

2022 MCWS Bracket

🏀 Latest Power 36

⚾️ Notre Dame eliminates No. 1 Tennessee

trackfield-outdoor-men-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 12, 2022

WATCH: Florida's two track and field national champs speak after sweeping the titles

Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh on Florida's national championship sweep

Florida's Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh spoke with NCAA.com's Stan Becton after the Gators swept the 2022 DI outdoor track and field titles. Watch the interview above.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships

Florida becomes the seventh program to sweep the outdoor titles and the first since 2015. The Gators are the fourth program to win three of four track titles during a calendar year —the women won during indoor— also the first since 2015.

🏃Track and Field🏃

🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap
🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report  
💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history
🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M recordMen's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump
🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How 1 cm won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough | The 9 cm that won the long jump crown
🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga |  JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn RogersRuth Usoro | Athing MuTara Davis | Tyra Gittens
MOREWind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons

WATCH: Florida track and field blazes to 4x400-meter title win

Florida won the 4x400 relay with a time of 2:58.88.
READ MORE

Florida wins DI women's outdoor track and field title

Florida won the Division I women's outdoor track &amp; field championship on Saturday, a first in the program's history.
READ MORE

Here's how to watch and follow the final day of the 2022 NCAA track and field championships

Arizona State entered the final day of the 2022 NCAA DI outdoor track and field championships in first place.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners