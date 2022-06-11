WATCH: Florida's two track and field national champs speak after sweeping the titles

Florida's Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh spoke with NCAA.com's Stan Becton after the Gators swept the 2022 DI outdoor track and field titles. Watch the interview above.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships

Florida becomes the seventh program to sweep the outdoor titles and the first since 2015. The Gators are the fourth program to win three of four track titles during a calendar year —the women won during indoor— also the first since 2015.