Stan Becton | NCAA.com | December 15, 2022

The top moments from Bowerman Award winner Trey Cunningham's 2022 season

Men's 110m hurdles - 2022 NCAA outdoor track and field championships

Florida State's Trey Cunningham won the 2022 Bowerman Award as the most outstanding man in track and field. Cunningham is the second Seminole to take home the hardware. Cunningham swept the short sprint hurdle titles, winning the NCAA championship in the 60 meter hurdles and 110 meter hurdles.

Cunningham had a fantastic season filled with great performances. Here are some of his top moments from his award-winning season.

The top moments from Trey Cunningham's 2022 season

First NCAA title

Entering 2022, Trey Cunningham had finishes of sixth, third and third at the indoor NCAA championships. He even saw an indoor championships get cancelled because of COVID-19. However, 2022 was the year Cunningham finally stood atop the podium. Cunningham won the indoor 60 meter hurdle title in 7.38 seconds, a new personal-best time and the second-fastest time in NCAA history.

A world-leading preliminary time

At the NCAA East prelims, Trey Cunningham sent a message to not only his fellow collegiate competitors, but also the world. Why? Because Cunningham ran a world-leading time of 13.07 seconds into a 1.5 second headwind.

Ending the season with a title

Cunningham ran the fastest 110 hurdles time of his collegiate career, finishing in 13 seconds flat, the second-fastest time in NCAA history. With the win, Cunningham capped off his decorated collegiate career with an undefeated season.

