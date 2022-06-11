Stan Becton | NCAA.com | June 12, 2022 WATCH: Florida's two track and field national champs speak after sweeping the titles Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh on Florida's national championship sweep Share Florida's Jasmine Moore and Joseph Fahnbulleh spoke with NCAA.com's Stan Becton after the Gators swept the 2022 DI outdoor track and field titles. Watch the interview above. COMPLETE COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for the DI outdoor track and field championships Florida becomes the seventh program to sweep the outdoor titles and the first since 2015. The Gators are the fourth program to win three of four track titles during a calendar year —the women won during indoor— also the first since 2015. 🏃Track and Field🏃 🏆: Florida sweeps 2022 outdoor championships | How the NCAA championships work | 2022 indoor championship recap 🔥B/R: Follow college track and field on Bleacher Report 💥HISTORY: Programs with the most titles | Men's champ history | Women's champ history | Bowerman history 🚨MUST-WATCH: Women's 200M record | Men's 5000M | Women's 60M Hurdles | Women's 60M | Women's Triple Jump 🤯 WOW: The comeback to end all comebacks | How 1 cm won the title | Devon Allen's breakthrough | The 9 cm that won the long jump crown 🥇 2021 Olympians: Karel Tiga | JuVaughn Harrison | Cole Hocker | Camryn Rogers | Ruth Usoro | Athing Mu | Tara Davis | Tyra Gittens MORE: Wind and scoring explained | Greatest venues | Top moments at Hayward Field | Best uniforms | The difference between indoor and outdoor seasons WATCH: Florida track and field blazes to 4x400-meter title win Florida won the 4x400 relay with a time of 2:58.88. READ MORE Florida wins DI women's outdoor track and field title Florida won the Division I women's outdoor track & field championship on Saturday, a first in the program's history. READ MORE Here's how to watch and follow the final day of the 2022 NCAA track and field championships Arizona State entered the final day of the 2022 NCAA DI outdoor track and field championships in first place. READ MORE